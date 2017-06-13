VOTE: Who is the most important player for USMNT?

Okay, so I’ve been thinking about this a lot following the last round of 2018 World Cup qualifiers for the U.S. national team.

“Who is the one player the USMNT can’t do without?”

Below are six options for you to vote on and all six have an extremely valid argument that they’re the most influential and important to the U.S. being successful.

For my two cents, there’s no doubting that Christian Pulisic has that extra spark and nous to unlock opposition defenses and he will be a star for years to come, so he’s right up there. But defensively, not having Geoff Cameron for the set of World Cup qualifiers last fall showed how reliant they’ve become on the Premier League regular. His stunning performance at Azteca Stadium on Sunday backed that notion up.

Veterans Clint Dempsey and Tim Howard both have huge roles to play on this team and of course Michael Bradley is so often the heartbeat of the USMNT and is capable of jaw-dropping moments, like the goal above against Mexico. Then there’s Jozy Altidore, who will no doubt become the all-time leading goalscorer for the U.S. in the next year or so. Is he the most important as the focal point of the attack?

But who can’t the USMNT do without? Who is the one player they need to play in order to not only reach the World Cup in Russia next summer but also be successful when they get there?

Have a vote below, give your thoughts in the comments section and see how things turn out. Intrigued to see these results.

