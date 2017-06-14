Top 20: Ranking the best players ahead of the FIFA Confederations Cup

Just days separate us from the start of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup — a tournament that draws soccer fans and the nations that they support one step closer to next summer’s World Cup in Russia.

While traditional powerhouses like Germany, Portugal and Chile aim to continue their reign atop the global game in this eight-team competition, the rest of the field looks to put their stamp on the tournament.

Since the Confederations Cup switched to its current format in 1997, the host nation has won three of the six competitions to date, while Brazil leads any other country with four titles on its own.

Of the eight teams to compete in this summer’s competition, Mexico is the only previous winner, and Juan Carlos Osorio’s side will aim to capture El Tri’s second win when the final takes place at Krestovsky Stadium.

Below, PST ranks the top 20 players that will take the pitch at this summer’s Confederations Cup, which kicks off on June 17.

20. Fyodor Smolov (Russia)

19. Chris Wood (New Zealand)

18. Vincent Aboubakar (Cameroon)

17. Jose Fonte (Portugal)

16. Marco Fabian (Mexico)

15. Tim Cahill (Australia)

14. Ricardo Quaresma (Portugal)

13. Joshua Kimmich (Germany)

12. Miguel Layun (Mexico)

11. Emre Can (Germany)

10. Eduardo Vargas (Chile)

9. Andres Guardado (Mexico)

8. Bernardo Silva (Portugal)

7. Joao Moutinho (Portugal)

6. Giovani dos Santos (Mexico)

5. Arturo Vidal (Chile)

4. Julian Draxler (Germany)

3. Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez

2. Alexis Sanchez (Chile)

1. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)