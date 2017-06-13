More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Getty Images

Luka Modric testifies at soccer corruption trial in Croatia

Leave a comment
Associated PressJun 13, 2017, 1:55 PM EDT

OSIJEK, Croatia (AP) Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric has appeared as a key witness at a corruption trial, testifying about his financial deals with a former Dinamo Zagreb director charged with tax evasion and embezzlement.

The 31-year-old Modric, who is not a suspect, spoke Tuesday about financial details of his 2008 transfer from Dinamo to Tottenham.

Modric says he had a deal with former Dinamo director Zdravko Mamic to pay the club 50 percent of the transfer. He says the transfer to Totenham was worth “between” 21 million and 23 million euros ($23.5 million and $25.8 million).

The authorities have accused Mamic, his brother Zoran and two others of embezzling 12 million euros ($13.5 million) of the club’s money since 2008 and not paying 1.6 million euros ($1.8 million) in taxes.

2017 Confederations Cup: Group A preview

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 13, 2017, 1:23 PM EDT

We are just a few days away from the start of the 2017 Confederations Cup in Russia, so it’s time to take a look at the four teams competing in Group A.

[ STREAM LIVE: 2017 Confederations Cup

Here’s what you need to know ahead of the tournament kicking off.

[ MORE: Full schedule, stadiums, streams 

Group A

Russia
How they qualified: As hosts of the 2018 World Cup next summer. Simple.
FIFA ranking: 64
Star player: Igor Akinfeev – Captain and goalkeeper is a fine shot-stopper and the main man for the hosts.
One to watch: Aleksandr Golovin – CSKA Moscow midfielder is being tracked by Arsenal and has the attributes to make the step up.
Manager: Stanislav Cherchesov – Vastly experienced coach has been in charge for less than a year and has been set a target of reaching the 2018 World Cup semifinals. A very, very tough task.
Chance of winning: 20% – The hosts may do better than most expect, but getting out of this group as one of the top two is still a struggle.

New Zealand
How they qualified: They beat Papa New Guinea on penalty kicks after a 0-0 draw in the 2016 OFC Nations Cup Final.
FIFA ranking: 95
Star player: Chris Wood – Top scorer in England’s second-tier at Leeds United, the powerful forward could be set for a move to the PL. A proper handful. 19 goals in 49 games for the All Whites.
One to watch: Ryan Thomas – He plays for PEC Zwolle in Holland and is a creative, fast attacking player who should supply Wood with plenty of chances.
Manager: Anthony Hudson – Young English coach has long been lauded as one of the brightest in the game. Just 36 years old, this could be his big moment but New Zealand are the heavy underdogs.
Chance of winning: 5% – Tough to see them getting out of this group, especially without the injury Winston Reid.

Portugal 
How they qualified: Through their shock win at EURO 2016 last summer, their first-ever major trophy.
FIFA ranking: 8
Star player: Cristiano Ronaldo – Yeah, not a surprise. After leading Real Madrid to back-to-back Champions League titles, a La Liga crown and a EURO 2016 title with Portugal in the past 12 months, Ronaldo is hungry for more goals and glory.
One to watch: Andre Silva – After completing his big money move to AC Milan, Silva is ready to shine. He has seven goals in eight games for Portugal.
Manager: Fernando Santos – Experienced Portuguese boss who led the team to a superb defensive display at EURO 2016.
Chance of winning: 40% – Will progress from the group easily.

Mexico
How they qualified: By winning the 2015 Gold Cup they had a one-off CONCACAF Cup game against the USA (2013 Gold Cup winners) in November 2015 which they won 3-2 after extra time, thus making them champs of CONCACAF and sealing a Confederations Cup spot.
FIFA ranking: 14
Star player: Hector Herrera – Seems to get better each and every year and he will drive El Tri on from midfield.
One to watch: Hirving Lozano – Man City are rumored to be interested in signing the youngster and if the winger has a fine tournament, plenty more top clubs in Europe will take a chance on his mercurial talents.
Manager: Juan Carlos Osorio – Meticulous and disciplined, Osorio will make Mexico tough to beat and they have the attacking talent to counter quickly.
Chance of winning: 30% – Should progress from the group, then anything else is a bonus.

