Donnarumma rejects Milan contract, reportedly has major Real Madrid offer

AC Milan will not be able to keep its 18-year-old wonder in Italy much longer.

Gianluigi Donnarumma, who has already made 72 appearances for i Rossoneri at his tender age, will not sign a new contract with the club.

That’s according to executive director Marco Fassone, and that news was followed within minutes by a Tweet from Tancredi Palmeri claiming that Real Madrid has offered a whopping $6.7 million salary per year for Donnarumma’s services.

Fassone says Milan offered Donnarumma and agent Mino Raiola an even more generous contract than has been reported in the press, which was declined, and that the goalkeeper will not be with the club by the time his contract ends on June 30, 2018.

And it’s almost certain that it will be done before that, as Donnarumma could replace Keylor Navas at Real.

BOOM! Real Madrid have offered 6m€ per year to Donnarumma! — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) June 15, 2017

