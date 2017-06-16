More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Favorites Portugal, Mexico meet early in Confederations Cup

Associated PressJun 16, 2017, 10:03 PM EDT

KAZAN, Russia (AP) Two of the top contenders for the Confederations Cup title are meeting early in the tournament, with Portugal and Mexico making their Group A debut on Sunday in Kazan.

It will be European champion Portugal, with Cristiano Ronaldo in top form, taking on Gold Cup winner Mexico in a game that is likely to decide the group winner.

Ronaldo was making the headlines on Friday because of a report that said he wants to leave Real Madrid and Spain following allegations that he defrauded the country’s tax authorities.

The Portuguese sports daily A Bola published a front-page story Friday saying that Ronaldo was upset with the accusations made against him and that his decision was “irreversible.”

“It’s a high-profile match,” Mexico forward Hirving Lozano said. “It’s good that we get to play it right now, in our first game. Both teams have great players, it will be a tough match.”

Germany is the top-ranked team in the eight-nation Confederations Cup, at No. 3, but it came to Russia with a second-string squad that has only three players from the team that won the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. Chile is ranked fourth, but lacks the same tradition as Portugal and Mexico and has struggled in South American qualifying.

Host Russia, ranked 63rd in the world, opens Group A play on Saturday against New Zealand in St. Petersburg. Group B has Germany, Chile, Australia and Cameroon.

The Confederations Cup is the main warm-up event for the 2018 World Cup. It is played by the continental champions plus the host nation and the World Cup winner.

Here are other things to watch when Portugal faces Mexico:

RONALDO’S FORM

Ronaldo was peaking when he ended his season with Real Madrid, and now is looking to continue his good form with the national team in Russia.

“Ronaldo is motivated,” young Portugal forward Andre Silva said. “He is taking this competition very seriously and is fully focused on training and on the match against Mexico.”

Ronaldo has scored 18 goals in his last 11 matches, including two in Portugal’s 3-0 win at Latvia in a European World Cup qualifier last week, the team’s last match before the Confederations Cup opener against Mexico.

Two weeks ago, he had also scored twice in the Champions League final to lead Madrid to its second consecutive title in the European club competition.

Ronaldo has scored 11 goals in five games with Portugal this season.

A good performance at the Confederations Cup will virtually secure him a fifth world player of the year award, equaling Lionel Messi.

WINNING RUNS

Portugal has won six of its last seven games, with the only setback coming in a 3-2 loss against Sweden in a friendly in March. With a team well balanced by coach Fernando Santos, Portugal outscored opponents 28-4 during that streak, with five clean sheets.

Mexico has won five of its last six matches, with a 2-1 home loss to Croatia in a friendly in May.

Portugal is making its debut in the Confederations Cup, while Mexico is playing in the intercontinental competition for the seventh time. The Mexicans won the title in 1999.

Portugal won 2-1 the only time it faced Mexico in an official match, in the group stage of the 2006 World Cup in Germany. The teams drew 0-0 in a friendly in 1969, and in 2014 Portugal won 1-0 in another exhibition match.

KNOWN FOES

Mexico’s squad has three players who have close connections to Portugal.

Defender Miguel Layun and midfielder Hector Herrera play for FC Porto, while forward Raul Jimenez plays for Benfica.

Portugal doesn’t have any player on its squad playing for Mexican clubs. Ten of its players are with Portuguese teams.

Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni

Is Eric Dier worth Tottenham’s $64 million asking price?

By Matt ReedJun 16, 2017, 9:00 PM EDT

There’s no question that Tottenham has become one of Europe’s most talented sides when considering the club’s youth and budding stardom throughout the squad.

One player in particular though is gaining significant interest from another top Premier League side though, and that’s midfielder Eric Dier.

The 23-year-old just finished his third year with Spurs since joining last season’s second-place finishers from Portuguese side Sporting Lisbon, and now Manchester United has come calling for the defensive midfielder’s services as Michael Carrick nears the end of his illustrious career.

The Telegraph is reporting that Spurs is holding out for nearly $64 million in order to allow Dier to leave the club, and Jose Mourinho and the Red Devils appear content on adding the youngster.

With Dier being a holding midfielder though, would United or another club be crazy to spend that sort of money?

Chelsea acquired Leicester’s N'Golo Kante a season ago for nearly $27 million less than Dier’s reported fee, and the Frenchman is now a two-time Premier League Player of the Year.

