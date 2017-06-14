A Closer Look: The opening 10 PL matches for the Big Six

The release of the Premier League schedule marks the start of a new season, and with that the hopes and dreams of the millions of clubs fans around the world.

As Premier League clubs gear up or are well into a busy summer of transfers, expectations can start to be set based on the schedule and where certain games fall.

With Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham all pushing for the Premier League title, we thought it would be good to go in depth and look at how each team will open the season, focusing on the first 10 games of the campaign.

Chelsea of course won its first three games before drawing with Swansea City and losing to Liverpool and Arsenal, which allowed manager Antonio Conte to make his famous switch to the 3-5-2 formation that paid such dividends for Chelsea down the road.

While we can’t predict a future like that, here’s our take on the opening 10 games of the season for each of the top six teams.

ARSENAL

Arsenal v Leicester City

Stoke City v Arsenal

Liverpool v Arsenal

Arsenal v AFC Bournemouth

Chelsea v Arsenal

Arsenal v West Bromwich Albion

Arsenal v Brighton

Watford v Arsenal

Everton v Arsenal

Arsenal v Swansea City

Arsenal’s initial run in isn’t too bad. While it has road matches at Liverpool and at Chelsea in the opening 10 games, the only two other top-10 teams from last year Arsenal faces is Everton on the road and West Bromwich at home. With six games against bottom-ten teams, Arsenal should be able to start the season on a positive note like it has in the past.

CHELSEA

Chelsea v Burnley

Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea

Chelsea v Everton

Leicester City v Chelsea

Chelsea v Arsenal

Stoke City v Chelsea

Chelsea v Manchester City

Crystal Palace v Chelsea

Chelsea v Watford

AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea

After facing Burnley, Chelsea faces three of the big six in Tottenham away and Arsenal and Manchester City at home as well as a pair of other London derbies at Crystal Palace and home against Watford. Having to face Tottenham so early in the season after the clubs’ physical battles in the past could be an issue if any new members of the squad haven’t adjusted to the Premier League pace at that point.

LIVERPOOL

Watford v Liverpool

Liverpool v Crystal Palace

Liverpool v Arsenal

Manchester City v Liverpool

Liverpool v Burnley

Leicester City v Liverpool

Newcastle United v Liverpool

Liverpool v Manchester United

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool

Liverpool v Huddersfield Town

Among the big six, Liverpool has arguably the toughest run-in to start the season. Jurgen Klopp‘s side will have to navigate both the UEFA Champions League as well as two back-to-back stretches against top six sides. Matches home against Arsenal and at Manchester City early in the season is split up by an international break while in October Liverpool will host Manchester United on the weekend, play a Champions League group stage match midweek, and then travel to Tottenham the coming weekend, a grueling gauntlet of games. Klopp may want to adopt former Liverpool boss Rafa Benitez‘s rotation policy for at least that week.

MANCHESTER CITY

Brighton v Manchester City

Manchester City v Everton

AFC Bournemouth v Manchester City

Manchester City v Liverpool

Watford v Manchester City

Manchester City v Crystal Palace

Chelsea v Manchester City

Manchester City v Stoke City

Manchester City v Burnley

West Bromwich Albion v Manchester City

Like Arsenal, Manchester City have an easier start to the season, facing six teams who finished in the bottom half of the table last year as well as opening up the season against Premier League debutants Brighton and Hove Albion. Manchester City face just two of the big six, at home against Liverpool and at Chelsea, although that 11th game is against Arsenal, which could determine where each team finishes depending on the result.

MANCHESTER UNITED

Manchester United v West Ham United

Swansea City v Manchester United

Manchester United v Leicester City

Stoke City v Manchester United

Manchester United v Everton

Southampton v Manchester United

Manchester United v Crystal Palace

Liverpool v Manchester United

Huddersfield Town v Manchester United

Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur

Like its crosstown rivals, Manchester United only faces two of the big six in the opening ten fixtures, at Liverpool and home against Tottenham, both well into the season. But unlike Manchester City, the schedule is balanced with games against mid-table sides such as trips to Southampton and Stoke and home games against Everton, West Ham and Leicester City. Jose Mourinho’s side will be plenty tested heading into the Tottenham match.

TOTTENHAM

Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley

Everton v Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur v Swansea City

West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur

Huddersfield Town v Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur v AFC Bournemouth

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool

Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham has a difficult start and finish to its opening ten-game stretch, with more manageable games in the middle. After visiting Newcastle for the season opener and then hosting Chelsea at Wembley Stadium, Tottenham only has a trip to Everton two weeks later before the schedule lightens up, with home games against Swansea City and Bournemouth as well as trips to West Ham and Huddersfield. But the slate ends with a home match against Liverpool followed by a trip to Old Trafford to face Manchester United. If the team hasn’t shown its title-winning quality by the end of this ten-game slate, it may be too late.