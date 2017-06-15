More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo by Dmitry Korotayev/Epsilon/Getty Images

Russia making little progress on racism before Confed, World Cups

Associated PressJun 15, 2017, 8:50 PM EDT

MOSCOW (AP) Russia has made progress fighting soccer racism ahead of next year’s World Cup, but players, coaches and fans still risk abuse, a new report says.

There were 89 racist and far-right incidents at Russian games in the 2016-17 season, slightly below the two previous seasons, according to Thursday’s report by European anti-discrimination group FARE and Russia-based SOVA.

In one case, an African player complained of racist abuse by an opponent during a Russian Premier League game. In another case, a hardline fan group segregated part of a stadium for people of “Slavic appearance,” the report alleges. Fans of Russian champion Spartak Moscow flew anti-Semitic banners.

The Russian Football Union’s disciplinary committee, however, has said it didn’t detect a single racist incident in any of the top three divisions this season.

The report comes ahead of the Confederations Cup, starting Saturday, and a year ahead of the World Cup.

“The Russian football authorities and the government authorities have realized … the way both of these competitions will be tarnished by the fear of racism occurring and they’ve taken some quite strong measures,” FARE’s executive director Piara Powar told The Associated Press in a telephone interview. “There still remains the danger of some isolated incidents taking place.”

Russian authorities have taken measures to blacklist at least 191 fans from attending sports events, while the RFU ejected an influential fan leader, Alexander Shprygin, from its organization. He was deported twice from France last year following violence around Russia’s match with England at the European Championship, and has been accused of posting far-right symbols on social media, a charge he denied.

Shprygin was dragged out of a bathroom at an RFU conference in September by police and detained, reportedly in connection with an investigation into fan violence.

FARE says Russia has made some progress, and that it didn’t observe monkey chants or openly Nazi flags in any top-flight games this season. However, it warns far-right fans instead fly banners with concealed messages such as runes and number codes used by Nazi and ultranationalist groups.

The RFU punished two clubs in the 2015-16 season for such banners, but didn’t pursue any such cases this season – something which Powar says indicates it may be “turning a blind eye.”

That was despite cases of anti-Semitic banners being flown by Spartak fans, including taunts aimed at rival CSKA Moscow, whose club president and then-coach are both Jewish. Another Spartak banner showed a Russian rock singer caricaturized as an Orthodox Jew, accompanied by personal abuse.

CSKA fans also targeted their own coach, Leonid Slutsky – now at England’s Hull City – with a banner linking his Jewish faith to poor results.

FARE says the number of violent racist incidents fell from five to two last season compared to the year before. There was also no repeat of large-scale violent attacks on foreign fans, such as those which took place between Russian and English fans in Marseille a year ago during the European Championship.

However, there are indications that football-related violence between different ethnic groups in Russia is becoming more entrenched, with fans from Russia’s largely Muslim regions in the North Caucasus forming “fan groups which adopt football hooligans’ rules and initiate fights with Moscow teams.”

In another case last month at a playoff game for a place in the Russian Premier League, one fan group from the Yenisei Krasnoyarsk team issued a statement on social media saying that its sector of the stadium was only available to fans of “Slavic appearance.”

A member of the group, Artyom Kirillov, suggested the group had been misunderstood. “A lot was made up” in local media reports of the incident, he told the AP. “We are loyal to all Russian citizens.”

FIFA said Wednesday that Confederations Cup games will use a three-stage process in the event of fan racism. Referees will first request a public announcement, then suspend the game if the behavior doesn’t stop. If racist incidents still persist, they can stop the game.

Trouble for champs? Growing tension divides Conte, Chelsea

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJun 15, 2017, 8:03 PM EDT

There presently exists mutual tension between Antonio Conte and other key members of the Chelsea hierarchy — so much so that his status as the reigning Premier League champions’ manager could come into question — according to a report from Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport.

The key issue between Conte and Chelsea executives is said to stem from Conte’s decision to, and method of communication, offload star striker Diego Costa this summer. Conte reportedly informed Costa of his intentions via text message.

Furthermore, according to the Daily Record, Conte is reportedly seeking a new contract after just one season at Stamford Bridge — one that not only provides increased financial terms, but also gives the 47-year-old Italian greater control and responsibility with regard to the day-to-day operations of the club, from the first team all the way down to the youth academy.

