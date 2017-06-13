Cristiano Ronaldo accused of huge tax evasion

Cristiano Ronaldo may well be the best-paid player on the planet, but the Real Madrid star could have a few issues heading his way.

The Spanish authorities have accused Ronaldo, 32, of defrauding them of $16 million in tax from 2011-14 and the prosecutors office in Madrid have filed a lawsuit against the reigning World Player of the Year.

Tax evasion allegations are a growing theme in Spanish soccer with Lionel Messi, Neymar and Javier Mascherano of Barcelona all either alleged of tax fraud or found guilty in recent months.

Ronaldo is adjudged to have set up business structures which saw offshore accounts used for his earnings from image rights, but the Portuguese superstar denies any wrongdoing.

Speaking to a Portuguese journalist from Radio Television Portuguesa (RTP) when asked about the allegations, Ronaldo simply said: “He who has nothing to hide has no fear.”

Ronaldo scored twice in the 2016-17 UEFA Champions League final in Cardiff just over a week ago as he led Real to a second-straight UCL crown and their third European title in the past four seasons, plus they also won the La Liga title.

He is the heavy favorite to win the Ballon d’Or once again this year and he will lead Portugal in the 2017 Confederations Cup in the next few weeks in Russia.

