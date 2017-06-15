Picking the 2017 Confederations Cup

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

The Confederations Cup leapt into American consciousness in 2009, when the United States knocked off Spain in the semifinal before losing a two-goal lead in the final against Brazil.

The Yanks didn’t qualify for the tournament in 2013 or this year, but the Cup is the top legit tournament in international football this summer and will attract the eyes of many as Russia gets its dress rehearsal for next summer’s World Cup.

Both groups present tricky prediction choices. Group A has talented but injury hit Mexico and the hosts, while Cameroon’s strong form asks questions of Chile and Germany.

Here’s how PST sees it all going down.

Group A

Portugal Russia Mexico New Zealand

The read: EURO champion Portugal takes care of group, while hosts Russia sneak past superior but injury-hit and travel-weary Mexico. New Zealand is in a tough group.

Group B

Germany Chile Cameroon Australia

The read: The Germans find good footing with an early match against Australia, while Chile beats the Socceroos on the final day after a pair of draws. Don’t look past Cameroon, which only has one loss in the last year. That was a 3-2 defeat in France.

Semifinals

Germany over Russia

Chile over Portugal

Final

Germany over Chile

