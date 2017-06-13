More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Roma pick Di Francesco to replace departed manager Spalletti

Associated PressJun 13, 2017, 5:40 PM EDT

ROME (AP) Former Sassuolo coach Eusebio Di Francesco has been named manager of Serie A runner-up Roma, marking a return to the club where he used to play as a midfielder.

Roma announced Tuesday that Di Francesco has signed a two-year contract to replace Luciano Spalletti, who left Roma to coach Inter Milan.

Di Francesco played for Roma for four seasons from 1997-2001, helping the Giallorossi win Serie A in 2001.

Di Francesco coached Sassuolo for the last five seasons, guiding the club up from Serie B in 2013 to a sixth-place finish and Europa League qualification in 2016. He previously coached Virtus Lanciano, Pescara and Lecce.

Di Francesco says, “I am extremely happy to be able to return to Roma, to coach a club that has always meant a lot to me.”

“Don’t Look Back in Anger”: England, France united once again

Associated PressJun 13, 2017, 4:00 PM EDT

SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) In an emotional show of support for the victims of the recent attacks in Manchester and London, France and England players walked out to the sound of “Don’t Look Back in Anger” from Oasis moments before Tuesday’s friendly at Stade de France.

The famed pop anthem was played by the musicians and the choir of the French Republican Guard, with the lead singer in uniform playing a guitar. As he started singing the famed pop anthem, pockets of England fans joined in, some with their arms raised.

The two big screens at the stadium projected the red and white Cross of St. George and giant flags from both countries were rolled out onto the field. There was huge applause rippling around the stadium after the iconic song – which enjoyed worldwide success in 1995.

Three attackers mowed down pedestrians on London Bridge and then stabbed people in nearby Borough Market on June 3. Eight people were killed and dozens more injured. On May 22, a man detonated a bomb as crowds were leaving an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, killing 22 people.

In honor of the victims, national anthems were reversed, with “God Save the Queen” following “La Marseillaise,” with the words to each anthem displayed on the stadium’s giant screen. Some of the French crowd joined in as the English sang. British Prime Minister Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron, present at the stadium after a working dinner, also did.

Then, the players linked arms and posed for a photo, before moving to the center circle to stand for an impeccably observed minute of silence in honor of the victims.

France has also been hit by attacks, notably in Paris in November 2015 and in Nice last July.

France’s players were touched by the overwhelming show of support they received from England fans when they played a friendly at Wembley Stadium on Nov. 17, 2015 — just four days after the deadly attacks that swept through Paris.

England fans that night sang along with the French anthem and numerous other tributes were on display.

Southgate sees another position for England, Man City’s Stones

By Andy EdwardsJun 13, 2017, 3:48 PM EDT

Despite a dramatically up-and-down first season at Manchester City, John Stones has a very bright footballing future to look forward to — at more than just his natural position, center back, perhaps, according to England manager Gareth Southgate.

Speaking in the build-up to Tuesday’s friendly against France in Paris, Southgate revealed that Stones spent a considerable amount of time training in a position other than central defense, and based on a certain set of qualities, he’ll be considering him for selection there in the future — quotes from the Guardian:

“We had a look at [Stones in defensive midfield] in training last week, in fact. I also think we want defenders who can bring the ball out and show composure. I think he could do either of those jobs. You’ve asked me if he’s an option there, and I think he is. He’s a player who’s very comfortable receiving possession, and has all the attributes and capabilities to play as a holding midfield player. He obviously hasn’t done that yet, really, so that’s a decision we have to make. But do I believe he can play that role? Absolutely.”

It’s surely an idea which has crossed the mind of Pep Guardiola, Stones’ boss at Manchester City, and someone who’s perhaps best-known for his previous sides’ ability and tendency to pass that ball out of the back.

Tottenham Hotspur’s Eric Dier, a rival of Stones for England minutes at either position, successfully made the transition from center back to holding midfielder and saw his career take off since moving to White Hart Lane in the summer of 2014, albeit having done so at the age of 20, where as Stones is 23 years old with over 100 Premier League appearances thus far in his career (Dier had made only a couple dozen appearances for Portuguese side Sporting CP before transferring back to England).

2017 Confederations Cup: Group B preview

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 13, 2017, 2:45 PM EDT

We are just a few days away from the start of the 2017 Confederations Cup in Russia, so it’s time to take a look at the four teams competing in Group B.

