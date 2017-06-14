More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Premier League fan group criticizes league schedule

By Daniel KarellJun 14, 2017, 2:00 PM EDT

The Premier League’s schedule release Wednesday was cheered by most soccer fans, especially those abroad, but some Premier League fans based in England believe the league has gone too far to accommodate the high-paying broadcasters.

That’s according to the Football Supporters Federation, a group of fans that include representatives from Tottenham and Chelsea’s Supporters Trust and Liverpool’s Spirit of Shankly. The group has identified three main issues to British-based fans traveling to away games with the new schedule; 10 league games between November 25 and January 1, mid-week fixtures, and late announcements for televised games.

Despite some discussion in the media about having a winter break for the Premier League, this year’s schedule has gone nearly in the other direction, adding three more league matches from November 25-January 1 from what it was three years ago.

The fans group raises the point that for fans of outer clubs such as Southampton, Brighton, Newcastle and Burnley among others, having to pay for five road league matches as well as all the transportation involved.

Regarding midweek matches, the group raises concerns about a lack of away fan support at the games, especially with public transportation not available late in the evening from some cities.

Lastly, among the major criticisms, the group decried late announcements regarding whether games will be televised in Britain, leading to a different start time, or starting at the usual 3 p.m. Currently broadcast announcements for the first two months of the season won’t be announced until July 10, with the next two months announced on August 11, a day before the start of the season.

While the aims of the supporters group are noble, it’s hard to see many of the group’s goals taken on board by the Premier League. NBC is currently in the middle of a six-year broadcasting rights contract, reportedly worth nearly $1 billion to televise the Premier League to the U.S. A Chinese company is reportedly paying $700 million over three years while British-based BT Sport and Sky are paying approximately a combined $6.5 billion for the rights.

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets FIFA’s Gianni Infantino

Associated PressJun 14, 2017, 1:30 PM EDT

BEIJING (AP) Chinese President Xi Jinping met with FIFA president Gianni Infantino on Wednesday amid speculation that China could be planning to bid for a future World Cup.

Xi thanked Infantino for his support for the sports’ development in China during a meeting at the Great Hall of the People, the seat of China’s legislature in the heart of Beijing.

“We are aware of the fact that FIFA is paying more attention to the development of football in China these days, and I do believe China-FIFA cooperation has a good future. Thank you,” Xi said.

Infantino told Xi, an avowed soccer fan, that FIFA aimed to help fire up a “new era of football, not only in China, President Xi, but in the whole world because we are really passionate about football.”

The meeting comes as indications are growing that China could bid to host the World Cup either in 2030 or 2034 under a plan launched by Xi’s administration to obtain international soccer success.

Along with a massive expansion in the numbers of academies, fields and coaches, Xi’s drive aims to turn China’s perpetually underperforming team into a World Cup winner by 2050.

China has appeared in one World Cup, in 2002, and drew 2-2 with Syria on Tuesday in a qualifying match, leaving it last in its group.

Transfer Rumor Wrap: Lindelof arrives at Man United for medical

By Daniel KarellJun 14, 2017, 12:52 PM EDT

Manchester United’s latest signing has arrived in Manchester. Well, Carrington, to be exact.

Defender Victor Lindelöf, ahead of his now-confirmed transfer to Manchester United, arrived at the club’s training ground to undergo his medical. Manchester United confirmed Saturday that they had agreed a deal with Benfica over the Swedish defender, reported to include a nearly $40 million transfer fee.

Lindelöf started 40 times for Benfica at centerback in the Portuguese league and UEFA Champions League combined, scoring one goal and helping earn 23 shutouts.

The 22-year-old, who has already made 12 appearances for Sweden and started for them at Euro 2016, is expected to slot into the Man United starting lineup next season, possibly alongside Eric Bailly, with Phil Jones and Chris Smalling rumored to be leaving the club.

