Southampton sacks Claude Puel after one season

Southampton will begin its search for a new manager after a surprising decision came in on Wednesday regarding its current boss.

The Saints announced that the club has opted to sack manager Claude Puel after the Dutchman coached the Premier League side for just one season.

In 53 matches in charge, Puel went 20-13-20 in all competitions with Southampton — who finished eighth in the final PL table.

The club released the following statement following Puel’s release.

“Everyone at Southampton would like to express our thanks to Claude for his hard work and commitment this year. The highlight of the season was a memorable day at Wembley in the EFL Cup Final, a day our fans will always treasure.

“We wish Claude well for the future.

The search for a new management team is underway. We are confident that we will find the right fit in line with the long term vision of the club.”