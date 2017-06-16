More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Digging into the ramifications of a Ronaldo move

By Nicholas MendolaJun 16, 2017, 11:23 AM EDT

If — and it’s a massive, world-bending if — Cristiano Ronaldo really were to leave Real Madrid, fueled by anger at more tax evasion talk, what would follow?

The ramifications are almost too much to comprehend. Players of his caliber don’t often swap clubs while still in their primes. Granted Ronaldo is nearing the end of his unless he has Jaromir Jagr DNA, but there’s little questioning that he’s still performing at an outstanding level and is one of the greatest players of all time.

The money — Cristiano Ronaldo has a buyout clause of reportedly $1.1 billion. It’s difficult to imagine that any team would meet that nor that Madrid would enforce it if their top player demanded to leave the country, but it’s possible.

Yet even if Ronaldo brought in half that fee, Real would unsettle any number of clubs in the world by offering incredible wages to land their best players. The transfer record that fell courtesy of Ronaldo’s sale may even be tempted as Real chased players like Eden Hazard, Robert Lewandowski, Alexis Sanchez, Harry Kane, Dele Alli, et cetera.

The trickle down of that, should those players leave for Madrid, could shake some of the top clubs to their core (at least in the short term).

The destination — The landing spots for Ronaldo are limited thanks to his wages and renown. Where could he go?

  1. Manchester United — An Old Trafford return has been rumored for years. Any club would gain a lot of dough from the sale of Ronaldo gear, but United would instantly have the top selling everything in the world. It’s difficult to imagine Ronaldo joining any other Premier League club.
  2. Paris Saint-Germain — Les Parisiens would make plenty of sense given their first year without Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who had massive success in Ligue 1 at the same age and freak of nature style as Ronaldo. Their accomplishments have yet to meet their ambition. Ronaldo would help.
  3. Bayern Munich — The Bavarians could offer several significant assets to help offset any move, and Ronaldo has spoken of his desire to work with Carlo Ancelotti again at some point in his career.
  4. Chinese Super League — China’s aim to build a global power in soccer knows no bounds, and it would not be shocking to see a world record offer which could stand for a decade should Ronaldo have interest in leaving Europe. The idea of his agents wanting him outside Europe is a little unrealistic, but money does talk.

And who are they getting?

By Nicholas MendolaJun 16, 2017, 10:42 AM EDT

The noise is getting louder that Cristiano Ronaldo is looking for a way out of Real Madrid.

The Ballon d’Or hero has been accused of tax evasion in Spain, and the BBC says Ronaldo is furious at the allegations. He’s maintaining his innocence and, reportedly, ready to leave the country.

The top-earning athlete in the world, Ronaldo was accused of tax evasion late last year as well. He joins Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Javier Mascherano as La Liga stars to face legal action.

Ronaldo has a $1.1 billion release clause, but may want out. Here are the quotes from the BBC’s source.

“He feels he’s honest, has good character and did everything OK,” added the source. “He’s very sad and really upset. He doesn’t want to stay in Spain. At this moment, he wants to leave.”

There could be fire under this some, but to expect any quick resolution feels insane. The ramifications of a Ronaldo move, whether to Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich, or elsewhere, are myriad and would shake up European soccer.

Presumably there would be a transfer fee well below that $1.1 billion figure if Ronaldo is engineering his exit, but it would undoubtedly be a world record transfer and Financial Fair Play would probably be keeping a close eye on the move. Not to mention that Ronaldo turns 33 next season.

By Nicholas MendolaJun 16, 2017, 9:32 AM EDT

Lionel Messi stay in the Barcelona midfield under new manager Ernesto Valverde, and an Everton player may be the key to a move.

Goal.com says that Barca would move Messi to the right midfield of a 4-3-3 and that it’s ready to exercise a $13.4 buyback clause to get Gerard Deulofeu home from Everton.

Deulofeu, 23, left Goodison Park for a loan to AC Milan in January, and scored four times with three assists in 17 Serie A appearances.

From Goal.com:

Valverde has taken over from Luis Enrique and the former Athletic Club coach could decide to split up the club’s much-praised MSN trident. The interest in Deulofeu – and Borussia Dortmund’s Ousmane Dembele as an alternative – is a clear sign that Messi’s future lies deeper, setting up chances as a midfield playmaker.

Acknowledging that Deulofeu is one of their own, it’s odd that Dembele is listed as an alternative. Dembele is three years younger and helped propel Borussia Dortmund’s attack with six goals and 12 assists.

In any event, Messi in a deeper role isn’t counterproductive. He scored seven goals with three assists in four starts at center attacking mid last year, a bit better than his 47 goals in 48 matches at right wing.

Either way, the world’s best player will probably be fine.

Associated PressJun 16, 2017, 8:42 AM EDT

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) About 25 separate investigations of suspected corruption linked to FIFA and World Cup bidding are being led by federal prosecutors in Switzerland, the country’s office for the attorney general said Friday.

The office of Michael Lauber confirmed the scale of “football-related cases” after securing a first conviction since its FIFA probes began in 2014.

Cases were not specified, but criminal proceedings are open against former FIFA officials Sepp Blatter and Jerome Valcke, and some 2006 World Cup organizers, including Franz Beckenbauer.

Swiss and American prosecutors worked together on a guilty plea made in a Brooklyn federal courthouse on Thursday by Jorge Arzuaga, a former employee of Swiss private banks from Argentina.

Arzuaga admitted to working with former FIFA finance chairman Julio Grondona and others in a money-laundering conspiracy linked to bribes. Grondona was senior vice president at FIFA when he died in 2014.

Arzuaga forfeited $650,000 in “unlawfully obtained” bonuses to the Swiss treasury, the federal prosecution office said.

The banker, who worked in Zurich for Credit Suisse and Julius Baer, is due to be sentenced on Jan. 4.

Lauber was invited by FIFA in November 2014 to begin investigating suspected wrongdoing in the 2018 and 2022 World Cup bidding contests which were won by Russia and Qatar, respectively.

“To date, 178 reports of suspected money-laundering transactions have been received in connection with the football investigations,” Lauber’s office said.

In May 2015, the scope of Swiss and American cooperation to prosecute corruption linked to FIFA was revealed when seven officials, including two FIFA vice presidents, were arrested in early morning hotel raids in Zurich. FIFA was also raided for evidence that day.

A further round of arrests, indictments and guilty pleas to U.S. courts were revealed in December 2015. More than 40 soccer and marketing officials have been indicted or made guilty pleas in the American case.

In Switzerland, authorities are now analyzing “seized documents containing some 19 terabytes of data,” Lauber’s office said Friday.

By Nicholas MendolaJun 16, 2017, 7:51 AM EDT

Perhaps the two top targets on relegated sides have now been snapped up by Premier League sides ahead of the 2017-18 season.

Jordan Pickford left Sunderland for Everton on Thursday, and Hull City defender Harry Maguire had helped to fund the Tigers promotion push by signing with Leicester City.

Maguire cost the Foxes nearly $22 million following a strong season at the KCOM Stadium that saw the 24-year-old center back, who can play on the right, manage three goals and three assists in 36 appearances.

Leicester needed to refresh its center back corps after Wes Morgan and Robert Huth struggled to replicate their star performances in 2016-17. This is another smart move which follows the January buy of Wilfried Ndidi, who helped save the Foxes’ season.