The report claims Conte also seeks a direct line of communication with owner Roman Abramovich, cutting out any and all middlemen within the club’s executive structure.

Given that the sourcing from the original report is Italian, one of two things are really going on here: 1) a club back home in Italy is doing anything and everything imaginable to unsettle Conte at Chelsea; or, most likely, 2) Conte’s agent is posturing for that improved deal (financially and in terms of Conte’s power within the Chelsea hierarchy), and has shown Chelsea he’s not at all playing around by planting a story of such consequence.

Redknapp recruiting Terry to B’ham: “We’ve made him a good offer”

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJun 15, 2017, 6:53 PM EDT

It was always going to be Harry Redknapp, wasn’t it? How could all of us have been so blind to not see it coming?

Of course it would be Redknapp, world football’s champion wheeler-dealer, who’d try to extend John Terry‘s career by signing this summer. As soon as the 70-year-old (that’s Redknapp, to be clear) was confirmed as Birmingham City manager for next season, we should have seen this coming.

Harry Redknapp wants to sign 36-year-old John Terry to come play for him in the Championship next season. You’re angry at yourself for not having the foresight, too.

Anyway, here’s the former Bournemouth, West Ham United, Portsmouth, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, Queens Park Rangers and Jordan national team (that’s not fake) manager on the “good offer” he’s extended to Terry, and his main recruiting pitch — essentially, “I mean, why not, right?” — quotes from the Guardian:

“I’d love to have him at the football club. He’s a fantastic captain and great leader. We’ve made him a good offer and we have done the best we can. It’s up to John now, but we would love him at Birmingham.

“He played for me the other week in Michael Carrick’s testimonial. I had John at the back with Jamie Carragher and I would have them two together all day long. They were fantastic.

“I had a chat with him and said to him: ‘Come in’ — he’s doing his coaching badges — ‘have a year or two,’ and who knows what he wants to do in the future?”

The only people not actively rooting for this to happen wear blue and white every Saturday and live in the West Midlands of England.

Everton drop another $30 million for Klaassen; Toffees mean business

Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJun 15, 2017, 5:41 PM EDT

New Everton owner Farhad Moshiri promised big things — including, among other things, a new stadium and a replenished transfer war chest — when he bought the club last February.

Fast forward 16 months, and boy oh boy, has Moshiri come good on his promises thus far. A stadium deal remains in the works with a land deal agree in March, and though the summer transfer window is only in its infancy, the Toffees have been plenty busy, most notably for the $68 million departed to complete a pair of key signings on Thursday.

Jordan Pickford was announced as the club’s new record signing in the early afternoon, followed a few hours later by the confirmation of 24-year-old Dutch midfielder Davy Klaassen as the club’s latest signing, for a fee of $30 million.

Klaassen, who’s spent his entire career (55 goals in 180 appearances — all competitions) at Ajax, has been linked with every Premier League giant under the sun for years now. He’s been capped 14 times by the Netherlands and has four international goals to his name.

With two key signings already in the door, Everton’s attention will now turn to the futures of Romelu Lukaku and Ross Barkley. Klaassen could very well be Barkley’s replacement, with the 23-year-old failing to sign a new contract as of yet, and perhaps even an upgrade from the Englishman. If Lukaku and/or Barkley do depart Goodison in the coming weeks or months, it’ll be interesting to see whether or not that money is reinvested immediately, or if the signings of Pickford and Klaassen were merely a precursor of the inevitable.

Or, perhaps the early transfer dealings are one last attempt at convincing the pair to stay for at least one more season and make a run at crashing the top-four/six party.

Confirmed: Pickford to Everton for club-record, British GK-record fee

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images
Associated PressJun 15, 2017, 5:00 PM EDT

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) Everton has signed Jordan Pickford from Sunderland for a club-record fee that could rise to 30 million pounds ($38.3 million), making him third most expensive goalkeeper of all time.

Everton announced the signing of the 23-year-old Pickford on Thursday on a five-year deal, following Sunderland’s relegation from the Premier League at the end of last season.

Pickford has only had one full season at senior level, having represented England at every level from Under-16s to Under-21s. He received his first call-up to England’s senior squad in October.

Among goalkeepers, only Juventus star Gianluigi Buffon and Ederson – who recently joined Manchester City from Benfica – have cost more.