Orlando City, Canada striker Larin arrested for DUI

Canadian national teamer and former MLS Rookie of the Year striker Cyle Larin was arrested Thursday morning after driving the wrong way down a one-way street and testing twice the legal limit for blood alcohol.
The Brampton-born Larin, 22, was reportedly coming home from a night club and struggled with field sobriety tests.
Larin was not in the 18 as Orlando City was upset Wednesday in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. From The Orlando Sentinel:
He blew a .179 and a .182 on sobriety tests. The legal limit is .08.
His eyes were bloodshot and glossy, troopers said.
Larin has eight goals and an assist in 15 matches for the Lions this season. Overall, he has 40 goals and six assists in 76 matches.
Claudio Ranieri has landed.
The Italian manager who famously led Leicester City to the Premier League crown and was fired within a year has been hired by Ligue 1 side Nantes on a two-year deal.
There was some speculation that Ranieri would return to the PL, but instead takes the reins of his second Ligue 1 club. Ranieri led Monaco to promotion from Ligue 2 and then a runner-up finish in Ligue 1.
He’s also managed Greece, Chelsea and a host of the biggest clubs in Italy including Inter Milan, Roma, Juventus, Napoli, and Fiorentina. Ranieri has also coached Valencia twice.
Ranieri needed a special dispensation from France to take the job, as he’s over the maximum coach’s age of 65.
The Confederations Cup leapt into American consciousness in 2009, when the United States knocked off Spain in the semifinal before losing a two-goal lead in the final against Brazil.
The Yanks didn’t qualify for the tournament in 2013 or this year, but the Cup is the top legit tournament in international football this summer and will attract the eyes of many as Russia gets its dress rehearsal for next summer’s World Cup.
Both groups present tricky prediction choices. Group A has talented but injury hit Mexico and the hosts, while Cameroon’s strong form asks questions of Chile and Germany.
Here’s how PST sees it all going down.
Group A
- Portugal
- Russia
- Mexico
- New Zealand
The read: EURO champion Portugal takes care of group, while hosts Russia sneak past superior but injury-hit and travel-weary Mexico. New Zealand is in a tough group.
Group B
- Germany
- Chile
- Cameroon
- Australia
The read: The Germans find good footing with an early match against Australia, while Chile beats the Socceroos on the final day after a pair of draws. Don’t look past Cameroon, which only has one loss in the last year. That was a 3-2 defeat in France.
Semifinals
Germany over Russia
Chile over Portugal
Final
Germany over Chile
Manchester City will sell Aaron Mooy before he’s played a minute for the club.
The 26-year-old Australian midfielder joined the Premier League side from Melbourne City on July 1 last season, and was sent on loan to Huddersfield Town.
He was the Terriers player of the season while on loan, and has led David Wagner’s side to a club record purchase.
Mooy will reportedly cost Town $10 million with the fee rising as high as $13 million, with a buyback clause included in the deal.
Only one player, German back Christopher Schindler, played more minutes in Huddersfield Town’s run to the Premier League.
Mooy has 22 caps and five goals for Australia, and he’ll be on the Confederations Cup roster when it begins this weekend.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic said countryman Victor Lindelof was “ready for the big clubs” when the defender was first linked with Manchester United in late December.
More than a half-year later, Lindelof is trading red shirts. The 22-year-old center back is leaving Benfica for Old Trafford.
Lindelof has 12 caps and a goal for Sweden, and played 47 matches as Benfica won the Portuguese Primera Liga and advanced to the UEFA Champions League’s Round of 16.
The reported fee has been $39 million with the potential to rise as high as $50 million. Here’s Jose Mourinho, from ManUtd.com:
“Victor is a very talented young player, who has a great future ahead of him at United. Our season last year showed us that we need options and quality to add depth to the squad and Victor is the first to join us this summer. I know that our fantastic group of players will welcome him as one of us.”
Lindelof played every minute of Benfica’s UCL run, and also has experience at defensive mid and right back. He’ll fight to fit into United’s lineup alongside Eric Bailly.