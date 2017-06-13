More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Nantes granted special permission to hire 65-year-old Ranieri

Associated PressJun 13, 2017, 10:06 PM EDT

NANTES, France (AP) Claudio Ranieri will try to revive his career in France after the French soccer league gave permission to Nantes to hire the former Leicester manager on Tuesday.

According to several media reports in France, the Italian coach will sign a two-year deal and will be assisted by four deputy coaches.

Nantes had asked for a special dispensation because Ranieri has reached the coach’s age limit of 65.

Ranieri, who guided Leicester to the English Premier League title in 2016 but was fired nine months later, will replace Sergio Conceicao. The Portuguese coach left Nantes earlier this month to take charge of FC Porto.

Ranieri has also coached Juventus, Roma and Inter Milan in his much-traveled career and was in charge of several other Italian sides as well as Atletico Madrid and Chelsea.

Under Ranieri’s guidance, Leicester won the Premier League at preseason odds of 5,000-1, a year after narrowly escaping relegation. He was fired in February with the team one point and one place above the relegation zone in a woeful title defense.

Ranieri has already coached in the French league, from 2012-14, when he won the League 2 title with Monaco then led the Principality side to a runner-up finish in the topflight.

Eight-time French champion Nantes was expected to continue with Conceicao this season after extending his contract until 2020. But Nantes said last week it had failed to persuade him to stay.

The former Portugal winger worked wonders in his short spell with Nantes. When Conceicao took charge in December the club was languishing in 19th place, but it went on to finish seventh – just outside of a spot in the Europa League.

Nantes won the last of its eight titles in 2001.

STREAM: Panama-Honduras, Costa Rica-T&T in CONCACAF WCQ

AP Photo/Moises Castillo
By Andy EdwardsJun 13, 2017, 8:35 PM EDT

Round 6 of CONCACAF’s Hexagonal round of qualifying for the 2018 World Cup concludes Tuesday night, as the other four hopefuls (not named Mexico or the United States) for next summer’s tournament in Russia are back in action.

[ WATCH LIVE: CONCACAF WCQs on En Vivo ]

You can stream tonight’s games (in Spanish) on En Vivo by clicking the link above, or here.

Panama vs. Honduras — 9:30 p.m. ET

Costa Rica vs. Trinidad and Tobago — 10 p.m. ET

Following the USMNT’s 1-1 draw with Mexico on Sunday, the Hex standings read as follows:

1. Mexico — 14 points
2. Costa Rica — 8
3. USA — 8
4. Panama — 6
5. Honduras — 4
6. T&T — 3

Int’l friendly roundup: 10-man France beat England; Brazil, Argentina rout

AP Photo/Francois Mori
By Andy EdwardsJun 13, 2017, 7:33 PM EDT

A roundup of all of Tuesday’s action in international friendlies…

France 3-2 England

England enjoyed a man advantage for nearly an entire half, but it would matter very little as les Bleus topped the Three Lions on a late winner from Ousmane Dembele. Raphael Varane was sent off after giving away a penalty when the Real Madrid defender fouled Dele Alli in the 47th minute. Referee Davide Massa then sought a second opinion, that of the video assistant referee. The two officials came to the conclusion, after about 60 seconds of deliberation, that Varane should be shown a red card.

France had already overcome an early 1-0 deficit, which came courtesy of Harry Kane‘s opening goal in the 9th minute, as Samuel Umtiti (22nd minute) and Djibril Sidibe (43rd) put the home side ahead before halftime. Not long after that, Varane was off and Kane was converting from the penalty spot to make it 2-2. The two sides would remain level another 30 minutes before Dembele hammered a right-footed strike past Jack Butland in the 78th minute.

Australia 0-4 Brazil

Brazil were without the likes of Neymar, Gabriel Jesus and Roberto Firmino, but it mattered very little in the Seleçao‘s 4-0 rout of Australia. Diego Souza bagged his first goal for Brazil after 11 seconds; it was only the 31-year-old’s sixth career appearance for his country, and he would go on to score a second goal, in the 90th minute. Thiago Silva (62nd) and Taison (75th) provided the goals in between Souza’s bookends.

Singapore 0-6 Argentina

Similarly, Argentina were without the likes of Lionel Messi and Sergio Aguero, and it mattered even less than Brazil’s missing superstars. Fedrico Fazio opened the scoring in the 25th minute, and the floodgates were opened. Joaquin Correa made it 2-0 just six minutes later. Alejandro Gomez (60th) and Leandro Paredes (74th) made it 3-0 and 4-0, and Lucas Alario and Angel Di Maria both scored in the 90th minute for 5-0 and 6-0.

Elsewhere in international friendlies

Cameroon 0-4 Colombia
Romania 3-2 Chile
Norway 1-1 Sweden
South Africa 1-2 Zambia
Canada vs. Curacao — 7:30 p.m. ET
Ecuador vs. El Salvador — 8 p.m. ET
Peru vs. Jamaica — 8:30 p.m. ET

Roma pick Di Francesco to replace departed manager Spalletti

Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images
Associated PressJun 13, 2017, 5:40 PM EDT

ROME (AP) Former Sassuolo coach Eusebio Di Francesco has been named manager of Serie A runner-up Roma, marking a return to the club where he used to play as a midfielder.

Roma announced Tuesday that Di Francesco has signed a two-year contract to replace Luciano Spalletti, who left Roma to coach Inter Milan.

Di Francesco played for Roma for four seasons from 1997-2001, helping the Giallorossi win Serie A in 2001.

Di Francesco coached Sassuolo for the last five seasons, guiding the club up from Serie B in 2013 to a sixth-place finish and Europa League qualification in 2016. He previously coached Virtus Lanciano, Pescara and Lecce.

Di Francesco says, “I am extremely happy to be able to return to Roma, to coach a club that has always meant a lot to me.”

“Don’t Look Back in Anger”: England, France united once again

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images
Associated PressJun 13, 2017, 4:00 PM EDT

SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) In an emotional show of support for the victims of the recent attacks in Manchester and London, France and England players walked out to the sound of “Don’t Look Back in Anger” from Oasis moments before Tuesday’s friendly at Stade de France.

The famed pop anthem was played by the musicians and the choir of the French Republican Guard, with the lead singer in uniform playing a guitar. As he started singing the famed pop anthem, pockets of England fans joined in, some with their arms raised.

The two big screens at the stadium projected the red and white Cross of St. George and giant flags from both countries were rolled out onto the field. There was huge applause rippling around the stadium after the iconic song – which enjoyed worldwide success in 1995.

Three attackers mowed down pedestrians on London Bridge and then stabbed people in nearby Borough Market on June 3. Eight people were killed and dozens more injured. On May 22, a man detonated a bomb as crowds were leaving an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, killing 22 people.

In honor of the victims, national anthems were reversed, with “God Save the Queen” following “La Marseillaise,” with the words to each anthem displayed on the stadium’s giant screen. Some of the French crowd joined in as the English sang. British Prime Minister Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron, present at the stadium after a working dinner, also did.

Then, the players linked arms and posed for a photo, before moving to the center circle to stand for an impeccably observed minute of silence in honor of the victims.

France has also been hit by attacks, notably in Paris in November 2015 and in Nice last July.

France’s players were touched by the overwhelming show of support they received from England fans when they played a friendly at Wembley Stadium on Nov. 17, 2015 — just four days after the deadly attacks that swept through Paris.

England fans that night sang along with the French anthem and numerous other tributes were on display.