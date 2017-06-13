Transfer Rumor Roundup: Matic to Man United; Belotti to PSG

Nemanja Matic could be reunited with Jose Mourinho at Manchester United.

The Manchester Evening News states that the Chelsea and Serbia midfielder, 28, would cost over $50 million but United are willing to bring in Matic to be their midfield destroyer over AS Monaco man Fabinho who they had previously been heavily linked with.

Matic has won two Premier League titles in three seasons since returning to Chelsea from Benfica and as well as his well-timed tackles and reading of the game, he can also put his foot on the ball and help dictate the tempo. Matic is seen as an ideal replacement for veteran midfielder Michael Carrick as Mourinho searches for the perfect partner for Paul Pogba in central midfield.

Another player United are looking to sign is Andrea Belotti but the Torino and Italy striker is interesting Paris Saint-Germain and the French outfit have already begun negotiations, according to Canal+.

Belotti, 23, is favored for the center forward role Mourinho wants to fill as he’s already close to sealing a deal for center back Victor Lindelof, plus he wants a holding midfielder and a winger to complete his summer spending.

PSG are said to have already tabled a $67.4 million bid to Torino for Belotti but the Italian international has a release clause of $111.9 million and the Serie A club want much closer to that if they’re going to let him go. PSG have Edinson Cavani up top but Unai Emery’s side came up short to free-scoring Monaco in Ligue 1 last season, so improving their attack will be key this offseason for Les Parisiens.

United are still believed to be in pole position to sign Belotti but with reports suggesting Alvaro Morata could be heading to Old Trafford from Real Madrid, maybe Mourinho wants both to transform his forward line?

A powerful striker who is string in the air and is a clinical finisher, Belotti is a man in demand and PSG appear to have got the ball rolling.

