Trouble for champs? Growing tension divides Conte, Chelsea

By Andy EdwardsJun 15, 2017, 8:03 PM EDT

There presently exists mutual tension between Antonio Conte and other key members of the Chelsea hierarchy — so much so that his status as the reigning Premier League champions’ manager could come into question — according to a report from Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport.

The key issue between Conte and Chelsea executives is said to stem from Conte’s decision to, and method of communication, offload star striker Diego Costa this summer. Conte reportedly informed Costa of his intentions via text message.

Furthermore, according to the Daily Record, Conte is reportedly seeking a new contract after just one season at Stamford Bridge — one that not only provides increased financial terms, but also gives the 47-year-old Italian greater control and responsibility with regard to the day-to-day operations of the club, from the first team all the way down to the youth academy.

The report claims Conte also seeks a direct line of communication with owner Roman Abramovich, cutting out any and all middlemen within the club’s executive structure.

Given that the sourcing from the original report is Italian, one of two things are really going on here: 1) a club back home in Italy is doing anything and everything imaginable to unsettle Conte at Chelsea; or, most likely, 2) Conte’s agent is posturing for that improved deal (financially and in terms of Conte’s power within the Chelsea hierarchy), and has shown Chelsea he’s not at all playing around by planting a story of such consequence.

Redknapp recruiting Terry to B’ham: “We’ve made him a good offer”

By Andy EdwardsJun 15, 2017, 6:53 PM EDT

It was always going to be Harry Redknapp, wasn’t it? How could all of us have been so blind to not see it coming?

Of course it would be Redknapp, world football’s champion wheeler-dealer, who’d try to extend John Terry‘s career by signing this summer. As soon as the 70-year-old (that’s Redknapp, to be clear) was confirmed as Birmingham City manager for next season, we should have seen this coming.

Harry Redknapp wants to sign 36-year-old John Terry to come play for him in the Championship next season. You’re angry at yourself for not having the foresight, too.

Anyway, here’s the former Bournemouth, West Ham United, Portsmouth, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, Queens Park Rangers and Jordan national team (that’s not fake) manager on the “good offer” he’s extended to Terry, and his main recruiting pitch — essentially, “I mean, why not, right?” — quotes from the Guardian:

“I’d love to have him at the football club. He’s a fantastic captain and great leader. We’ve made him a good offer and we have done the best we can. It’s up to John now, but we would love him at Birmingham.

“He played for me the other week in Michael Carrick’s testimonial. I had John at the back with Jamie Carragher and I would have them two together all day long. They were fantastic.

“I had a chat with him and said to him: ‘Come in’ — he’s doing his coaching badges — ‘have a year or two,’ and who knows what he wants to do in the future?”

The only people not actively rooting for this to happen wear blue and white every Saturday and live in the West Midlands of England.

Everton drop another $30 million for Klaassen; Toffees mean business

By Andy EdwardsJun 15, 2017, 5:41 PM EDT

New Everton owner Farhad Moshiri promised big things — including, among other things, a new stadium and a replenished transfer war chest — when he bought the club last February.

Fast forward 16 months, and boy oh boy, has Moshiri come good on his promises thus far. A stadium deal remains in the works with a land deal agree in March, and though the summer transfer window is only in its infancy, the Toffees have been plenty busy, most notably for the $68 million departed to complete a pair of key signings on Thursday.

Jordan Pickford was announced as the club’s new record signing in the early afternoon, followed a few hours later by the confirmation of 24-year-old Dutch midfielder Davy Klaassen as the club’s latest signing, for a fee of $30 million.

Klaassen, who’s spent his entire career (55 goals in 180 appearances — all competitions) at Ajax, has been linked with every Premier League giant under the sun for years now. He’s been capped 14 times by the Netherlands and has four international goals to his name.

With two key signings already in the door, Everton’s attention will now turn to the futures of Romelu Lukaku and Ross Barkley. Klaassen could very well be Barkley’s replacement, with the 23-year-old failing to sign a new contract as of yet, and perhaps even an upgrade from the Englishman. If Lukaku and/or Barkley do depart Goodison in the coming weeks or months, it’ll be interesting to see whether or not that money is reinvested immediately, or if the signings of Pickford and Klaassen were merely a precursor of the inevitable.

Or, perhaps the early transfer dealings are one last attempt at convincing the pair to stay for at least one more season and make a run at crashing the top-four/six party.

Confirmed: Pickford to Everton for club-record, British GK-record fee

Associated PressJun 15, 2017, 5:00 PM EDT

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) Everton has signed Jordan Pickford from Sunderland for a club-record fee that could rise to 30 million pounds ($38.3 million), making him third most expensive goalkeeper of all time.

Everton announced the signing of the 23-year-old Pickford on Thursday on a five-year deal, following Sunderland’s relegation from the Premier League at the end of last season.

Pickford has only had one full season at senior level, having represented England at every level from Under-16s to Under-21s. He received his first call-up to England’s senior squad in October.

Among goalkeepers, only Juventus star Gianluigi Buffon and Ederson – who recently joined Manchester City from Benfica – have cost more.

Transfer rumor roundup: Veratti to Barcelona; Hart’s next loan home

By Andy EdwardsJun 15, 2017, 4:12 PM EDT

A roundup of Thursday’s transfer rumors from around the Premier League, and the rest of the world…

Barcelona need to rebuild a midfield, and Marco Veratti is ready to leave Paris Saint-Germain. If you were to put two and two together, you might conclude that Barca should sign Veratti this summer, and you might just be onto something.

Not only have Barca been heavily linked with the 24-year-old Italian midfielder for a couple weeks now, according to some social-media sleuthing, Veratti, along with his agent, is said to have eaten dinner at the same Ibiza restaurant as Lionel Messi on Wednesday. Messi’s camp denies that he was even at the restaurant on Wednesday, but the Internet has never been known to tell a lie. Veratti could cost Barca as much as $111 million (100 million euros).

According to the Standard, Arsenal are willing to include Olivier Giroud in a player-plus-lots-and-lots-of-cash deal for Monaco forward Kylian Mbappe. The 18-year-old is expected to fetch close to $130 million if he moves this summer, meaning Arsenal would likely have to offer $120 million plus Giroud in any future bid. Monaco have already reportedly rejected a bid of $110 million from Arsenal. Alexander Lacazette remains Arsenal’s Giroud-plus-quite-a-bit-less-cash backup plan.

Joe Hart‘s Manchester City career is all but officially finished, which means he’ll be looking for a new home this summer. West Ham United are one on a short list of clubs without a fully entrenched no. 1 goalkeeper, thus an obvious fit emerges. With Hart’s weekly wages ($150,000) and Man City’s desired transfer fee ($23 million) likely to prove insurmountable hurdles for a permanent transfer, the Standard reports Hart could move to east London on loan next season.

With Romelu Lukaku seemingly set to leave Goodison Park this summer, Everton will need to replace the big Belgian who in three seasons at the club has scored 53 PL goals. If we’re to trust the public statements of an Everton scout, AC Milan’s Carlos Bacca and Napoli’s Duvan Zapata are “interesting” candidates.