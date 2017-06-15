Orlando City, Canada striker Larin arrested for DUI

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Canadian national teamer and former MLS Rookie of the Year striker Cyle Larin was arrested Thursday morning after driving the wrong way down a one-way street and testing twice the legal limit for blood alcohol.

The Brampton-born Larin, 22, was reportedly coming home from a night club and struggled with field sobriety tests.

Larin was not in the 18 as Orlando City was upset Wednesday in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. From The Orlando Sentinel:

He blew a .179 and a .182 on sobriety tests. The legal limit is .08. His eyes were bloodshot and glossy, troopers said.

Larin has eight goals and an assist in 15 matches for the Lions this season. Overall, he has 40 goals and six assists in 76 matches.

Orlando City's Cyle Larin was booked into the Orange County Jail at 5:10 a.m. on a DUI charge, per OC Corrections website. pic.twitter.com/949F7dTBkH — Andrew O'Brien (@aobrien7) June 15, 2017

