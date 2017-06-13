More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
VOTE: Who is the most important player for USMNT?

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 13, 2017, 10:42 AM EDT

Okay, so I’ve been thinking about this a lot following the last round of 2018 World Cup qualifiers for the U.S. national team.

“Who is the one player the USMNT can’t do without?”

Below are six options for you to vote on and all six have an extremely valid argument that they’re the most influential and important to the U.S. being successful.

For my two cents, there’s no doubting that Christian Pulisic has that extra spark and nous to unlock opposition defenses and he will be a star for years to come, so he’s right up there. But defensively, not having Geoff Cameron for the set of World Cup qualifiers last fall showed how reliant they’ve become on the Premier League regular. His stunning performance at Azteca Stadium on Sunday backed that notion up.

Veterans Clint Dempsey and Tim Howard both have huge roles to play on this team and of course Michael Bradley is so often the heartbeat of the USMNT and is capable of jaw-dropping moments, like the goal above against Mexico. Then there’s Jozy Altidore, who will no doubt become the all-time leading goalscorer for the U.S. in the next year or so. Is he the most important as the focal point of the attack?

But who can’t the USMNT do without? Who is the one player they need to play in order to not only reach the World Cup in Russia next summer but also be successful when they get there?

Have a vote below, give your thoughts in the comments section and see how things turn out. Intrigued to see these results.

Int’l friendly roundup: 10-man France beat England; Brazil, Argentina rout

AP Photo/Francois Mori
By Andy EdwardsJun 13, 2017, 7:33 PM EDT

A roundup of all of Tuesday’s action in international friendlies…

France 3-2 England

England enjoyed a man advantage for nearly an entire half, but it would matter very little as les Bleus topped the Three Lions on a late winner from Ousmane Dembele. Raphael Varane was sent off after giving away a penalty when the Real Madrid defender fouled Dele Alli in the 47th minute. Referee Davide Massa then sought a second opinion, that of the video assistant referee. The two officials came to the conclusion, after about 60 seconds of deliberation, that Varane should be shown a red card.

France had already overcome an early 1-0 deficit, which came courtesy of Harry Kane‘s opening goal in the 9th minute, as Samuel Umtiti (22nd minute) and Djibril Sidibe (43rd) put the home side ahead before halftime. Not long after that, Varane was off and Kane was converting from the penalty spot to make it 2-2. The two sides would remain level another 30 minutes before Dembele hammered a right-footed strike past Jack Butland in the 78th minute.

Australia 0-4 Brazil

Brazil were without the likes of Neymar, Gabriel Jesus and Roberto Firmino, but it mattered very little in the Seleçao‘s 4-0 rout of Australia. Diego Souza bagged his first goal for Brazil after 11 seconds; it was only the 31-year-old’s sixth career appearance for his country, and he would go on to score a second goal, in the 90th minute. Thiago Silva (62nd) and Taison (75th) provided the goals in between Souza’s bookends.

Singapore 0-6 Argentina

Similarly, Argentina were without the likes of Lionel Messi and Sergio Aguero, and it mattered even less than Brazil’s missing superstars. Fedrico Fazio opened the scoring in the 25th minute, and the floodgates were opened. Joaquin Correa made it 2-0 just six minutes later. Alejandro Gomez (60th) and Leandro Paredes (74th) made it 3-0 and 4-0, and Lucas Alario and Angel Di Maria both scored in the 90th minute for 5-0 and 6-0.

Elsewhere in international friendlies

Cameroon 0-4 Colombia
Romania 3-2 Chile
Norway 1-1 Sweden
South Africa 1-2 Zambia
Canada vs. Curacao — 7:30 p.m. ET
Ecuador vs. El Salvador — 8 p.m. ET
Peru vs. Jamaica — 8:30 p.m. ET

Roma pick Di Francesco to replace departed manager Spalletti

Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images
Associated PressJun 13, 2017, 5:40 PM EDT

ROME (AP) Former Sassuolo coach Eusebio Di Francesco has been named manager of Serie A runner-up Roma, marking a return to the club where he used to play as a midfielder.

