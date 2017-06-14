Hull’s Ryan Mason training again after horrific head injury

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

It was likely the worst head-on collision since Petr Cech‘s accident back in his Chelsea days, but thankfully Ryan Mason is training once again with Hull City.

The 26-year-old posted a video to Twitter on Wednesday as the Tigers midfielder looks to regain full health following Mason’s January 22 collision with Chelsea’s Gary Cahill.

In Mason’s first season with the Tigers, the Englishman tallied two goals in 20 Premier League appearances after joining the club from Tottenham last summer.

Mason and Hull will play in the Championship next season after the club was relegated from the PL during the 2016/17 season.