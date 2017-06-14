Transfer Rumor Wrap: Lindelof arrives at Man United for medical

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Manchester United’s latest signing has arrived in Manchester. Well, Carrington, to be exact.

Defender Victor Lindelöf, ahead of his now-confirmed transfer to Manchester United, arrived at the club’s training ground to undergo his medical. Manchester United confirmed Saturday that they had agreed a deal with Benfica over the Swedish defender, reported to include a nearly $40 million transfer fee.

Lindelöf started 40 times for Benfica at centerback in the Portuguese league and UEFA Champions League combined, scoring one goal and helping earn 23 shutouts.

The 22-year-old, who has already made 12 appearances for Sweden and started for them at Euro 2016, is expected to slot into the Man United starting lineup next season, possibly alongside Eric Bailly, with Phil Jones and Chris Smalling rumored to be leaving the club.

Here’s a look at more transfer news around the Premier League:

Manchester United closes in on Morata

With the signing of Victor Lindelöf nearly complete, Manchester United are on the verge of making it 2-for-2 this summer with the signing of Alvaro Morata.

The Real Madrid striker has been rumored as a Manchester United target the last few weeks but according to the Manchester Evening News, Morata is close to agreeing to a deal with Jose Mourinho and the Red Devils.

The report states that negotiations have “rapidly progressed” over the past few weeks since Man United won the UEFA Europa League and confirmed their place in the Champions League next year. Morata also has history with Mourinho, as the Portuguese manager gave the Spaniard his debut.

With Morata in the fold, Manchester United would have one of Europe’s top forwards to lead the line along with youngster Marcus Rashford, and the attack would be one of the most feared again in Europe.

Leicester City closing in on new defender

Looking to upgrade its aging defense, Leicester City has identified an Englishman entering his prime. According to multiple reports, Leicester City are on the verge of agreeing a nearly $22 million transfer fee for Hull City’s Harry Maguire.

Maguire made 25 starts in 29 games in the Premier League last season at centerback, and with both Wes Morgan and Robert Huth on the wrong side of 30, the 24-year-old Maguire is a good fall-back option in case Morgan and Huth get injured or struggle with form.