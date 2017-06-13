Reports: Everton agree to $38 million Pickford deal

We are just a few days away from the start of the 2017 Confederations Cup in Russia, so it’s time to take a look at the four teams competing in Group A.

Here’s what you need to know ahead of the tournament kicking off.

Group A

Russia

How they qualified: As hosts of the 2018 World Cup next summer. Simple.

FIFA ranking: 64

Star player: Igor Akinfeev – Captain and goalkeeper is a fine shot-stopper and the main man for the hosts.

One to watch: Aleksandr Golovin – CSKA Moscow midfielder is being tracked by Arsenal and has the attributes to make the step up.

Manager: Stanislav Cherchesov – Vastly experienced coach has been in charge for less than a year and has been set a target of reaching the 2018 World Cup semifinals. A very, very tough task.

Chance of winning: 20% – The hosts may do better than most expect, but getting out of this group as one of the top two is still a struggle.

New Zealand

How they qualified: They beat Papa New Guinea on penalty kicks after a 0-0 draw in the 2016 OFC Nations Cup Final.

FIFA ranking: 95

Star player: Chris Wood – Top scorer in England’s second-tier at Leeds United, the powerful forward could be set for a move to the PL. A proper handful. 19 goals in 49 games for the All Whites.

One to watch: Ryan Thomas – He plays for PEC Zwolle in Holland and is a creative, fast attacking player who should supply Wood with plenty of chances.

Manager: Anthony Hudson – Young English coach has long been lauded as one of the brightest in the game. Just 36 years old, this could be his big moment but New Zealand are the heavy underdogs.

Chance of winning: 5% – Tough to see them getting out of this group, especially without the injury Winston Reid.

Portugal

How they qualified: Through their shock win at EURO 2016 last summer, their first-ever major trophy.

FIFA ranking: 8

Star player: Cristiano Ronaldo – Yeah, not a surprise. After leading Real Madrid to back-to-back Champions League titles, a La Liga crown and a EURO 2016 title with Portugal in the past 12 months, Ronaldo is hungry for more goals and glory.

One to watch: Andre Silva – After completing his big money move to AC Milan, Silva is ready to shine. He has seven goals in eight games for Portugal.

Manager: Fernando Santos – Experienced Portuguese boss who led the team to a superb defensive display at EURO 2016.

Chance of winning: 40% – Will progress from the group easily.

Mexico

How they qualified: By winning the 2015 Gold Cup they had a one-off CONCACAF Cup game against the USA (2013 Gold Cup winners) in November 2015 which they won 3-2 after extra time, thus making them champs of CONCACAF and sealing a Confederations Cup spot.

FIFA ranking: 14

Star player: Hector Herrera – Seems to get better each and every year and he will drive El Tri on from midfield.

One to watch: Hirving Lozano – Man City are rumored to be interested in signing the youngster and if the winger has a fine tournament, plenty more top clubs in Europe will take a chance on his mercurial talents.

Manager: Juan Carlos Osorio – Meticulous and disciplined, Osorio will make Mexico tough to beat and they have the attacking talent to counter quickly.

Chance of winning: 30% – Should progress from the group, then anything else is a bonus.

Game schedule

June 17: Russia vs. New Zealand – 11 a.m. ET – Saint Petersburg

June 18: Portugal vs Mexico – 11 a.m. ET – Kazan

June 21: Russia vs. Portugal – 11 a.m ET – Moscow

June 21: Mexico vs. New Zealand – 2 p.m. ET – Sochi

June 24: New Zealand vs. Portugal – 11 a.m. ET – Saint Petersburg

June 24: Mexico vs. Russia – 11 a.m. ET – Kazan