Roma announced Tuesday that Di Francesco has signed a two-year contract to replace Luciano Spalletti, who left Roma to coach Inter Milan.

Di Francesco played for Roma for four seasons from 1997-2001, helping the Giallorossi win Serie A in 2001.

Di Francesco coached Sassuolo for the last five seasons, guiding the club up from Serie B in 2013 to a sixth-place finish and Europa League qualification in 2016. He previously coached Virtus Lanciano, Pescara and Lecce.

Di Francesco says, “I am extremely happy to be able to return to Roma, to coach a club that has always meant a lot to me.”

“Don’t Look Back in Anger”: England, France united once again

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images
Associated PressJun 13, 2017, 4:00 PM EDT

SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) In an emotional show of support for the victims of the recent attacks in Manchester and London, France and England players walked out to the sound of “Don’t Look Back in Anger” from Oasis moments before Tuesday’s friendly at Stade de France.

The famed pop anthem was played by the musicians and the choir of the French Republican Guard, with the lead singer in uniform playing a guitar. As he started singing the famed pop anthem, pockets of England fans joined in, some with their arms raised.

The two big screens at the stadium projected the red and white Cross of St. George and giant flags from both countries were rolled out onto the field. There was huge applause rippling around the stadium after the iconic song – which enjoyed worldwide success in 1995.

Three attackers mowed down pedestrians on London Bridge and then stabbed people in nearby Borough Market on June 3. Eight people were killed and dozens more injured. On May 22, a man detonated a bomb as crowds were leaving an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, killing 22 people.

In honor of the victims, national anthems were reversed, with “God Save the Queen” following “La Marseillaise,” with the words to each anthem displayed on the stadium’s giant screen. Some of the French crowd joined in as the English sang. British Prime Minister Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron, present at the stadium after a working dinner, also did.

Then, the players linked arms and posed for a photo, before moving to the center circle to stand for an impeccably observed minute of silence in honor of the victims.

France has also been hit by attacks, notably in Paris in November 2015 and in Nice last July.

France’s players were touched by the overwhelming show of support they received from England fans when they played a friendly at Wembley Stadium on Nov. 17, 2015 — just four days after the deadly attacks that swept through Paris.

England fans that night sang along with the French anthem and numerous other tributes were on display.

Southgate sees another position for England, Man City’s Stones

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJun 13, 2017, 3:48 PM EDT

Despite a dramatically up-and-down first season at Manchester City, John Stones has a very bright footballing future to look forward to — at more than just his natural position, center back, perhaps, according to England manager Gareth Southgate.

Speaking in the build-up to Tuesday’s friendly against France in Paris, Southgate revealed that Stones spent a considerable amount of time training in a position other than central defense, and based on a certain set of qualities, he’ll be considering him for selection there in the future — quotes from the Guardian:

“We had a look at [Stones in defensive midfield] in training last week, in fact. I also think we want defenders who can bring the ball out and show composure. I think he could do either of those jobs. You’ve asked me if he’s an option there, and I think he is. He’s a player who’s very comfortable receiving possession, and has all the attributes and capabilities to play as a holding midfield player. He obviously hasn’t done that yet, really, so that’s a decision we have to make. But do I believe he can play that role? Absolutely.”

It’s surely an idea which has crossed the mind of Pep Guardiola, Stones’ boss at Manchester City, and someone who’s perhaps best-known for his previous sides’ ability and tendency to pass that ball out of the back.

Tottenham Hotspur’s Eric Dier, a rival of Stones for England minutes at either position, successfully made the transition from center back to holding midfielder and saw his career take off since moving to White Hart Lane in the summer of 2014, albeit having done so at the age of 20, where as Stones is 23 years old with over 100 Premier League appearances thus far in his career (Dier had made only a couple dozen appearances for Portuguese side Sporting CP before transferring back to England).