Here’s what you need to know ahead of the tournament kicking off.

Group B

Cameroon
How they qualified: By winning the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations, beating Egypt 2-1 in the final.
FIFA ranking: 32
Star player: Vincent Aboubakar – Besiktas striker scored the winner in the AFCON final and has 16 goals in 56 games. Bags of pace and experience.
One to watch: Fabrice Ondoa – Goalkeeper is just 21 years old but already has 31 caps to his name. A real star for the future.
Manager: Hugo Broos – Experienced Belgian manager who led the Indomitable Lions to success at AFCON 2017.
Chance of winning: 30% – They will do well to get out of this group but if they do they can keep things tight and cause a few upsets. Darkhorse.

Chile
How they qualified: Winning 2015 Copa American on home soil by beating Argentina on penalty kicks in Santiago. Adding the Copa America Centenario for good measure  in 2016 too.
FIFA ranking: 4
Star player: Alexis Sanchez – One of the top forwards in the world right now, scored 24 goals and added 10 assists in the PL for Arsenal. A wanted man who will put on a show to drive up his wages and transfer fee. Just watch.
One to watch: Not exactly an up and coming star, but Marcelo Diaz is so often overlooked while Sanchez, Vidal, Bravo and Medel steal the limelight. Diaz holds everything together.
Manager: Juan Antonio Pizzi – Former Spanish international has had ups and downs but his team are dynamic and experienced. If they qualify for the World Cup next summer (slight qualifying struggles continue) they may be among the favorites.
Chance of winning: 60% – Clear favorites for this tournament after Germany sent a young, inexperienced squad.

Australia
How they qualified: Winning the 2015 AFC Asian Cup, beating South Korea 2-1 in extra time in 2015.
FIFA ranking: 48
Star player: Tim Cahill – Okay, he’s 37 years old but Cahill still comes up with the goods when the Socceroos need him. 48 goals in 96 games.
One to watch: Aaron Mooy – An absolute beast in Huddersfield’s promotion push. Man City man will likely have plenty of loan offers in the PL this summer. Energetic and creative midfielder.
Manager: Angelos Postecoglou – In charge of Australia for almost four years, Postecoglou has built a solid core which has taken the AFC by storm.
Chance of winning: 10% – Will struggle to progress from the group.

Germany
How they qualified: By winning the 2014 World Cup.
FIFA ranking: 3
Star player: Julian Draxler – Named captain of this young German squad, the PSG attacker will be the go-to guy for Die Mannschaft.
One to watch: Sandro Wagner – Three goals in two games for Germany say it all. Wagner is looking to continue his fine season after helping Hoffenheim finish fourth in the Bundesliga.
Manager: Joachim Low – A really intriguing squad selection from Low who has left Ozil, Kroos, Muller, Neuer, Hummels, Boateng and many more experienced players at home. Time to see if his next crop of youngster have what it takes.
Chance of winning: 50% – Will progress from the group and this young German team will gain valuable experience from a big clash with Portugal or Mexico in the semifinals.

Game schedule
June 18: Cameroon vs. Chile – 2 p.m. ET – Moscow
June 19: Australia vs. Germany – 11 a.m. ET – Sochi
June 22: Cameroon vs. Australia – 11 a.m. ET – Saint Petersburg
June 22: Germany vs. Chile – 2 p.m. ET – Kazan
June 25: Chile vs. Australia – 11 a.m. ET – Moscow
June 25: Germany vs. Cameroon – 11 a.m. ET – Sochi

Luka Modric testifies at soccer corruption trial in Croatia

Associated PressJun 13, 2017, 1:55 PM EDT

OSIJEK, Croatia (AP) Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric has appeared as a key witness at a corruption trial, testifying about his financial deals with a former Dinamo Zagreb director charged with tax evasion and embezzlement.

The 31-year-old Modric, who is not a suspect, spoke Tuesday about financial details of his 2008 transfer from Dinamo to Tottenham.

Modric says he had a deal with former Dinamo director Zdravko Mamic to pay the club 50 percent of the transfer. He says the transfer to Totenham was worth “between” 21 million and 23 million euros ($23.5 million and $25.8 million).

The authorities have accused Mamic, his brother Zoran and two others of embezzling 12 million euros ($13.5 million) of the club’s money since 2008 and not paying 1.6 million euros ($1.8 million) in taxes.