AP Photo/John Minchillo

Three MLS sides upset in U.S. Open Cup fourth round

By Nicholas MendolaJun 15, 2017, 7:54 AM EDT

A trio of lower tier teams sent MLS clubs packing as the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup sealed its Round of 16 field on Wednesday.

Two USL sides and an NASL entrant knocked off Columbus, Orlando City, and Real Salt Lake, with Orlando losing at home and RSL buried by three goals.

FC Cincinnati 1-0 Columbus Crew

Well-traveled 32-year-old striker Djiby Fall scored a 64th minute goal to give 30,160 fans in Cincinnati an absolute thrill in what’s been a trying season for FCC.

Orlando City 1-3 Miami FC

Stefano Pinho scored a hat trick before the hour mark, and a Giles Barnes 79th minute marker was the only goal the MLS hoss could muster at Orlando City Stadium.

Sacramento Republic 4-1 Real Salt Lake

A crowd of 11,569 saw the hosts build a 3-1 halftime lead and then polish off RSL with a 71st minute goal from Danny Barrera.

Taking it personally? Yep. Here’s RSL’s lone goal scorer.

LA Galaxy 3-1 Orange County SC

Not an upset, but a wild strike from LA’s Jose Villarreal:

Elsewhere
New England Revolution 3-0 Rochester Rhinos
New York Red Bulls 1-0 New York City FC
Philadelphia Union 3-1 Harrisburg City Islanders
DC United 4-1 Christos FC
Atlanta United 3-2 Charleston Battery
Saint Louis FC 0-1 Chicago Fire
North Carolina FC 2-3 Houston Dynamo
FC Dallas 2-1 Tulsa Roughnecks
Sporting KC 4-0 Minnesota United
Colorado Rapids 3-2 Oklahoma City Energy
San Jose Earthquakes 2-0 San Francisco Deltas
Seattle Sounders 2-1 Portland Timbers

The fifth round draw is scheduled for 11 a.m. ET Thursday.

Manchester United unveils Swedish center back Lindelof

@ManUtd
By Nicholas MendolaJun 15, 2017, 8:12 AM EDT

Zlatan Ibrahimovic said countryman Victor Lindelof was “ready for the big clubs” when the defender was first linked with Manchester United in late December.

More than a half-year later, Lindelof is trading red shirts. The 22-year-old center back is leaving Benfica for Old Trafford.

Lindelof has 12 caps and a goal for Sweden, and played 47 matches as Benfica won the Portuguese Primera Liga and advanced to the UEFA Champions League’s Round of 16.

The reported fee has been $39 million with the potential to rise as high as $50 million. Here’s Jose Mourinho, from ManUtd.com:

“Victor is a very talented young player, who has a great future ahead of him at United. Our season last year showed us that we need options and quality to add depth to the squad and Victor is the first to join us this summer. I know that our fantastic group of players will welcome him as one of us.”

Lindelof played every minute of Benfica’s UCL run, and also has experience at defensive mid and right back. He’ll fight to fit into United’s lineup alongside Eric Bailly.

Bayern signs Corentin Tolisso in Bundesliga record transfer

Dan Mullan/Getty Images
Associated PressJun 14, 2017, 10:00 PM EDT

MUNICH (AP) Bayern Munich signed French midfielder Corentin Tolisso for a Bundesliga-record of at least 41.5 million euros ($46.8 million) from Lyon on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old Tolisso signed a five-year deal, Bayern said, while Lyon announced the transfer fee and said that add-ons could see it increase by another 6 million euros ($6.8 million).

“”I had a wonderful time at Lyon, and I’m very thankful for that. Now I’m really pleased to be at one of the best clubs in Europe,” Tolisso said.

Tolisso, who joined Lyon as a 13-year-old, made his debut with the senior team in 2013 and went on to play 160 games, including 32 in the Champions League and Europa League, contributing 29 goals. He was reportedly a target for Chelsea.

“We’re really pleased we’ve been able to sign such a young and interesting player ahead of stiff competition from abroad. Corentin Tolisso was (coach) Carlo Ancelotti’s wish for our midfield,” Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said.

Tolisso, a versatile midfielder who has made one appearance for France, will hope to fill the void left by Xabi Alonso’s retirement. Midfielder Joshua Kimmich will likely go back to fill in for the retired Philipp Lahm, and Javi Martinez, also initially a midfielder, will stay in defense.

“Tolisso is a pretty quick, technically good player,” said Rummenigge, who compared the player to Martinez when he joined. “He’s also a threat in front of goal and scored 14 times last season, as well as providing a lot of assists. He’s a player that the FC Bayern fans can look forward to.”

Tolisso is Bayern’s fourth recruit of the offseason after Sunday’s signing of forward Serge Gnabry from Werder Bremen for a reported 8 million euros ($9 million), and the previously agreed signings of defenders Sebastian Rudy and Niklas Suele from Hoffenheim.

“I think they’re really interesting young players for Germany, and now we also have Tolisso, who is already a France international,” Rummenigge said. “I think these four players add real quality to the squad, as well as freshening it up a bit.”

Bayern won the Bundesliga for a record-extending fifth straight year last season.

FS1 draws biggest audience for qualifier for US-Mexico

AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo
Associated PressJun 14, 2017, 8:30 PM EDT

CHICAGO (AP) The United States’ 1-1 draw at Mexico in a World Cup qualifier Sunday night drew the biggest audience for such a game in FS1 history, according to Nielsen Media Research.

FS1 attracted 2,052,000 viewers. Viewership built throughout the match and peaked at 2.8 million viewers from 10-10:15 p.m. EDT.

Earlier this week, Spanish-language Univision announced it drew the most viewers in the U.S. for any soccer match this year.

Univision attracted an average of 4.5 million viewers for the game from Azteca Stadium. Additionally, it was the top World Cup qualifying match in any language on any network in more than four years, since March 26, 2013.

Mbappe assessing options as Real Madrid, other clubs continue chase

Stu Forster/Getty Images
By Matt ReedJun 14, 2017, 7:30 PM EDT

Kylian Mbappe’s meteoric rise in European soccer has been well-documented, and the biggest story for the Frenchman this summer is whether or not the Monaco attacker will return to the Ligue 1 champions next season.

The 18-year-old is coming off of a 26-goal season for Monaco, who reached the UEFA Champions League semifinals in 2016/17, and has gained attention from several of world’s biggest clubs including Real Madrid.

Mbappe says that Real’s pursuit of the youngster is nothing new though, with the Spanish giants having had interest in him for several years.

“They [Real Madrid] have been trying to sign me since I was 14,” Mbappe told Canal +.

Premier League sides Arsenal and Liverpool are among the other clubs that have been linked to the $100-plus million player.

ESPN FC reported last week that two unnamed clubs placed bids of over $112 million for Mbappe, but both offers were quickly rebuffed.

Now, Mbappe says he’ll weigh his choices with his family before making a potentially drastic career move.

“We’re going to go away as a family and we’re going to think it over,” Mbappe said.

“For the moment, I’m going to leave my suitcases in Paris, because we’re here.” I can’t take them with me. We’ll have to sort through things, see what happens with the club. I’m under contract, I’m not free.”