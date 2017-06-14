More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Premier League fixtures: Top 10 must-see games

By Daniel KarellJun 14, 2017, 11:10 AM EDT

The start of a new Premier League season is less than two months away and with it brings some mouth-watering matchups.

As Chelsea look to defend the title, Tottenham, Manchester United, Manchester City Liverpool and Arsenal are all looking to unseat the Blues at the Premier League throne.

A simple caveat; With so many transfers into and out of the Premier League still to take place, it’s tough to know exactly how strong certain teams will look come the end of the transfer window. But here’s our best shot at it.

Here’s a look at ten (or more) must-see matchups of the 2017-2018 Premier League season.

August 12: Chelsea vs. Burnley

Chelsea’s title defense begins at Stamford Bridge against Sean Dyche and Burnley on the first weekend of the season.

Burnley were able to survive the drop by six points while Chelsea ran away with the title, leading the Premier League for most of the season. Chelsea will be hoping to get off to another good start in the coming season.

August 19: Tottenham vs. Chelsea

With Tottenham’s new stadium being rushed into construction on the same site as White Hart Lane, the team moves temporarily to Wembley Stadium for the upcoming season. Spurs first game comes against Chelsea, which knocked Spurs out of the FA Cup that along with Spurs miserable run at Wembley for the UEFA Champions League made for terrible memories in the national stadium.

Tottenham and Mauricio Pochettino can gain a measure of revenge with a win over Chelsea in the home opener.

November 4: Manchester City vs. Arsenal (and Chelsea vs. Manchester United)

Ahead of the final international break of 2017, Pep Guardiola and Manchester City host an Arsenal team in flux. Arsene Wenger is back but it remains to be seen whether Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil will still be Gunners players. If so, Arsenal will attempt to reverse its poor fortunes on the road against top six opponents in the table.

In addition to that match, Chelsea hosts Jose Mourinho and Manchester United in a statement game for both sides.

November 18: Arsenal vs. Tottenham 

For the first time in 22 years, there was no St. Totteringham’s Day in North London as Tottenham finished 11 points ahead of Arsenal in the table, bumping the Gunners from the UEFA Champions League. In addition, Tottenham drew on the road and beat Arsenal at home in last year’s Premier League fixtures.

November 28: Brighton vs. Crystal Palace

On a Tuesday night on the south coast of England, a rivalry will be renewed. Promoted Brighton and Hove Albion haven’t faced rivals Crystal Palace since the Championship playoffs in 2013 but now for the first time the teams will meet in the Premier League. Expect plenty of fireworks and a game that will be entertaining for fans to watch.

December 9: Liverpool vs. Everton

The first Liverpool derby of the season is always must-watch TV, and this season should be no different. Jurgen Klopp continues to bolster Liverpool’s squad while Ronald Koeman has graduated some of the youngsters out of Everton’s academy and given them a chance to impress. Some of Liverpool’s finest will be on display for both sides in this high-stakes rivalry.

Boxing Day December 26

There’s a trio of must-see Boxing Day matches. Rafa Benitez and Newcastle United host countryman Guardiola and his Manchester City squad to the northeast of England, Pochettino faces his former club Southampton while Arsenal travels south to Crystal Palace, where the Gunners lost this past season.

February 24: Arsenal vs. Manchester City (and Manchester United vs. Chelsea)

It’s the return leg of the November matchups and in the previous 10 years, this is the spot of the season where Arsenal would have its decline and fall out of the title race. With the team potentially playing in the Europa League ahead of this, advancing in the tournament could give Arsenal a boost while another European exit would be a confidence killer.

April 7: Manchester City vs. Manchester United April 7

A Manchester derby to close out the season? Yes please. Paul Pogba, Marcus Rashford and co. against Kevin De Bruyne and Sergio Aguero. It’s a can’t miss event.

May 5: Chelsea vs Liverpool

If Chelsea or Liverpool win the title, this game could be crucial. It’s the second-to-last week of the season and it’s the last major test for both teams with title ambitions.