Here’s a look at more transfer news around the Premier League:

Premier League fixtures: Top 10 must-see games

By Daniel KarellJun 14, 2017, 11:10 AM EDT

The start of a new Premier League season is less than two months away and with it brings some mouth-watering matchups.

As Chelsea look to defend the title, Tottenham, Manchester United, Manchester City Liverpool and Arsenal are all looking to unseat the Blues at the Premier League throne.

A simple caveat; With so many transfers into and out of the Premier League still to take place, it’s tough to know exactly how strong certain teams will look come the end of the transfer window. But here’s our best shot at it.

Here’s a look at ten (or more) must-see matchups of the 2017-2018 Premier League season.

Report: Workers on World Cup construction sites face abuse

Associated PressJun 14, 2017, 8:27 AM EDT

MOSCOW (AP) Workers building stadiums for next year’s World Cup in Russia have faced repeated abuses and routinely gone unpaid for several months, according to a report by Human Rights Watch released on Wednesday.

At a stadium in Yekaterinburg, some workers were required to work in temperatures of minus-25 degrees Celsius (minus-13 Fahrenheit) “without sufficient breaks for them to warm themselves,” the report states.

“FIFA is essentially expecting us to take their word for it that their work has improved workers’ lives,” Jane Buchanan, the report’s author, told The Associated Press. “This is supposed to be the reformed FIFA, moving away from secrecy and a lot of deals behind closed doors.”

At least 17 workers have died on World Cup construction sites, according to Building and Wood Workers’ International, a trade union.

Known deaths include workers killed in falls and the case of a worker from North Korea who died of a reported heart attack at the stadium in St. Petersburg, which will host the final of the Confederations Cup on July 2, as well as World Cup matches in 2018.

The Confederations Cup is an eight-team event that begins on June 17 and is seen as a key test of Russia’s readiness for the World Cup.

In a letter to four Scandinavian soccer associations last month, FIFA President Gianni Infantino said the governing body had “strong evidence” of North Koreans working at the St. Petersburg site.

“FIFA is aware of and firmly condemns the often appalling labor conditions under which North Korean workers are employed in various countries around the world,” Infantino said in the letter, which was obtained by The Associated Press.

The Human Rights Watch report, based on interviews with 42 workers at six sites, says Russian authorities are not doing enough to crack down on employers who cheat workers out of wages, including many migrants with little legal protection.

“They pay whenever they want, however they want,” one worker from Kyrgyzstan, identified only as Alibek, said in the report.

When workers demand full payment, they can be punished or kicked off the job by employers, the report says.

Similar complaints of wage theft were made by workers at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, the venue for the 2018 World Cup final, in interviews last year with the AP. Allegations of worker abuses were also common leading up to the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia.

“The lessons of Sochi haven’t been learned,” Buchanan said. “A lot of the same abuses persist.”

Human Rights Watch called on the Russian government to enact tougher and more frequent investigations of suspect employers and bring prosecutions against violators. The group also accuses FIFA of not doing enough to speak out on workers’ issues and of operating a flawed inspection program of its own, with only partial results made public.

FIFA defended its inspection program, saying it had seen a sharp fall in “the number of issues” at Russian construction sites, but didn’t specify a timeframe or the total number of incidents.

“FIFA is going beyond what any sports federation has done to date to identify and address issues related to human and labor rights,” the global soccer body said in a statement. “While incompliances with relevant labor standards continue to be found – something to be expected in a project of this scale – the overall message of exploitation on the construction sites portrayed by HRW does not correspond with FIFA’s assessment.”

Separately, FIFA is also under pressure to safeguard workers’ rights in the 2022 World Cup host nation of Qatar, where construction work is largely carried out by migrant workers who often have few legal rights.

“It does not bode well for Qatar,” Buchanan said. “Now’s the time for FIFA to pull this all together – it’s not too late for Russia and they’re certainly well in advance of the games in Qatar – to make really clear that their expectations are non-negotiable.”

Associated Press writers Levi Bridges and Jan Olsen also contributed to this report.