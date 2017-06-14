FS1 draws biggest audience for qualifier for US-Mexico

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Kylian Mbappe’s meteoric rise in European soccer has been well-documented, and the biggest story for the Frenchman this summer is whether or not the Monaco attacker will return to the Ligue 1 champions next season.

The 18-year-old is coming off of a 26-goal season for Monaco, who reached the UEFA Champions League semifinals in 2016/17, and has gained attention from several of world’s biggest clubs including Real Madrid.

Mbappe says that Real’s pursuit of the youngster is nothing new though, with the Spanish giants having had interest in him for several years.

“They [Real Madrid] have been trying to sign me since I was 14,” Mbappe told Canal +.

Premier League sides Arsenal and Liverpool are among the other clubs that have been linked to the $100-plus million player.

ESPN FC reported last week that two unnamed clubs placed bids of over $112 million for Mbappe, but both offers were quickly rebuffed.

Now, Mbappe says he’ll weigh his choices with his family before making a potentially drastic career move.

“We’re going to go away as a family and we’re going to think it over,” Mbappe said.

“For the moment, I’m going to leave my suitcases in Paris, because we’re here.” I can’t take them with me. We’ll have to sort through things, see what happens with the club. I’m under contract, I’m not free.”