It’s not to say that Dier or other holding midfielders aren’t valuable because Kante has shown what a tremendous signing at the position he has been, however, given the lack of goalscoring prowess a team typically gets from it it’s difficult to see a team warranting that sort of spending.

With United spending over $114 million on Paul Pogba last summer the club will be surely looking for somebody to step in and fill a holding midfield role properly in order to allow the Frenchman to sit higher on the field and potentially create and score more goals.

Dier has proven to be more than valuable because of his versatility in terms of where Spurs have been able to play him under Mauricio Pochettino. The Englishman has predominantly deployed as a defensive mid throughout his career but also pushed up the field and been sent to the defensive back four when Tottenham has needed him to fill that role.

There’s no doubting that Dier could be a useful asset for Mourinho and Co. as the club prepares for a push at top-four next season and begins a UEFA Champions League campaign, but the price tag for Dier remains a bit steep.

Mexico’s Guardado set to join Los Angeles FC ahead of MLS debut

By Matt ReedJun 16, 2017, 7:43 PM EDT

Los Angeles FC is ready to join Major League Soccer next season, and the soon-to-be newest Western Conference side is preparing to make a splash in California.

ESPN is reporting that LA FC has signed Mexican international and PSV Eindhoven midfielder Andres Guardado to a four-year contract.

The club has not confirmed the move yet, however, Guardado would become LA FC’s third player to join the roster ahead of their expansion move.

Guardado has had a successful career for both club and country, spending the last 10 seasons in Europe with various clubs. The 30-year-old Mexico native first moved to Europe in 2007 after joining La Liga side Deportivo La Coruna from childhood Liga MX club Atlas.

In 133 career appearances for El Tri, Guardado has tallied 24 international goals for his country and has appeared at three separate FIFA World Cups to date.

Report: Erik Palmer-Brown attracting interest from Ajax, others in Europe

By Matt ReedJun 16, 2017, 6:30 PM EDT

Erik Palmer-Brown has become one of the brightest talents in the U.S. Men’s National Team pool over the years despite a significant lack of playing time with MLS side Sporting KC.

The 20-year-old defender could be on his way back to Europe though, and this time on a more permanent basis.

Metro New York is reporting that the Sporting KC center back is attracting serious interest from Europa League finalists Ajax and Portuguese side Porto, who saw EPB in person last season while he served on a loan spell from MLS.

The report also that states that Palmer-Brown is being monitored by several larger clubs like Premier League champions Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain.

Palmer-Brown has made just 10 appearances for Sporting KC since signing with the Western Conference side back in 2013 — becoming the youngest player to join the senior team in club history.

The young defender has shined with numerous levels of the USMNT program, including most recently with the U.S. Under-20s, who lost in the quarterfinals of this month’s U-20 World Cup in South Korea.

Arena says USMNT unlikely to catch Mexico in CONCACAF WCQ

By Matt ReedJun 16, 2017, 5:34 PM EDT

The U.S. Men’s National Team will surely be happy with their most recent four-point gathering during the resumption of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying, but manager Bruce Arena realizes that their recent fortunes likely won’t be enough to catch Mexico at the top.

Arena and Co. picked up a 2-0 win over Trinidad & Tobago last Thursday before earning a 1-1 draw with Mexico just three days later at the Estadio Azteca.

As things stand, the USMNT sits third in the Hexagonal — the final round of CONCACAF WCQ — on eight points, while leaders Mexico have 14 points and second-place Costa Rica have 11.

“There’s a little bit more, but there’s not a whole lot. It’s a pretty tight race at this point, and I don’t think we have any interest in finishing fourth,” Arena told U.S. Soccer.

“Our goal is second or third place, because I think Mexico is far ahead and it’s unlikely we can catch them. We can be second or third and I don’t really care which way we end up, but we certainly don’t want to be in fourth.

While the position in which the USMNT finishes doesn’t help or harm them in the qualification process for Russia 2018, the U.S. will obviously still strive for the top spot in the North/Central American region.

The top-three sides from CONCACAF automatically reach next summer’s World Cup, while the fourth-place finisher will compete in a two-legged play off with an undetermined Asian nation.

Since the start of the Hexagonal in the buildup to World Cup 1998, third-place teams in CONCACAF have needed at least 14 points to safely reach FIFA’s most-prized tournament. In order to reach or pass that threshold, the U.S. would need to win at least two more of its final four matches in qualifying.