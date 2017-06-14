Premier League releases 2017-2018 season fixture list

Premier League fans will only have to wait two more months until their favorite teams are back in action.

The 2017-2018 season kicks off on August 12 with champions Chelsea hosting Burnley among a number of interesting opening day fixtures. Tottenham travel north to face newly-promoted Newcastle while fellow promoted side Brighton and Hove Albion gets one of its most difficult tests of the season, hosting Manchester City.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s PL coverage ]

Spurs open up its temporary home at Wembley Stadium two weeks into the season when they host the first London derby of the season against Antonio Conte and Chelsea.

1 – Just 1 of the previous 25 reigning PL champions have lost their opening game the following season (W20 D4 L1). Authority #PLfixtures pic.twitter.com/AcRysJJLOx — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 14, 2017

Looking between the lines, expect to hear some complaints from managers over the opening course of the season as teams deal with travel ahead of UEFA Champions League matches.

The BBC noted that Chelsea and Tottenham have away games the weekend before five of its six group stage matches, while Manchester United has four, Liverpool three and Manchester City two. On the flip side, Spurs will play home games after five of its six group stages matches while Chelsea and Manchester United have four, Liverpool has three and Manchester City has two.

Arsenal, which is playing in the UEFA Europa League for the first time since it was called the UEFA Cup, is currently scheduled for a season full of Saturday matches, but some of those will likely be pushed back to Sunday after Europa League matches.

The Gunners currently have five home games prior to Europa League group stage dates including the season’s first North London derby with Tottenham on November 18, but Arsenal also has an early-season trip to Chelsea following its first Europa League match.

Here’s a look at the 2017-2018 Premier League schedule and below is a look at the first five league matches of the season. Let us know your thoughts on social media and in the comments section below.

Saturday, 12 August, 2017

Arsenal v Leicester City

Brighton v Manchester City

Chelsea v Burnley

Crystal Palace v Huddersfield Town

Everton v Stoke City

Manchester United v West Ham United

Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur

Southampton v Swansea City

Watford v Liverpool

West Bromwich Albion v AFC Bournemouth

Saturday, 19 August, 2017

AFC Bournemouth v Watford

Burnley v West Bromwich Albion

Huddersfield Town v Newcastle United

Leicester City v Brighton

Liverpool v Crystal Palace

Manchester City v Everton

Stoke City v Arsenal

Swansea City v Manchester United

Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea

West Ham United v Southampton

Saturday, 26 August, 2017

AFC Bournemouth v Manchester City

Chelsea v Everton

Crystal Palace v Swansea City

Huddersfield Town v Southampton

Liverpool v Arsenal

Manchester United v Leicester City

Newcastle United v West Ham United

Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley

Watford v Brighton

West Bromwich Albion v Stoke City

Saturday, 9 September, 2017

Arsenal v AFC Bournemouth

Brighton v West Bromwich Albion

Burnley v Crystal Palace

Everton v Tottenham Hotspur

Leicester City v Chelsea

Manchester City v Liverpool

Southampton v Watford

Stoke City v Manchester United

Swansea City v Newcastle United

West Ham United v Huddersfield Town

Saturday, 16 September, 2017

AFC Bournemouth v Brighton

Chelsea v Arsenal

Crystal Palace v Southampton

Huddersfield Town v Leicester City

Liverpool v Burnley

Manchester United v Everton

Newcastle United v Stoke City

Tottenham Hotspur v Swansea City

Watford v Manchester City

West Bromwich Albion v West Ham United