VOTE: Who is the most important player for USMNT?

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 13, 2017, 10:42 AM EDT

Okay, so I’ve been thinking about this a lot following the last round of 2018 World Cup qualifiers for the U.S. national team.

“Who is the one player the USMNT can’t do without?”

Below are six options for you to vote on and all six have an extremely valid argument that they’re the most influential and important to the U.S. being successful.

For my two cents, there’s no doubting that Christian Pulisic has that extra spark and nous to unlock opposition defenses and he will be a star for years to come, so he’s right up there. But defensively, not having Geoff Cameron for the set of World Cup qualifiers last fall showed how reliant they’ve become on the Premier League regular. His stunning performance at Azteca Stadium on Sunday backed that notion up.

Veterans Clint Dempsey and Tim Howard both have huge roles to play on this team and of course Michael Bradley is so often the heartbeat of the USMNT and is capable of jaw-dropping moments, like the goal above against Mexico. Then there’s Jozy Altidore, who will no doubt become the all-time leading goalscorer for the U.S. in the next year or so. Is he the most important as the focal point of the attack?

But who can’t the USMNT do without? Who is the one player they need to play in order to not only reach the World Cup in Russia next summer but also be successful when they get there?

Have a vote below, give your thoughts in the comments section and see how things turn out. Intrigued to see these results.

Antoine Griezmann signs new Atletico deal; Man United dream over?

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 13, 2017, 9:49 AM EDT

Just a few days after he seemed likely to leave, Atletico Madrid have announced that Antoine Griezmann has signed a new contract.

Griezmann, 26, has extended his stay at Atleti until 2022 as Diego Simeone’s men enter a new era at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium on the outskirts of Madrid for the 2017-18 season.

With Manchester United seemingly walking away from any deal for Griezmann — due to their own needs and the fact that Atletico’s FIFA transfer ban was upheld — the French international will remain at Atletico Madrid for at least the 2016-17 season.

Here is his statement as he extended his deal for another season at Atleti.

“The first thing that I want to do is apologize to the people who misunderstood my statements,” Griezmann said. “Maybe I expressed myself badly or someone wanted to make news where there weren’t any, but since I came, I have given my all for my club, my teammates and my coaching staff, and I’m very happy to live one more season with all of you.”

The big news in this contract extension is that, according to widespread reports, the release clause of $100 million has not been taken out, so Griezmann could walk away from Atletico next summer if someone bids that amount.

It is being seen as a noble act for Griezmann to stand by Atletico when they have a transfer ban (the Court of Arbitration for Sport, CAS, upheld FIFA’s transfer ban for Atleti after they were found guilty of breaching rules regarding signing players under the age of 18) restricting their transfer activity until January 2018 when they can sign new players again.

Atletico would not be able to sign a replacement for Griezmann if he left this summer, but now they won’t have to worry about that for at least another season.

As for United’s dreams of signing Griezmann, are they over? With Jose Mourinho cooling on a move for Griezmann this summer, it could appear that the Red Devils are happy with their attacking options and don’t see Griezmann as someone that can usurp Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Anthony Martial, Juan Mata and Marcus Rashford in attack.

It could be a decision United come to regret as Griezmann would undoubtedly strengthen their attack and even though the Red Devils appear to be switching their attention to a target forward in the shape of Alvaro Morata and Andrea Belotti, it would not be surprising to see them move for Griezmann next summer.

Cristiano Ronaldo accused of huge tax evasion

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 13, 2017, 8:58 AM EDT

Cristiano Ronaldo may well be the best-paid player on the planet, but the Real Madrid star could have a few issues heading his way.

The Spanish authorities have accused Ronaldo, 32, of defrauding them of $16 million in tax from 2011-14 and the prosecutors office in Madrid have filed a lawsuit against the reigning World Player of the Year.

Tax evasion allegations are a growing theme in Spanish soccer with Lionel Messi, Neymar and Javier Mascherano of Barcelona all either alleged of tax fraud or found guilty in recent months.

Ronaldo is adjudged to have set up business structures which saw offshore accounts used for his earnings from image rights, but the Portuguese superstar denies any wrongdoing.

Speaking to a Portuguese journalist from Radio Television Portuguesa (RTP) when asked about the allegations, Ronaldo simply said: “He who has nothing to hide has no fear.”

Ronaldo scored twice in the 2016-17 UEFA Champions League final in Cardiff just over a week ago as he led Real to a second-straight UCL crown and their third European title in the past four seasons, plus they also won the La Liga title.

He is the heavy favorite to win the Ballon d’Or once again this year and he will lead Portugal in the 2017 Confederations Cup in the next few weeks in Russia.

Reports: Everton agree $38 million Pickford deal

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 13, 2017, 8:07 AM EDT

It has been widely reported that Everton have agreed a $38 million deal with Sunderland for goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

The 23-year-old was the major positive for the Black Cats last season as they were relegated from the Premier League and he will tie up the deal to Goodison Park after he returns from England U-21 duty in the 2017 European Championships.

It is a lot of money for Ronald Koeman to spend on a goalkeeper who has just one season (29 games to be exact) of Premier League experience under his belt, but Pickford’s imminent arrival will solve a major issue for the Toffees.

Last season both Joel Robles and Marteen Stekelenburg were guilty of high-profile errors and even the season before that the Toffees had issues with Tim Howard. Liverpool, Manchester City and several other PL clubs were said to have been interested in Pickford but Everton are set to spend big this summer with Sandro Ramirez and Davy Klaassen reportedly on the way too.

Pickford came through the ranks at Sunderland’s academy and has spent several spells out on loan, most notably at Preston North End. His shot-stopping ability and sublime accuracy with kicking are his main strengths but it’s tough to see a weakness in his game as he shone in a struggling Sunderland side last season.

That’s why he is set to become the most-expensive British goalkeeper in history and the third-most expensive of all-time behind only Gianluigi Buffon and Ederson.

AC Milan gets stronger, joins Serie A chase of Juventus

By Nicholas MendolaJun 12, 2017, 10:57 PM EDT

Juventus has won six-straight scudetti, but both Roma and Napoli chased The Old Lady deep into this season before relenting to the UEFA Champions League finalist.

This was good. Frankly, Serie A needed a title race. Two of Juve’s six-straight titles came with 17-point cushions on second place.

Assuming Napoli and Roma can continue to fire, Serie A could be primed for one of its deeper title battles in a long, long time. That’s because Inter Milan and AC Milan are both making some impressive moves in bids to move up the Italian ladder.

The latter grows stronger by the day, adding Porto star Andre Silva on Monday to give I Rossoneri a legit quarter of new faces for next season. Milan had already added relentless midfielder Franck Kessie, Villarreal center back Mateo Musacchio, and Swiss left back Ricardo Rodriguez of Wolfsburg.

The club already boasts 18-year-old goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, center back Alessio Romagnoli, and captain Riccardo Montolivo, but needed significant upgrades to challenge for anything higher than sixth (Their 63 points were one more than Inter).

Now, theoretically, it can boast a young and hungry XI. Personal opinion: if Milan can land either a right wing or a center attacking mid that would push Suso right, it can compete for a Champions League place.

Donnarumma

De Sciglio — Romagnoli — Musacchio — Rodriguez

Kessie — Montolivo

XXXX — Suso — Bonaventura

Silva