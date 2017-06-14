Premier League releases 2017-2018 season fixture list

Premier League fans will only have to wait two more months until their favorite teams are back in action.
The 2017-2018 season kicks off on August 12 with champions Chelsea hosting Burnley among a number of interesting opening day fixtures. Tottenham travel north to face newly-promoted Newcastle while fellow promoted side Brighton and Hove Albion gets one of its most difficult tests of the season, hosting Manchester City.
[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s PL coverage ]
Spurs open up its temporary home at Wembley Stadium two weeks into the season when they host the first London derby of the season against Antonio Conte and Chelsea.
Looking between the lines, expect to hear some complaints from managers over the opening course of the season as teams deal with travel ahead of UEFA Champions League matches.
The BBC noted that Chelsea and Tottenham have away games the weekend before five of its six group stage matches, while Manchester United has four, Liverpool three and Manchester City two. On the flip side, Spurs will play home games after five of its six group stages matches while Chelsea and Manchester United have four, Liverpool has three and Manchester City has two.
Arsenal, which is playing in the UEFA Europa League for the first time since it was called the UEFA Cup, is currently scheduled for a season full of Saturday matches, but some of those will likely be pushed back to Sunday after Europa League matches.
The Gunners currently have five home games prior to Europa League group stage dates including the season’s first North London derby with Tottenham on November 18, but Arsenal also has an early-season trip to Chelsea following its first Europa League match.
Here’s a look at the 2017-2018 Premier League schedule and below is a look at the first five league matches of the season. Let us know your thoughts on social media and in the comments section below.
Saturday, 12 August, 2017
Arsenal v Leicester City
Brighton v Manchester City
Chelsea v Burnley
Crystal Palace v Huddersfield Town
Everton v Stoke City
Manchester United v West Ham United
Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur
Southampton v Swansea City
Watford v Liverpool
West Bromwich Albion v AFC Bournemouth
Saturday, 19 August, 2017
AFC Bournemouth v Watford
Burnley v West Bromwich Albion
Huddersfield Town v Newcastle United
Leicester City v Brighton
Liverpool v Crystal Palace
Manchester City v Everton
Stoke City v Arsenal
Swansea City v Manchester United
Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea
West Ham United v Southampton
Saturday, 26 August, 2017
AFC Bournemouth v Manchester City
Chelsea v Everton
Crystal Palace v Swansea City
Huddersfield Town v Southampton
Liverpool v Arsenal
Manchester United v Leicester City
Newcastle United v West Ham United
Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley
Watford v Brighton
West Bromwich Albion v Stoke City
Saturday, 9 September, 2017
Arsenal v AFC Bournemouth
Brighton v West Bromwich Albion
Burnley v Crystal Palace
Everton v Tottenham Hotspur
Leicester City v Chelsea
Manchester City v Liverpool
Southampton v Watford
Stoke City v Manchester United
Swansea City v Newcastle United
West Ham United v Huddersfield Town
Saturday, 16 September, 2017
AFC Bournemouth v Brighton
Chelsea v Arsenal
Crystal Palace v Southampton
Huddersfield Town v Leicester City
Liverpool v Burnley
Manchester United v Everton
Newcastle United v Stoke City
Tottenham Hotspur v Swansea City
Watford v Manchester City
West Bromwich Albion v West Ham United