Report: Workers on World Cup construction sites face abuse

Associated PressJun 14, 2017, 8:27 AM EDT

MOSCOW (AP) Workers building stadiums for next year’s World Cup in Russia have faced repeated abuses and routinely gone unpaid for several months, according to a report by Human Rights Watch released on Wednesday.

At a stadium in Yekaterinburg, some workers were required to work in temperatures of minus-25 degrees Celsius (minus-13 Fahrenheit) “without sufficient breaks for them to warm themselves,” the report states.

“FIFA is essentially expecting us to take their word for it that their work has improved workers’ lives,” Jane Buchanan, the report’s author, told The Associated Press. “This is supposed to be the reformed FIFA, moving away from secrecy and a lot of deals behind closed doors.”

At least 17 workers have died on World Cup construction sites, according to Building and Wood Workers’ International, a trade union.

Known deaths include workers killed in falls and the case of a worker from North Korea who died of a reported heart attack at the stadium in St. Petersburg, which will host the final of the Confederations Cup on July 2, as well as World Cup matches in 2018.

The Confederations Cup is an eight-team event that begins on June 17 and is seen as a key test of Russia’s readiness for the World Cup.

In a letter to four Scandinavian soccer associations last month, FIFA President Gianni Infantino said the governing body had “strong evidence” of North Koreans working at the St. Petersburg site.

“FIFA is aware of and firmly condemns the often appalling labor conditions under which North Korean workers are employed in various countries around the world,” Infantino said in the letter, which was obtained by The Associated Press.

The Human Rights Watch report, based on interviews with 42 workers at six sites, says Russian authorities are not doing enough to crack down on employers who cheat workers out of wages, including many migrants with little legal protection.

“They pay whenever they want, however they want,” one worker from Kyrgyzstan, identified only as Alibek, said in the report.

When workers demand full payment, they can be punished or kicked off the job by employers, the report says.

Similar complaints of wage theft were made by workers at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, the venue for the 2018 World Cup final, in interviews last year with the AP. Allegations of worker abuses were also common leading up to the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia.

“The lessons of Sochi haven’t been learned,” Buchanan said. “A lot of the same abuses persist.”

Human Rights Watch called on the Russian government to enact tougher and more frequent investigations of suspect employers and bring prosecutions against violators. The group also accuses FIFA of not doing enough to speak out on workers’ issues and of operating a flawed inspection program of its own, with only partial results made public.

FIFA defended its inspection program, saying it had seen a sharp fall in “the number of issues” at Russian construction sites, but didn’t specify a timeframe or the total number of incidents.

“FIFA is going beyond what any sports federation has done to date to identify and address issues related to human and labor rights,” the global soccer body said in a statement. “While incompliances with relevant labor standards continue to be found – something to be expected in a project of this scale – the overall message of exploitation on the construction sites portrayed by HRW does not correspond with FIFA’s assessment.”

Separately, FIFA is also under pressure to safeguard workers’ rights in the 2022 World Cup host nation of Qatar, where construction work is largely carried out by migrant workers who often have few legal rights.

“It does not bode well for Qatar,” Buchanan said. “Now’s the time for FIFA to pull this all together – it’s not too late for Russia and they’re certainly well in advance of the games in Qatar – to make really clear that their expectations are non-negotiable.”

Associated Press writers Levi Bridges and Jan Olsen also contributed to this report.

Burnley, Watford unveil new home kits

By Daniel KarellJun 14, 2017, 8:18 AM EDT

Never missing out on a chance to sell more jerseys, two Premier League clubs announced their latest home kits on the morning of the Premier League schedule release.

Burnley and Watford revealed their new kits for the 2017-2018 season along with marketing campaigns #StrengthInUnity for Burnley and #HereToCreate for Watford.

[ MORE: 2017-2018 PL fixture list ]

The uniforms are also the first for Watford designed by Adidas since the club signed a deal with the sportswear manufacturer in December 2016.

