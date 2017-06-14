Top 20: Ranking the best players ahead of the FIFA Confederations Cup

Just days separate us from the start of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup — a tournament that draws soccer fans and the nations that they support one step closer to next summer’s World Cup in Russia.
While traditional powerhouses like Germany, Portugal and Chile aim to continue their reign atop the global game in this eight-team competition, the rest of the field looks to put their stamp on the tournament.
Since the Confederations Cup switched to its current format in 1997, the host nation has won three of the six competitions to date, while Brazil leads any other country with four titles on its own.
Of the eight teams to compete in this summer’s competition, Mexico is the only previous winner, and Juan Carlos Osorio’s side will aim to capture El Tri’s second win when the final takes place at Krestovsky Stadium.
Below, PST ranks the top 20 players that will take the pitch at this summer’s Confederations Cup, which kicks off on June 17.
20. Fyodor Smolov (Russia)
19. Chris Wood (New Zealand)
18. Vincent Aboubakar (Cameroon)
17. Jose Fonte (Portugal)
16. Marco Fabian (Mexico)
15. Tim Cahill (Australia)
14. Ricardo Quaresma (Portugal)
13. Joshua Kimmich (Germany)
12. Miguel Layun (Mexico)
11. Emre Can (Germany)
10. Eduardo Vargas (Chile)
9. Andres Guardado (Mexico)
8. Bernardo Silva (Portugal)
7. Joao Moutinho (Portugal)
6. Giovani dos Santos (Mexico)
5. Arturo Vidal (Chile)
4. Julian Draxler (Germany)
3. Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez
2. Alexis Sanchez (Chile)
1. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)
By the end of Wednesday night we’ll have the field of 16 that will continue playing in this season’s Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.
Three MLS sides booked their places in the Round of 16 on Tuesday as D.C. United, Colorado Rapids and Seattle Sounders all emerged victorious in their respective home matches.
Now, 13 more fixtures will occur on Wednesday evening across the country, including two all-MLS affairs. The New York Red Bulls and New York City FC will renew their New York Derby rivalry at Red Bull Arena as NYCFC looks to capture its first win over the Red Bulls on the road.
Meanwhile, Western Conference leaders Sporting KC will host Minnesota United in the club’s first run at the U.S. Open Cup since joining MLS. Atlanta United will also have its first chance in the competition when Gerardo Martino’s team welcomes Charleston Battery of USL.
Here’s the full rundown of matches on Wednesday night as clubs look to reach the Round of 16.
(Bold indicates MLS clubs in competition)
FC Cincinnati vs. Columbus Crew — 7 p.m. ET
North Carolina FC vs. Houston Dynamo — 7:30 p.m. ET
New England Revolution vs. Rochester Rhinos — 7:30 p.m. ET
Philadelphia Union vs. Harrisburg City Islanders — 7:30 p.m. ET
Atlanta United vs. Charleston Battery — 7:30 p.m. ET
Orlando City vs. Miami FC — 7:30 p.m. ET
New York Red Bulls vs. New York City FC — 8 p.m. ET
FC Dallas vs. Tulsa Roughnecks FC — 8 p.m. ET
Sporting KC vs. Minnesota United — 8:30 p.m. ET
St. Louis FC vs. Chicago Fire — 8:30 p.m. ET
LA Galaxy vs. Orange County — 10:30 p.m. ET
San Jose Earthquakes vs. San Francisco Deltas — 10:30 p.m. ET
Sacramento Republic vs. Real Salt Lake — 11 p.m. ET
Southampton will begin its search for a new manager after a surprising decision came in on Wednesday regarding its current boss.
The Saints announced that the club has opted to sack manager Claude Puel after the Dutchman coached the Premier League side for just one season.
In 53 matches in charge, Puel went 20-13-20 in all competitions with Southampton — who finished eighth in the final PL table.
The club released the following statement following Puel’s release.
“Everyone at Southampton would like to express our thanks to Claude for his hard work and commitment this year. The highlight of the season was a memorable day at Wembley in the EFL Cup Final, a day our fans will always treasure.
“We wish Claude well for the future.
The search for a new management team is underway. We are confident that we will find the right fit in line with the long term vision of the club.”
It was likely the worst head-on collision since Petr Cech‘s accident back in his Chelsea days, but thankfully Ryan Mason is training once again with Hull City.
The 26-year-old posted a video to Twitter on Wednesday as the Tigers midfielder looks to regain full health following Mason’s January 22 collision with Chelsea’s Gary Cahill.
In Mason’s first season with the Tigers, the Englishman tallied two goals in 20 Premier League appearances after joining the club from Tottenham last summer.
Mason and Hull will play in the Championship next season after the club was relegated from the PL during the 2016/17 season.
Sometimes even the younger guys need a rest.
That’s exactly what Christian Pulisic and many of the Americans playing abroad will have ahead of next month’s CONCACAF Gold Cup, according to manager Bruce Arena.
The two-time USMNT boss has stated that with a ton of tread on some of the players’ legs throughout the year, including Pulisic, that his squad for July’s competition will largely consist of domestic-based players.
“I doubt it,” Arena told SI.com. “It’s bad timing for [the Gold Cup], because the guys in Europe have gone through this long club season and now the World Cup qualifiers.
“They need a break. They have three weeks off, and asking them to come in for Gold Cup makes no sense. It would take three weeks to get them ready.”
Arena’s 40-man roster released prior to the U.S.’ friendly against Venezuela and subsequent World Cup qualifiers against Trinidad & Tobago and Mexico featured eight players currently representing clubs outside of MLS. Four players play for European clubs.
The U.S. will kick off its Gold Cup run against Panama on July 8, before facing Martinique and Nicaragua on July 12 and July 15, respectively to close out Group B play.