Game schedule
June 17: Russia vs. New Zealand – 11 a.m. ET – Saint Petersburg
June 18: Portugal vs Mexico – 11 a.m. ET – Kazan
June 21: Russia vs. Portugal – 11 a.m ET – Moscow
June 21: Mexico vs. New Zealand – 2 p.m. ET – Sochi
June 24: New Zealand vs. Portugal – 11 a.m. ET – Saint Petersburg
June 24: Mexico vs. Russia – 11 a.m. ET – Kazan

Mexico defender Moreno transfers from PSV to Roma

Getty Images
Leave a comment
Associated PressJun 13, 2017, 12:39 PM EDT

ROME (AP) Veteran Mexico defender Hector Moreno has transferred from PSV Eindhoven to Roma, becoming the first signing of new Giallorossi sporting director Monchi.

Roma says Moreno signed a four-year contract. The transfer fee was reportedly 6 million euros (nearly $7 million).

The 29-year-old Moreno has appeared 79 times for Mexico and helped PSV to the Dutch title in 2016. He previously spent four years in Spain, making more than 100 appearances for Espanyol.

Moreno says “this represents an important step up in my career.”

Monchi recently joined Roma from Sevilla. He says “Moreno has been a target of mine for a long time, and fortunately now the circumstances are right for him to join us at Roma.”

Predominantly a center back, Moreno can also play at left back.

Transfer Rumors: Matic to Man United; Belotti to PSG

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 13, 2017, 11:28 AM EDT

Nemanja Matic could be reunited with Jose Mourinho at Manchester United.

The Manchester Evening News states that the Chelsea and Serbia midfielder, 28, would cost over $50 million but United are willing to bring in Matic to be their midfield destroyer over AS Monaco man Fabinho who they had previously been heavily linked with.

Matic has won two Premier League titles in three seasons since returning to Chelsea from Benfica and as well as his well-timed tackles and reading of the game, he can also put his foot on the ball and help dictate the tempo. Matic is seen as an ideal replacement for veteran midfielder Michael Carrick as Mourinho searches for the perfect partner for Paul Pogba in central midfield.

Another player United are looking to sign is Andrea Belotti but the Torino and Italy striker is interesting Paris Saint-Germain and the French outfit have already begun negotiations, according to Canal+.

Belotti, 23, is favored for the center forward role Mourinho wants to fill as he’s already close to sealing a deal for center back Victor Lindelof, plus he wants a holding midfielder and a winger to complete his summer spending.

PSG are said to have already tabled a $67.4 million bid to Torino for Belotti but the Italian international has a release clause of $111.9 million and the Serie A club want much closer to that if they’re going to let him go. PSG have Edinson Cavani up top but Unai Emery’s side came up short to free-scoring Monaco in Ligue 1 last season, so improving their attack will be key this offseason for Les Parisiens.

United are still believed to be in pole position to sign Belotti but with reports suggesting Alvaro Morata could be heading to Old Trafford from Real Madrid, maybe Mourinho wants both to transform his forward line?

A powerful striker who is string in the air and is a clinical finisher, Belotti is a man in demand and PSG appear to have got the ball rolling.

VOTE: Who is the most important player for USMNT?

Getty Images
3 Comments
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 13, 2017, 10:42 AM EDT

Okay, so I’ve been thinking about this a lot following the last round of 2018 World Cup qualifiers for the U.S. national team.

“Who is the one player the USMNT can’t do without?”

[ MORE: Arena decision already vindicated

Below are six options for you to vote on and all six have an extremely valid argument that they’re the most influential and important to the U.S. being successful.

For my two cents, there’s no doubting that Christian Pulisic has that extra spark and nous to unlock opposition defenses and he will be a star for years to come, so he’s right up there. But defensively, not having Geoff Cameron for the set of World Cup qualifiers last fall showed how reliant they’ve become on the Premier League regular. His stunning performance at Azteca Stadium on Sunday backed that notion up.

Veterans Clint Dempsey and Tim Howard both have huge roles to play on this team and of course Michael Bradley is so often the heartbeat of the USMNT and is capable of jaw-dropping moments, like the goal above against Mexico. Then there’s Jozy Altidore, who will no doubt become the all-time leading goalscorer for the U.S. in the next year or so. Is he the most important as the focal point of the attack?

But who can’t the USMNT do without? Who is the one player they need to play in order to not only reach the World Cup in Russia next summer but also be successful when they get there?

Have a vote below, give your thoughts in the comments section and see how things turn out. Intrigued to see these results.