STREAM: Panama-Honduras, Costa Rica-T&T in CONCACAF WCQ

A roundup of all of Tuesday’s action in international friendlies…

France 3-2 England

England enjoyed a man advantage for nearly an entire half, but it would matter very little as les Bleus topped the Three Lions on a late winner from Ousmane Dembele. Raphael Varane was sent off after giving away a penalty when the Real Madrid defender fouled Dele Alli in the 47th minute. Referee Davide Massa then sought a second opinion, that of the video assistant referee. The two officials came to the conclusion, after about 60 seconds of deliberation, that Varane should be shown a red card.

France had already overcome an early 1-0 deficit, which came courtesy of Harry Kane‘s opening goal in the 9th minute, as Samuel Umtiti (22nd minute) and Djibril Sidibe (43rd) put the home side ahead before halftime. Not long after that, Varane was off and Kane was converting from the penalty spot to make it 2-2. The two sides would remain level another 30 minutes before Dembele hammered a right-footed strike past Jack Butland in the 78th minute.

Australia 0-4 Brazil

Brazil were without the likes of Neymar, Gabriel Jesus and Roberto Firmino, but it mattered very little in the Seleçao‘s 4-0 rout of Australia. Diego Souza bagged his first goal for Brazil after 11 seconds; it was only the 31-year-old’s sixth career appearance for his country, and he would go on to score a second goal, in the 90th minute. Thiago Silva (62nd) and Taison (75th) provided the goals in between Souza’s bookends.

Singapore 0-6 Argentina

Similarly, Argentina were without the likes of Lionel Messi and Sergio Aguero, and it mattered even less than Brazil’s missing superstars. Fedrico Fazio opened the scoring in the 25th minute, and the floodgates were opened. Joaquin Correa made it 2-0 just six minutes later. Alejandro Gomez (60th) and Leandro Paredes (74th) made it 3-0 and 4-0, and Lucas Alario and Angel Di Maria both scored in the 90th minute for 5-0 and 6-0.

Elsewhere in international friendlies

Cameroon 0-4 Colombia

Romania 3-2 Chile

Norway 1-1 Sweden

South Africa 1-2 Zambia

Canada vs. Curacao — 7:30 p.m. ET

Ecuador vs. El Salvador — 8 p.m. ET

Peru vs. Jamaica — 8:30 p.m. ET