Burnley and Watford both survived relegation by six points, finishing 16th and 17th respectively in the Premier League table.

Premier League releases 2017-2018 season fixture list

By Daniel KarellJun 14, 2017, 7:30 AM EDT

Premier League fans will only have to wait two more months until their favorite teams are back in action.

The 2017-2018 season kicks off on August 12 with champions Chelsea hosting Burnley among a number of interesting opening day fixtures. Tottenham travel north to face newly-promoted Newcastle while fellow promoted side Brighton and Hove Albion gets one of its most difficult tests of the season, hosting Manchester City.

Spurs open up its temporary home at Wembley Stadium two weeks into the season when they host the first London derby of the season against Antonio Conte and Chelsea.

Looking between the lines, expect to hear some complaints from managers over the opening course of the season as teams deal with travel ahead of UEFA Champions League matches.

The BBC noted that Chelsea and Tottenham have away games the weekend before five of its six group stage matches, while Manchester United has four, Liverpool three and Manchester City two. On the flip side, Spurs will play home games after five of its six group stages matches while Chelsea and Manchester United have four, Liverpool has three and Manchester City has two.

Arsenal, which is playing in the UEFA Europa League for the first time since it was called the UEFA Cup, is currently scheduled for a season full of Saturday matches, but some of those will likely be pushed back to Sunday after Europa League matches.

The Gunners currently have five home games prior to Europa League group stage dates including the season’s first North London derby with Tottenham on November 18, but Arsenal also has an early-season trip to Chelsea following its first Europa League match.

Here’s a look at the 2017-2018 Premier League schedule and below is a look at the first five league matches of the season. Let us know your thoughts on social media and in the comments section below.

CONCACAF WCQ: Panama snatch a point late; CRC hold off T&T

By Andy EdwardsJun 14, 2017, 12:19 AM EDT

Tuesday night’s 2018 World Cup qualifiers couldn’t have gone much better for the U.S. national team, who hold onto third place in CONCACAF’s Hexagonal round…

Panama 2-2 Honduras

The air was rife with controversy in Panama City on Tuesday, as a Honduras side fighting for its World Cup dream pushed Panama to the limit, with a little help from a swallowed referee’s whistle.

It was a night to savor for Houston Dynamo fans, too, with the MLS side’s Honduran duo of Romell Quioto and Alberth Elis bagging a goal each. Quioto opened the scoring in the 6th minute, and Elis put Los Catrachos back in front in the 65th minute, after Blas Perez pulled Los Canaleros level with his head shoulder back neck upper-body part four minutes before halftime.

Then, in the 74th minute, came the controversial non-goal moment which Panamanians will (rightly, perhaps) feel cost their side two points on the night. Gabriel Torres appeared to redirect the ball over the goal line as he stood completely unmarked at the back post following a corner kick. He didn’t strike it cleanly, though, and the ball looped into the air just high enough and long enough for Donis Escober to palm it off his line, at least according to the referee.

The home side would get its equalizer in the final minute of regular time, as Roman Torres, the Seattle Sounders’ 2016 MLS Cup penalty shootout hero, popped up at just the right moment to slot the ball past Escober and rescue a point for Panama.

As far as the USMNT is concerned, a draw was the perfect result for the two sides immediately behind them in the standings (below).

[ MORE: 10-man France top England; Brazil, Argentina rout ]

Costa Rica 2-1 Trinidad and Tobago

Minnesota United defender Francisco Calvo got Costa Rica off to a flying start, putting the home side 1-0 ahead in the 1st minute, only to see his club teammate, forward Kevin Molino, pull Trinidad and Tobago level 34 minutes later. Bryan Ruiz bagged the game-winning goal in the 44th minute, though, to all but officially end T&T’s chances of qualifying for next summer’s tournament in Russia.

Current Hex standings

1. Mexico — 14 points
2. Costa Rica — 11
3. USA — 8
4. Panama — 8
5. Honduras — 5
6. T&T — 3