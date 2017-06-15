More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Everton drop another $30 million for Klaassen; Toffees mean business

By Andy EdwardsJun 15, 2017, 5:41 PM EDT

New Everton owner Farhad Moshiri promised big things — including, among other things, a new stadium and a replenished transfer war chest — when he bought the club last February.

Fast forward 16 months, and boy oh boy, has Moshiri come good on his promises thus far. A stadium deal remains in the works with a land deal agree in March, and though the summer transfer window is only in its infancy, the Toffees have been plenty busy, most notably for the $68 million departed to complete a pair of key signings on Thursday.

Jordan Pickford was announced as the club’s new record signing in the early afternoon, followed a few hours later by the confirmation of 24-year-old Dutch midfielder Davy Klaassen as the club’s latest signing, for a fee of $30 million.

Klaassen, who’s spent his entire career (55 goals in 180 appearances — all competitions) at Ajax, has been linked with every Premier League giant under the sun for years now. He’s been capped 14 times by the Netherlands and has four international goals to his name.

With two key signings already in the door, Everton’s attention will now turn to the futures of Romelu Lukaku and Ross Barkley. Klaassen could very well be Barkley’s replacement, with the 23-year-old failing to sign a new contract as of yet, and perhaps even an upgrade from the Englishman. If Lukaku and/or Barkley do depart Goodison in the coming weeks or months, it’ll be interesting to see whether or not that money is reinvested immediately, or if the signings of Pickford and Klaassen were merely a precursor of the inevitable.

Or, perhaps the early transfer dealings are one last attempt at convincing the pair to stay for at least one more season and make a run at crashing the top-four/six party.

Confirmed: Pickford to Everton for club-record, British GK-record fee

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images
Associated PressJun 15, 2017, 5:00 PM EDT

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) Everton has signed Jordan Pickford from Sunderland for a club-record fee that could rise to 30 million pounds ($38.3 million), making him third most expensive goalkeeper of all time.

Everton announced the signing of the 23-year-old Pickford on Thursday on a five-year deal, following Sunderland’s relegation from the Premier League at the end of last season.

Pickford has only had one full season at senior level, having represented England at every level from Under-16s to Under-21s. He received his first call-up to England’s senior squad in October.

Among goalkeepers, only Juventus star Gianluigi Buffon and Ederson – who recently joined Manchester City from Benfica – have cost more.

Transfer rumor roundup: Veratti to Barcelona; Hart’s next loan home

Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJun 15, 2017, 4:12 PM EDT

A roundup of Thursday’s transfer rumors from around the Premier League, and the rest of the world…

Barcelona need to rebuild a midfield, and Marco Veratti is ready to leave Paris Saint-Germain. If you were to put two and two together, you might conclude that Barca should sign Veratti this summer, and you might just be onto something.

Not only have Barca been heavily linked with the 24-year-old Italian midfielder for a couple weeks now, according to some social-media sleuthing, Veratti, along with his agent, is said to have eaten dinner at the same Ibiza restaurant as Lionel Messi on Wednesday. Messi’s camp denies that he was even at the restaurant on Wednesday, but the Internet has never been known to tell a lie. Veratti could cost Barca as much as $111 million (100 million euros).

According to the Standard, Arsenal are willing to include Olivier Giroud in a player-plus-lots-and-lots-of-cash deal for Monaco forward Kylian Mbappe. The 18-year-old is expected to fetch close to $130 million if he moves this summer, meaning Arsenal would likely have to offer $120 million plus Giroud in any future bid. Monaco have already reportedly rejected a bid of $110 million from Arsenal. Alexander Lacazette remains Arsenal’s Giroud-plus-quite-a-bit-less-cash backup plan.

Joe Hart‘s Manchester City career is all but officially finished, which means he’ll be looking for a new home this summer. West Ham United are one on a short list of clubs without a fully entrenched no. 1 goalkeeper, thus an obvious fit emerges. With Hart’s weekly wages ($150,000) and Man City’s desired transfer fee ($23 million) likely to prove insurmountable hurdles for a permanent transfer, the Standard reports Hart could move to east London on loan next season.

With Romelu Lukaku seemingly set to leave Goodison Park this summer, Everton will need to replace the big Belgian who in three seasons at the club has scored 53 PL goals. If we’re to trust the public statements of an Everton scout, AC Milan’s Carlos Bacca and Napoli’s Duvan Zapata are “interesting” candidates.

Russia readies tough security measures for Confed Cup

AP Photo/Darko Bandic
Associated PressJun 15, 2017, 2:20 PM EDT

MOSCOW (AP) Terrorists, hooligans and anti-corruption protesters. Those are the main concerns for the Russian security forces ahead of the Confederations Cup.

A week which began with at least 1,750 people reported arrested in protests across the country on Monday will end with the first games of the World Cup’s main warm-up event. Russia is under pressure to showcase a safe host nation, but is facing numerous challenges.

Stadiums will have airport-style security, but there have been teething troubles. In a notable setback, a Russian league game last month was used to test Confederations Cup security, but instead stood out for the many fireworks smuggled in by fans.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has imposed a package of security measures, but faces criticism from observers who say his order could hamper ordinary Russians’ lives and stifle dissent.

The measures are based on the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, which had a single host city and sports facilities far from inhabited areas. The June 17-July 2 Confederations Cup has four host cities and next year’s World Cup will have 11.

