Reports: Everton agree to $38 million Pickford deal

It has been widely reported that Everton have agreed a $38 million deal with Sunderland for goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

The 23-year-old was the major positive for the Black Cats last season as they were relegated from the Premier League and he will tie up the deal to Goodison Park after he returns from England U-21 duty in the 2017 European Championships.

It is a lot of money for Ronald Koeman to spend on a goalkeeper who has just one season (29 games to be exact) of Premier League experience under his belt, but Pickford’s imminent arrival will solve a major issue for the Toffees.

4.7 – Jordan Pickford made more saves per game (4.7) in the @premierleague last season than any other goalkeeper (min. 3 apps). Busy. pic.twitter.com/FDqUgz0EuH — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 13, 2017

Last season both Joel Robles and Marteen Stekelenburg were guilty of high-profile errors and even the season before that the Toffees had issues with Tim Howard. Liverpool, Manchester City and several other PL clubs were said to have been interested in Pickford but Everton are set to spend big this summer with Sandro Ramirez and Davy Klaassen reportedly on the way too.

Pickford came through the ranks at Sunderland’s academy and has spent several spells out on loan, most notably at Preston North End. His shot-stopping ability and sublime accuracy with kicking are his main strengths but it’s tough to see a weakness in his game as he shone in a struggling Sunderland side last season.

That’s why he is set to become the most-expensive British goalkeeper in history and the third-most expensive of all-time behind only Gianluigi Buffon and Ederson.

