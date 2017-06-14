Arena confirms Pulisic unlikely to play for USMNT in Gold Cup

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Sometimes even the younger guys need a rest.

[ MORE: Ranking 20 best players at Confederations Cup ]

That’s exactly what Christian Pulisic and many of the Americans playing abroad will have ahead of next month’s CONCACAF Gold Cup, according to manager Bruce Arena.

[ MORE: Top-10 fixtures ahead of Premier League season ]

The two-time USMNT boss has stated that with a ton of tread on some of the players’ legs throughout the year, including Pulisic, that his squad for July’s competition will largely consist of domestic-based players.

“I doubt it,” Arena told SI.com. “It’s bad timing for [the Gold Cup], because the guys in Europe have gone through this long club season and now the World Cup qualifiers.

“They need a break. They have three weeks off, and asking them to come in for Gold Cup makes no sense. It would take three weeks to get them ready.”

Arena’s 40-man roster released prior to the U.S.’ friendly against Venezuela and subsequent World Cup qualifiers against Trinidad & Tobago and Mexico featured eight players currently representing clubs outside of MLS. Four players play for European clubs.

The U.S. will kick off its Gold Cup run against Panama on July 8, before facing Martinique and Nicaragua on July 12 and July 15, respectively to close out Group B play.