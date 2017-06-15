Three MLS sides upset in U.S. Open Cup fourth round

A trio of lower tier teams sent MLS clubs packing as the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup sealed its Round of 16 field on Wednesday.
Two USL sides and an NASL entrant knocked off Columbus, Orlando City, and Real Salt Lake, with Orlando losing at home and RSL buried by three goals.
FC Cincinnati 1-0 Columbus Crew
Well-traveled 32-year-old striker Djiby Fall scored a 64th minute goal to give 30,160 fans in Cincinnati an absolute thrill in what’s been a trying season for FCC.
Orlando City 1-3 Miami FC
Stefano Pinho scored a hat trick before the hour mark, and a Giles Barnes 79th minute marker was the only goal the MLS hoss could muster at Orlando City Stadium.
Sacramento Republic 4-1 Real Salt Lake
A crowd of 11,569 saw the hosts build a 3-1 halftime lead and then polish off RSL with a 71st minute goal from Danny Barrera.
Taking it personally? Yep. Here’s RSL’s lone goal scorer.
LA Galaxy 3-1 Orange County SC
Not an upset, but a wild strike from LA’s Jose Villarreal:
Elsewhere
New England Revolution 3-0 Rochester Rhinos
New York Red Bulls 1-0 New York City FC
Philadelphia Union 3-1 Harrisburg City Islanders
DC United 4-1 Christos FC
Atlanta United 3-2 Charleston Battery
Saint Louis FC 0-1 Chicago Fire
North Carolina FC 2-3 Houston Dynamo
FC Dallas 2-1 Tulsa Roughnecks
Sporting KC 4-0 Minnesota United
Colorado Rapids 3-2 Oklahoma City Energy
San Jose Earthquakes 2-0 San Francisco Deltas
Seattle Sounders 2-1 Portland Timbers
The fifth round draw is scheduled for 11 a.m. ET Thursday.