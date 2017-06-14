Heavy U.S. Open Cup slate on Wednesday night with 13 matches

By the end of Wednesday night we’ll have the field of 16 that will continue playing in this season’s Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

Three MLS sides booked their places in the Round of 16 on Tuesday as D.C. United, Colorado Rapids and Seattle Sounders all emerged victorious in their respective home matches.

Now, 13 more fixtures will occur on Wednesday evening across the country, including two all-MLS affairs. The New York Red Bulls and New York City FC will renew their New York Derby rivalry at Red Bull Arena as NYCFC looks to capture its first win over the Red Bulls on the road.

Meanwhile, Western Conference leaders Sporting KC will host Minnesota United in the club’s first run at the U.S. Open Cup since joining MLS. Atlanta United will also have its first chance in the competition when Gerardo Martino’s team welcomes Charleston Battery of USL.

Here’s the full rundown of matches on Wednesday night as clubs look to reach the Round of 16.

(Bold indicates MLS clubs in competition)

FC Cincinnati vs. Columbus Crew — 7 p.m. ET

North Carolina FC vs. Houston Dynamo — 7:30 p.m. ET

New England Revolution vs. Rochester Rhinos — 7:30 p.m. ET

Philadelphia Union vs. Harrisburg City Islanders — 7:30 p.m. ET

Atlanta United vs. Charleston Battery — 7:30 p.m. ET

Orlando City vs. Miami FC — 7:30 p.m. ET

New York Red Bulls vs. New York City FC — 8 p.m. ET

FC Dallas vs. Tulsa Roughnecks FC — 8 p.m. ET

Sporting KC vs. Minnesota United — 8:30 p.m. ET

St. Louis FC vs. Chicago Fire — 8:30 p.m. ET

LA Galaxy vs. Orange County — 10:30 p.m. ET

San Jose Earthquakes vs. San Francisco Deltas — 10:30 p.m. ET

Sacramento Republic vs. Real Salt Lake — 11 p.m. ET