“Sochi was easier,” argues Russian author Andrei Soldatov, an expert on the security services. “Now we’re talking about many cities. It’s an unusual and dangerous situation.”

Russian officials say the tournament is safe.

“No direct threats against participants or guests” have been uncovered, the senior Federal Security Service official in charge of tournament security, Alexei Lavrishchev, said last week. As for security measures, “law-abiding citizens have nothing to worry about.”

TERRORISM

For years, Russia’s security services focused heavily on Islamist groups from the restive North Caucasus, where Russian forces fought two wars in the 1990s and early 2000s.

A bombing on the St. Petersburg subway April 3 killed 14 and ended a three-year run for Russia without a major attack outside the North Caucasus region. The alleged attacker, however, came from Central Asia and had no apparent links to Caucasus groups. That indicates “the emergence of new players,” Soldatov says. “I’m not totally convinced that Russian law enforcement is ready to deal with this new kind of threat.”

Russia’s major train and subway stations are equipped with metal detectors as standard, but often only a few travelers are examined in detail, and sometimes the equipment is switched off altogether. Procedures have been tightened in the St. Petersburg subway following April’s bombing, and ahead of the tournament, but many Moscow subway stations seem largely unchanged.

Airport security is tight following bombings of two planes in 2004 and a Moscow airport in 2011. By law, passengers and baggage are scanned on entry to the terminal.

Racial profiling is common for Russian law enforcement in major cities, with people of Asian appearance routinely pulled over for document checks in subway stations. Foreign fans wearing team colors are less likely to be approached.

HOOLIGANISM

It’s been a year since Russian fans fought running battles with England supporters at the European Championship in France, and Russia is keen to avoid a repeat.

A repeat seems unlikely, given that few foreign fans are expected at the Confederations Cup and Russia has no rivalry with its group stage opponents New Zealand, Portugal and Mexico.

As they prepare for the World Cup, Russian authorities have compiled a blacklist of 191 fans banned from attending games. To attend a game, a ticket isn’t enough – you’ll need a “Fan ID” issued only after your personal information has been examined by Russian authorities.

There will be a heavy police presence, particularly at stadiums, and restricted alcohol sales nearby.

In a trial of security measures for the tournament, thousands of police staffed a May 17 game between Russian Premier League champion Spartak Moscow and Terek Grozny at Moscow’s Confederations Cup venue.

Police staffed security checkpoints around the stadium, examining bags, patting down fans and checking banners for offensive content. Colleagues in riot gear and on horseback, plus truncheon-wielding National Guard units, lined nearby roads.

The searches didn’t stop Spartak’s fans smuggling in dozens of banned flares and fireworks, as well as shipping flares, which can be used as weapons. At one point, there was so much smoke from pyrotechnics that the game was suspended for several minutes.

PROTESTS

Getting official permission to host a protest in Russia is never easy, and the Confederations Cup makes it even harder.

Putin’s decree means the police must approve any public gatherings in or near host cities. Holding an unapproved event puts organizers and participants at risk of arrest. Monday’s protests were a mix of officially sanctioned and unsanctioned events in different cities, and no major opposition events are planned for the upcoming weeks.

The decree also stipulates foreign visitors must register with the authorities within 24 hours on arrival in a new city, while Russians have three days. Hotels will register guests, but those using room-rental services like Airbnb face more difficulties.

“This decree needs to be seen as proclaiming a state of emergency in a certain part of the country for a period of time,” said Russian human rights activist Pavel Chikov, who filed an unsuccessful Supreme Court appeal against a similar decree at the 2014 Olympics. “The main constitutional rights don’t apply, or they apply with certain limitations.”

Still, authorities may be reluctant to apply the law to the letter to avoid bad publicity, and mass arrests are unlikely. “There will be some kind of freedom,” Chikov says.

NEXT YEAR

The Confederations Cup venues are comparatively straightforward to protect – Sochi’s Fisht stadium is in the heavily-guarded Olympic Park, far from the city center, while St. Petersburg’s stadium is on an otherwise largely-deserted island. The arenas in Moscow and Kazan are in more central locations.

The World Cup will be trickier.

Many of the 12 stadiums for next year’s tournament are in provincial locations with little experience of foreign crowds.

Those include Volgograd, targeted by three bombings in 2013. Nearby cities like Astrakhan, Grozny and Pyatigorsk have also been targeted in recent years – they won’t host World Cup games, but they will contain teams’ training bases.

U.S. Open Cup fifth round sees five all-MLS ties

AP Photo/Ted S. Warren
By Nicholas MendolaJun 15, 2017, 1:30 PM EDT

The three remaining lower tier sides in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup learned their fates for the next round of play, and their paths to the semifinals.

Alessandro Nesta and NASL side Miami FC will need to knock off visiting Atlanta United and then handle either Chicago Fire or fellow upstarts FC Cincinnati of the USL.

The third lower tier side, the USL’s Sacramento Republic, has to take care of the LA Galaxy and then the winner of a tilt between MLS clubs San Jose and Seattle.

In the East, it’ll be New England hosting DC United and the Philadelphia Union visiting the New York Red Bulls, while the Central has Sporting KC off to Houston and FC Dallas hosting Colorado.

The first matches will be held June 27 or 28, with the quarterfinals on July 11.