Hull’s Ryan Mason training again after horrific head injury

It was likely the worst head-on collision since Petr Cech‘s accident back in his Chelsea days, but thankfully Ryan Mason is training once again with Hull City.
The 26-year-old posted a video to Twitter on Wednesday as the Tigers midfielder looks to regain full health following Mason’s January 22 collision with Chelsea’s Gary Cahill.
In Mason’s first season with the Tigers, the Englishman tallied two goals in 20 Premier League appearances after joining the club from Tottenham last summer.
Mason and Hull will play in the Championship next season after the club was relegated from the PL during the 2016/17 season.
Sometimes even the younger guys need a rest.
That’s exactly what Christian Pulisic and many of the Americans playing abroad will have ahead of next month’s CONCACAF Gold Cup, according to manager Bruce Arena.
The two-time USMNT boss has stated that with a ton of tread on some of the players’ legs throughout the year, including Pulisic, that his squad for July’s competition will largely consist of domestic-based players.
“I doubt it,” Arena told SI.com. “It’s bad timing for [the Gold Cup], because the guys in Europe have gone through this long club season and now the World Cup qualifiers.
“They need a break. They have three weeks off, and asking them to come in for Gold Cup makes no sense. It would take three weeks to get them ready.”
Arena’s 40-man roster released prior to the U.S.’ friendly against Venezuela and subsequent World Cup qualifiers against Trinidad & Tobago and Mexico featured eight players currently representing clubs outside of MLS. Four players play for European clubs.
The U.S. will kick off its Gold Cup run against Panama on July 8, before facing Martinique and Nicaragua on July 12 and July 15, respectively to close out Group B play.
The release of the Premier League schedule marks the start of a new season, and with that the hopes and dreams of the millions of clubs fans around the world.
As Premier League clubs gear up or are well into a busy summer of transfers, expectations can start to be set based on the schedule and where certain games fall.
With Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham all pushing for the Premier League title, we thought it would be good to go in depth and look at how each team will open the season, focusing on the first 10 games of the campaign.
Chelsea of course won its first three games before drawing with Swansea City and losing to Liverpool and Arsenal, which allowed manager Antonio Conte to make his famous switch to the 3-5-2 formation that paid such dividends for Chelsea down the road.
While we can’t predict a future like that, here’s our take on the opening 10 games of the season for each of the top six teams.
Just days separate us from the start of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup — a tournament that draws soccer fans and the nations that they support one step closer to next summer’s World Cup in Russia.
While traditional powerhouses like Germany, Portugal and Chile aim to continue their reign atop the global game in this eight-team competition, the rest of the field looks to put their stamp on the tournament.
Since the Confederations Cup switched to its current format in 1997, the host nation has won three of the six competitions to date, while Brazil leads any other country with four titles on its own.
Of the eight teams to compete in this summer’s competition, Mexico is the only previous winner, and Juan Carlos Osorio’s side will aim to capture El Tri’s second win when the final takes place at Krestovsky Stadium.
Below, PST ranks the top 20 players that will take the pitch at this summer’s Confederations Cup, which kicks off on June 17.
20. Fyodor Smolov (Russia)
19. Chris Wood (New Zealand)
18. Vincent Aboubakar (Cameroon)
17. Jose Fonte (Portugal)
16. Marco Fabian (Mexico)
15. Tim Cahill (Australia)
14. Ricardo Quaresma (Portugal)
13. Joshua Kimmich (Germany)
12. Miguel Layun (Mexico)
11. Emre Can (Germany)
10. Eduardo Vargas (Chile)
9. Andres Guardado (Mexico)
8. Bernardo Silva (Portugal)
7. Joao Moutinho (Portugal)
6. Giovani dos Santos (Mexico)
5. Arturo Vidal (Chile)
4. Julian Draxler (Germany)
3. Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez
2. Alexis Sanchez (Chile)
1. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)
The Premier League’s schedule release Wednesday was cheered by most soccer fans, especially those abroad, but some Premier League fans based in England believe the league has gone too far to accommodate the high-paying broadcasters.
That’s according to the Football Supporters Federation, a group of fans that include representatives from Tottenham and Chelsea’s Supporters Trust and Liverpool’s Spirit of Shankly. The group has identified three main issues to British-based fans traveling to away games with the new schedule; 10 league games between November 25 and January 1, mid-week fixtures, and late announcements for televised games.
Despite some discussion in the media about having a winter break for the Premier League, this year’s schedule has gone nearly in the other direction, adding three more league matches from November 25-January 1 from what it was three years ago.
