Burnley, Watford unveil new home kits

Premier League fans will only have to wait two more months until their favorite teams are back in action.

The 2017-2018 season kicks off on August 12 with champions Chelsea hosting Burnley among a number of interesting opening day fixtures. Tottenham travel north to face newly-promoted Newcastle while fellow promoted side Brighton and Hove Albion gets one of its most difficult tests of the season, hosting Manchester City.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s PL coverage ]

Spurs open up its temporary home at Wembley Stadium two weeks into the season when they host the first London derby of the season against Antonio Conte and Chelsea.

1 – Just 1 of the previous 25 reigning PL champions have lost their opening game the following season (W20 D4 L1). Authority #PLfixtures pic.twitter.com/AcRysJJLOx — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 14, 2017

Looking between the lines, expect to hear some complaints from managers over the opening course of the season as teams deal with travel ahead of UEFA Champions League matches.

The BBC noted that Chelsea and Tottenham have away games the weekend before five of its six group stage matches, while Manchester United has four, Liverpool three and Manchester City two. On the flip side, Spurs will play home games after five of its six group stages matches while Chelsea and Manchester United have four, Liverpool has three and Manchester City has two.

Arsenal, which is playing in the UEFA Europa League for the first time since it was called the UEFA Cup, is currently scheduled for a season full of Saturday matches, but some of those will likely be pushed back to Sunday after Europa League matches.

The Gunners currently have five home games prior to Europa League group stage dates including the season’s first North London derby with Tottenham on November 18, but Arsenal also has an early-season trip to Chelsea following its first Europa League match.

Here’s a look at the 2017-2018 Premier League schedule and below is a look at the first five league matches of the season. Let us know your thoughts on social media and in the comments section below.

(more…)