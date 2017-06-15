U.S. Open Cup fifth round sees five all-MLS ties

The three remaining lower tier sides in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup learned their fates for the next round of play, and their paths to the semifinals.
Alessandro Nesta and NASL side Miami FC will need to knock off visiting Atlanta United and then handle either Chicago Fire or fellow upstarts FC Cincinnati of the USL.
[ MORE: Picking the Confederations Cup ]
The third lower tier side, the USL’s Sacramento Republic, has to take care of the LA Galaxy and then the winner of a tilt between MLS clubs San Jose and Seattle.
In the East, it’ll be New England hosting DC United and the Philadelphia Union visiting the New York Red Bulls, while the Central has Sporting KC off to Houston and FC Dallas hosting Colorado.
The first matches will be held June 27 or 28, with the quarterfinals on July 11.
AC Milan will not be able to keep its 18-year-old wonder in Italy much longer.
Gianluigi Donnarumma, who has already made 72 appearances for i Rossoneri at his tender age, will not sign a new contract with the club.
That’s according to executive director Marco Fassone, and that news was followed within minutes by a Tweet from Tancredi Palmeri claiming that Real Madrid has offered a whopping $6.7 million salary per year for Donnarumma’s services.
[ MORE: Man Utd unveils Lindelof ]
Fassone says Milan offered Donnarumma and agent Mino Raiola an even more generous contract than has been reported in the press, which was declined, and that the goalkeeper will not be with the club by the time his contract ends on June 30, 2018.
And it’s almost certain that it will be done before that, as Donnarumma could replace Keylor Navas at Real.
Claudio Ranieri has landed.
The Italian manager who famously led Leicester City to the Premier League crown and was fired within a year has been hired by Ligue 1 side Nantes on a two-year deal.
[ MORE: Picking the Confederations Cup ]
There was some speculation that Ranieri would return to the PL, but instead takes the reins of his second Ligue 1 club. Ranieri led Monaco to promotion from Ligue 2 and then a runner-up finish in Ligue 1.
He’s also managed Greece, Chelsea and a host of the biggest clubs in Italy including Inter Milan, Roma, Juventus, Napoli, and Fiorentina. Ranieri has also coached Valencia twice.
Ranieri needed a special dispensation from France to take the job, as he’s over the maximum coach’s age of 65.
The Confederations Cup leapt into American consciousness in 2009, when the United States knocked off Spain in the semifinal before losing a two-goal lead in the final against Brazil.
The Yanks didn’t qualify for the tournament in 2013 or this year, but the Cup is the top legit tournament in international football this summer and will attract the eyes of many as Russia gets its dress rehearsal for next summer’s World Cup.
[ MORE: Southampton sacks Puel ]
Both groups present tricky prediction choices. Group A has talented but injury hit Mexico and the hosts, while Cameroon’s strong form asks questions of Chile and Germany.
Here’s how PST sees it all going down.
Group A
- Portugal
- Russia
- Mexico
- New Zealand
The read: EURO champion Portugal takes care of group, while hosts Russia sneak past superior but injury-hit and travel-weary Mexico. New Zealand is in a tough group.
Group B
- Germany
- Chile
- Cameroon
- Australia
The read: The Germans find good footing with an early match against Australia, while Chile beats the Socceroos on the final day after a pair of draws. Don’t look past Cameroon, which only has one loss in the last year. That was a 3-2 defeat in France.
Semifinals
Germany over Russia
Chile over Portugal
Final
Germany over Chile
Canadian national teamer and former MLS Rookie of the Year striker Cyle Larin was arrested Thursday morning after driving the wrong way down a one-way street and testing twice the legal limit for blood alcohol.
The Brampton-born Larin, 22, was reportedly coming home from a night club and struggled with field sobriety tests.
[ MORE: Southampton sacks Puel ]
Larin was not in the 18 as Orlando City was upset Wednesday in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. From The Orlando Sentinel:
He blew a .179 and a .182 on sobriety tests. The legal limit is .08.
His eyes were bloodshot and glossy, troopers said.
Larin has eight goals and an assist in 15 matches for the Lions this season. Overall, he has 40 goals and six assists in 76 matches.