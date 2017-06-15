U.S. Open Cup fifth round sees five all-MLS ties

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

The three remaining lower tier sides in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup learned their fates for the next round of play, and their paths to the semifinals.

Alessandro Nesta and NASL side Miami FC will need to knock off visiting Atlanta United and then handle either Chicago Fire or fellow upstarts FC Cincinnati of the USL.

The third lower tier side, the USL’s Sacramento Republic, has to take care of the LA Galaxy and then the winner of a tilt between MLS clubs San Jose and Seattle.

In the East, it’ll be New England hosting DC United and the Philadelphia Union visiting the New York Red Bulls, while the Central has Sporting KC off to Houston and FC Dallas hosting Colorado.

The first matches will be held June 27 or 28, with the quarterfinals on July 11.

