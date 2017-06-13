Roma pick Di Francesco to replace departed manager Spalletti

We are just a few days away from the start of the 2017 Confederations Cup in Russia, so it’s time to take a look at the four teams competing in Group B.

[ STREAM LIVE: 2017 Confederations Cup ]

Here’s what you need to know ahead of the tournament kicking off.

[ MORE: Full schedule, stadiums, streams ]

Group B

Cameroon

How they qualified: By winning the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations, beating Egypt 2-1 in the final.

FIFA ranking: 32

Star player: Vincent Aboubakar – Besiktas striker scored the winner in the AFCON final and has 16 goals in 56 games. Bags of pace and experience.

One to watch: Fabrice Ondoa – Goalkeeper is just 21 years old but already has 31 caps to his name. A real star for the future.

Manager: Hugo Broos – Experienced Belgian manager who led the Indomitable Lions to success at AFCON 2017.

Chance of winning: 30% – They will do well to get out of this group but if they do they can keep things tight and cause a few upsets. Darkhorse.

Chile

How they qualified: Winning 2015 Copa American on home soil by beating Argentina on penalty kicks in Santiago. Adding the Copa America Centenario for good measure in 2016 too.

FIFA ranking: 4

Star player: Alexis Sanchez – One of the top forwards in the world right now, scored 24 goals and added 10 assists in the PL for Arsenal. A wanted man who will put on a show to drive up his wages and transfer fee. Just watch.

One to watch: Not exactly an up and coming star, but Marcelo Diaz is so often overlooked while Sanchez, Vidal, Bravo and Medel steal the limelight. Diaz holds everything together.

Manager: Juan Antonio Pizzi – Former Spanish international has had ups and downs but his team are dynamic and experienced. If they qualify for the World Cup next summer (slight qualifying struggles continue) they may be among the favorites.

Chance of winning: 60% – Clear favorites for this tournament after Germany sent a young, inexperienced squad.

Australia

How they qualified: Winning the 2015 AFC Asian Cup, beating South Korea 2-1 in extra time in 2015.

FIFA ranking: 48

Star player: Tim Cahill – Okay, he’s 37 years old but Cahill still comes up with the goods when the Socceroos need him. 48 goals in 96 games.

One to watch: Aaron Mooy – An absolute beast in Huddersfield’s promotion push. Man City man will likely have plenty of loan offers in the PL this summer. Energetic and creative midfielder.

Manager: Angelos Postecoglou – In charge of Australia for almost four years, Postecoglou has built a solid core which has taken the AFC by storm.

Chance of winning: 10% – Will struggle to progress from the group.

Germany

How they qualified: By winning the 2014 World Cup.

FIFA ranking: 3

Star player: Julian Draxler – Named captain of this young German squad, the PSG attacker will be the go-to guy for Die Mannschaft.

One to watch: Sandro Wagner – Three goals in two games for Germany say it all. Wagner is looking to continue his fine season after helping Hoffenheim finish fourth in the Bundesliga.

Manager: Joachim Low – A really intriguing squad selection from Low who has left Ozil, Kroos, Muller, Neuer, Hummels, Boateng and many more experienced players at home. Time to see if his next crop of youngster have what it takes.

Chance of winning: 50% – Will progress from the group and this young German team will gain valuable experience from a big clash with Portugal or Mexico in the semifinals.

Game schedule

June 18: Cameroon vs. Chile – 2 p.m. ET – Moscow

June 19: Australia vs. Germany – 11 a.m. ET – Sochi

June 22: Cameroon vs. Australia – 11 a.m. ET – Saint Petersburg

June 22: Germany vs. Chile – 2 p.m. ET – Kazan

June 25: Chile vs. Australia – 11 a.m. ET – Moscow

June 25: Germany vs. Cameroon – 11 a.m. ET – Sochi

Follow @JPW_NBCSports