Mexico defender Moreno transfers from PSV to Roma

Associated PressJun 13, 2017, 12:39 PM EDT

ROME (AP) Veteran Mexico defender Hector Moreno has transferred from PSV Eindhoven to Roma, becoming the first signing of new Giallorossi sporting director Monchi.

Roma says Moreno signed a four-year contract. The transfer fee was reportedly 6 million euros (nearly $7 million).

The 29-year-old Moreno has appeared 79 times for Mexico and helped PSV to the Dutch title in 2016. He previously spent four years in Spain, making more than 100 appearances for Espanyol.

Moreno says “this represents an important step up in my career.”

Monchi recently joined Roma from Sevilla. He says “Moreno has been a target of mine for a long time, and fortunately now the circumstances are right for him to join us at Roma.”

Predominantly a center back, Moreno can also play at left back.

Transfer Rumors: Matic to Man United; Belotti to PSG

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 13, 2017, 11:28 AM EDT

Nemanja Matic could be reunited with Jose Mourinho at Manchester United.

The Manchester Evening News states that the Chelsea and Serbia midfielder, 28, would cost over $50 million but United are willing to bring in Matic to be their midfield destroyer over AS Monaco man Fabinho who they had previously been heavily linked with.

Matic has won two Premier League titles in three seasons since returning to Chelsea from Benfica and as well as his well-timed tackles and reading of the game, he can also put his foot on the ball and help dictate the tempo. Matic is seen as an ideal replacement for veteran midfielder Michael Carrick as Mourinho searches for the perfect partner for Paul Pogba in central midfield.

Another player United are looking to sign is Andrea Belotti but the Torino and Italy striker is interesting Paris Saint-Germain and the French outfit have already begun negotiations, according to Canal+.

Belotti, 23, is favored for the center forward role Mourinho wants to fill as he’s already close to sealing a deal for center back Victor Lindelof, plus he wants a holding midfielder and a winger to complete his summer spending.

PSG are said to have already tabled a $67.4 million bid to Torino for Belotti but the Italian international has a release clause of $111.9 million and the Serie A club want much closer to that if they’re going to let him go. PSG have Edinson Cavani up top but Unai Emery’s side came up short to free-scoring Monaco in Ligue 1 last season, so improving their attack will be key this offseason for Les Parisiens.

United are still believed to be in pole position to sign Belotti but with reports suggesting Alvaro Morata could be heading to Old Trafford from Real Madrid, maybe Mourinho wants both to transform his forward line?

A powerful striker who is string in the air and is a clinical finisher, Belotti is a man in demand and PSG appear to have got the ball rolling.

VOTE: Who is the most important player for USMNT?

2 Comments
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 13, 2017, 10:42 AM EDT

Okay, so I’ve been thinking about this a lot following the last round of 2018 World Cup qualifiers for the U.S. national team.

“Who is the one player the USMNT can’t do without?”

MORE: Arena decision already vindicated

Below are six options for you to vote on and all six have an extremely valid argument that they’re the most influential and important to the U.S. being successful.

For my two cents, there’s no doubting that Christian Pulisic has that extra spark and nous to unlock opposition defenses and he will be a star for years to come, so he’s right up there. But defensively, not having Geoff Cameron for the set of World Cup qualifiers last fall showed how reliant they’ve become on the Premier League regular. His stunning performance at Azteca Stadium on Sunday backed that notion up.

Veterans Clint Dempsey and Tim Howard both have huge roles to play on this team and of course Michael Bradley is so often the heartbeat of the USMNT and is capable of jaw-dropping moments, like the goal above against Mexico. Then there’s Jozy Altidore, who will no doubt become the all-time leading goalscorer for the U.S. in the next year or so. Is he the most important as the focal point of the attack?

But who can’t the USMNT do without? Who is the one player they need to play in order to not only reach the World Cup in Russia next summer but also be successful when they get there?

Have a vote below, give your thoughts in the comments section and see how things turn out. Intrigued to see these results.

Antoine Griezmann signs new Atletico deal; Man United dream over?

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 13, 2017, 9:49 AM EDT

Just a few days after he seemed likely to leave, Atletico Madrid have announced that Antoine Griezmann has signed a new contract.

MORE: Ronaldo in tax fraud trouble?

Griezmann, 26, has extended his stay at Atleti until 2022 as Diego Simeone’s men enter a new era at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium on the outskirts of Madrid for the 2017-18 season.

With Manchester United seemingly walking away from any deal for Griezmann — due to their own needs and the fact that Atletico’s FIFA transfer ban was upheld — the French international will remain at Atletico Madrid for at least the 2016-17 season.

Here is his statement as he extended his deal for another season at Atleti.

“The first thing that I want to do is apologize to the people who misunderstood my statements,” Griezmann said. “Maybe I expressed myself badly or someone wanted to make news where there weren’t any, but since I came, I have given my all for my club, my teammates and my coaching staff, and I’m very happy to live one more season with all of you.”

The big news in this contract extension is that, according to widespread reports, the release clause of $100 million has not been taken out, so Griezmann could walk away from Atletico next summer if someone bids that amount.

It is being seen as a noble act for Griezmann to stand by Atletico when they have a transfer ban (the Court of Arbitration for Sport, CAS, upheld FIFA’s transfer ban for Atleti after they were found guilty of breaching rules regarding signing players under the age of 18) restricting their transfer activity until January 2018 when they can sign new players again.

Atletico would not be able to sign a replacement for Griezmann if he left this summer, but now they won’t have to worry about that for at least another season.

As for United’s dreams of signing Griezmann, are they over? With Jose Mourinho cooling on a move for Griezmann this summer, it could appear that the Red Devils are happy with their attacking options and don’t see Griezmann as someone that can usurp Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Anthony Martial, Juan Mata and Marcus Rashford in attack.

It could be a decision United come to regret as Griezmann would undoubtedly strengthen their attack and even though the Red Devils appear to be switching their attention to a target forward in the shape of Alvaro Morata and Andrea Belotti, it would not be surprising to see them move for Griezmann next summer.

Cristiano Ronaldo accused of huge tax evasion

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 13, 2017, 8:58 AM EDT

Cristiano Ronaldo may well be the best-paid player on the planet, but the Real Madrid star could have a few issues heading his way.

STREAM: 2017 Confederations Cup

The Spanish authorities have accused Ronaldo, 32, of defrauding them of $16 million in tax from 2011-14 and the prosecutors office in Madrid have filed a lawsuit against the reigning World Player of the Year.

Tax evasion allegations are a growing theme in Spanish soccer with Lionel Messi, Neymar and Javier Mascherano of Barcelona all either alleged of tax fraud or found guilty in recent months.

Ronaldo is adjudged to have set up business structures which saw offshore accounts used for his earnings from image rights, but the Portuguese superstar denies any wrongdoing.

Speaking to a Portuguese journalist from Radio Television Portuguesa (RTP) when asked about the allegations, Ronaldo simply said: “He who has nothing to hide has no fear.”

Ronaldo scored twice in the 2016-17 UEFA Champions League final in Cardiff just over a week ago as he led Real to a second-straight UCL crown and their third European title in the past four seasons, plus they also won the La Liga title.

He is the heavy favorite to win the Ballon d’Or once again this year and he will lead Portugal in the 2017 Confederations Cup in the next few weeks in Russia.