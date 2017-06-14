FS1 draws biggest audience for qualifier for US-Mexico

CHICAGO (AP) The United States’ 1-1 draw at Mexico in a World Cup qualifier Sunday night drew the biggest audience for such a game in FS1 history, according to Nielsen Media Research.
FS1 attracted 2,052,000 viewers. Viewership built throughout the match and peaked at 2.8 million viewers from 10-10:15 p.m. EDT.
Earlier this week, Spanish-language Univision announced it drew the most viewers in the U.S. for any soccer match this year.
Univision attracted an average of 4.5 million viewers for the game from Azteca Stadium. Additionally, it was the top World Cup qualifying match in any language on any network in more than four years, since March 26, 2013.
Kylian Mbappe’s meteoric rise in European soccer has been well-documented, and the biggest story for the Frenchman this summer is whether or not the Monaco attacker will return to the Ligue 1 champions next season.
The 18-year-old is coming off of a 26-goal season for Monaco, who reached the UEFA Champions League semifinals in 2016/17, and has gained attention from several of world’s biggest clubs including Real Madrid.
Mbappe says that Real’s pursuit of the youngster is nothing new though, with the Spanish giants having had interest in him for several years.
“They [Real Madrid] have been trying to sign me since I was 14,” Mbappe told Canal +.
Premier League sides Arsenal and Liverpool are among the other clubs that have been linked to the $100-plus million player.
ESPN FC reported last week that two unnamed clubs placed bids of over $112 million for Mbappe, but both offers were quickly rebuffed.
Now, Mbappe says he’ll weigh his choices with his family before making a potentially drastic career move.
“We’re going to go away as a family and we’re going to think it over,” Mbappe said.
“For the moment, I’m going to leave my suitcases in Paris, because we’re here.” I can’t take them with me. We’ll have to sort through things, see what happens with the club. I’m under contract, I’m not free.”
By the end of Wednesday night we’ll have the field of 16 that will continue playing in this season’s Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.
Three MLS sides booked their places in the Round of 16 on Tuesday as D.C. United, Colorado Rapids and Seattle Sounders all emerged victorious in their respective home matches.
Now, 13 more fixtures will occur on Wednesday evening across the country, including two all-MLS affairs. The New York Red Bulls and New York City FC will renew their New York Derby rivalry at Red Bull Arena as NYCFC looks to capture its first win over the Red Bulls on the road.
Meanwhile, Western Conference leaders Sporting KC will host Minnesota United in the club’s first run at the U.S. Open Cup since joining MLS. Atlanta United will also have its first chance in the competition when Gerardo Martino’s team welcomes Charleston Battery of USL.
Here’s the full rundown of matches on Wednesday night as clubs look to reach the Round of 16.
(Bold indicates MLS clubs in competition)
FC Cincinnati vs. Columbus Crew — 7 p.m. ET
North Carolina FC vs. Houston Dynamo — 7:30 p.m. ET
New England Revolution vs. Rochester Rhinos — 7:30 p.m. ET
Philadelphia Union vs. Harrisburg City Islanders — 7:30 p.m. ET
Atlanta United vs. Charleston Battery — 7:30 p.m. ET
Orlando City vs. Miami FC — 7:30 p.m. ET
New York Red Bulls vs. New York City FC — 8 p.m. ET
FC Dallas vs. Tulsa Roughnecks FC — 8 p.m. ET
Sporting KC vs. Minnesota United — 8:30 p.m. ET
St. Louis FC vs. Chicago Fire — 8:30 p.m. ET
LA Galaxy vs. Orange County — 10:30 p.m. ET
San Jose Earthquakes vs. San Francisco Deltas — 10:30 p.m. ET
Sacramento Republic vs. Real Salt Lake — 11 p.m. ET
Southampton will begin its search for a new manager after a surprising decision came in on Wednesday regarding its current boss.
The Saints announced that the club has opted to sack manager Claude Puel after the Dutchman coached the Premier League side for just one season.
In 53 matches in charge, Puel went 20-13-20 in all competitions with Southampton — who finished eighth in the final PL table.
The club released the following statement following Puel’s release.
“Everyone at Southampton would like to express our thanks to Claude for his hard work and commitment this year. The highlight of the season was a memorable day at Wembley in the EFL Cup Final, a day our fans will always treasure.
“We wish Claude well for the future.
The search for a new management team is underway. We are confident that we will find the right fit in line with the long term vision of the club.”
It was likely the worst head-on collision since Petr Cech‘s accident back in his Chelsea days, but thankfully Ryan Mason is training once again with Hull City.
The 26-year-old posted a video to Twitter on Wednesday as the Tigers midfielder looks to regain full health following Mason’s January 22 collision with Chelsea’s Gary Cahill.
In Mason’s first season with the Tigers, the Englishman tallied two goals in 20 Premier League appearances after joining the club from Tottenham last summer.
Mason and Hull will play in the Championship next season after the club was relegated from the PL during the 2016/17 season.