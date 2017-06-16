More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Octavio Passos/Getty Images

Favorites Portugal, Mexico meet early in Confederations Cup

1 Comment
Associated PressJun 16, 2017, 10:03 PM EDT

KAZAN, Russia (AP) Two of the top contenders for the Confederations Cup title are meeting early in the tournament, with Portugal and Mexico making their Group A debut on Sunday in Kazan.

[ MORE: Mexico’s Guardado set to join Los Angeles FC ]

It will be European champion Portugal, with Cristiano Ronaldo in top form, taking on Gold Cup winner Mexico in a game that is likely to decide the group winner.

Ronaldo was making the headlines on Friday because of a report that said he wants to leave Real Madrid and Spain following allegations that he defrauded the country’s tax authorities.

The Portuguese sports daily A Bola published a front-page story Friday saying that Ronaldo was upset with the accusations made against him and that his decision was “irreversible.”

“It’s a high-profile match,” Mexico forward Hirving Lozano said. “It’s good that we get to play it right now, in our first game. Both teams have great players, it will be a tough match.”

Germany is the top-ranked team in the eight-nation Confederations Cup, at No. 3, but it came to Russia with a second-string squad that has only three players from the team that won the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. Chile is ranked fourth, but lacks the same tradition as Portugal and Mexico and has struggled in South American qualifying.

Host Russia, ranked 63rd in the world, opens Group A play on Saturday against New Zealand in St. Petersburg. Group B has Germany, Chile, Australia and Cameroon.

The Confederations Cup is the main warm-up event for the 2018 World Cup. It is played by the continental champions plus the host nation and the World Cup winner.

Here are other things to watch when Portugal faces Mexico:

RONALDO’S FORM

Ronaldo was peaking when he ended his season with Real Madrid, and now is looking to continue his good form with the national team in Russia.

“Ronaldo is motivated,” young Portugal forward Andre Silva said. “He is taking this competition very seriously and is fully focused on training and on the match against Mexico.”

Ronaldo has scored 18 goals in his last 11 matches, including two in Portugal’s 3-0 win at Latvia in a European World Cup qualifier last week, the team’s last match before the Confederations Cup opener against Mexico.

Two weeks ago, he had also scored twice in the Champions League final to lead Madrid to its second consecutive title in the European club competition.

Ronaldo has scored 11 goals in five games with Portugal this season.

A good performance at the Confederations Cup will virtually secure him a fifth world player of the year award, equaling Lionel Messi.

WINNING RUNS

Portugal has won six of its last seven games, with the only setback coming in a 3-2 loss against Sweden in a friendly in March. With a team well balanced by coach Fernando Santos, Portugal outscored opponents 28-4 during that streak, with five clean sheets.

Mexico has won five of its last six matches, with a 2-1 home loss to Croatia in a friendly in May.

Portugal is making its debut in the Confederations Cup, while Mexico is playing in the intercontinental competition for the seventh time. The Mexicans won the title in 1999.

Portugal won 2-1 the only time it faced Mexico in an official match, in the group stage of the 2006 World Cup in Germany. The teams drew 0-0 in a friendly in 1969, and in 2014 Portugal won 1-0 in another exhibition match.

KNOWN FOES

Mexico’s squad has three players who have close connections to Portugal.

Defender Miguel Layun and midfielder Hector Herrera play for FC Porto, while forward Raul Jimenez plays for Benfica.

Portugal doesn’t have any player on its squad playing for Mexican clubs. Ten of its players are with Portuguese teams.

Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni

Report: U-17 USMNT striker Timothy Weah set to join PSG

Twitter/@ScoutingFtbl
Leave a comment
By Matt ReedJun 17, 2017, 5:45 PM EDT

We’ve seen many high-profile moves for Americans to Europe over the years, and another young U.S. Men’s National Team player could be following suit.

French outlet L’Equipe is reporting that U.S. Under-17 national team striker Timothy Weah is on the verge of signing his first professional contract with Paris Saint-Germain.

Weah, the son of former Liberia international player George Weah Sr., has risen through the U.S. youth ranks over the years and is expected to be a member of the U.S. U-17s when they head to the World Cup in India this September.

Timothy was born in the U.S., prompting him to represent the USMNT instead of his father’s native Liberia.

IFAB proposing significant changes including match duration

Matthias Hangst/Getty Images
1 Comment
By Matt ReedJun 17, 2017, 5:06 PM EDT

Changes are on the rise in the way a soccer match occurs; at least they will be if the International Football Association Board (IFAB) has anything to say about it.

[ MORE: Alexis Sanchez ruled out of Chile’s opener vs. Cameroon ]

Two of the biggest changes proposed by the IFAB over the weekend include the length of an actual match being reduced from 90 to 60 minutes. The alteration would also introduce a stoppage of play each time the ball goes out of bounds.

IFAB consists of members of FIFA, as well as four British home football associations and is responsible for making the final decision on law changes.

“Many people are very frustrated that a typical 90-minute match has fewer than 60 minutes of effective [actual] playing time i.e. when the ball is in play,” IFAB said. “The strategy proposes measures to reduce time-wasting and ‘speed up’ the game.”

This rule in particular is a main objective for the IFAB in order to enforce stricter stoppage of play during a live match. Referees would be expected to stop their watches during games not only when the ball exits the field of play but also when there are cards being distributed, penalty and free kicks awards, etc.

Here’s a list of several other changes being proposed by the IFAB.

  • If a goalkeeper handles a back pass, the opposing side will be awarded a penalty kick.
  • Players could take free kicks and/or corner kicks to themselves instead of having to pass the ball to another teammate, as was stated in the past.
  • Goals can be awarded in the instance of a goal line handball.
  • Penalty kicks would no longer result in live play. Instead, if the attempt is missed or saved by the goalkeeper then a goal kick for the opposing team would ensue.
  • Goal kicks would no longer have to leave the penalty area when being taken.

Video: Asensio scores inch-perfect blast for Spain U-21s

AP Photo/Daniel Ochoa de Olza
Leave a comment
By Matt ReedJun 17, 2017, 4:38 PM EDT

Macedonia was an underwhelming underdog entering Saturday’s Under-21 European Championship match against Spain, and the minnows couldn’t do much to stop La Furia Roja.

[ MORE: Sanchez ruled out for Chile’s opener against Cameroon ]

Spain’s U-21 side went on to win 5-0 to open Group B play at this summer’s tournament, but it was the opening goal from Marco Asensio that had people worked up after his blast from distance found the top corner.

The Real Madrid youngster found the ball at his feet around 30 yards out, before unleashing a powerful left-footed effort that left the Macedonia goalkeeper with nothing to do but stare at the shot.

The finish was the first of the day for Asensio, who went on to score a hat-trick for Spain. Atletico’s Saul Niguez and Gerard Deulofeu of AC Milan rounded out the scoring in the rout.

Alexis Sanchez ruled out for Chile’s opener against Cameroon

Simon West/Action Plus via Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Matt ReedJun 17, 2017, 4:01 PM EDT

Chile enters the Confederations Cup among the favorites to win the eight-team tournament, but the South American champions will have to do so without the nation’s biggest star.

[ MORE: Digging into the ramifications of a Ronaldo move from Real Madrid ]

At least for the team’s first match.

The defending Copa America champions will be without Arsenal attacker Alexis Sanchez on Sunday when Chile takes on Cameroon to open up their Confederations Cup account after the 28-year-old suffered an ankle injury in training.

“Alexis had some health troubles a couple of days ago and, on Friday, we decided we would let him rest,” said manager Juan Antonio Pizzi.

“We will introduce him slowly so he can maybe join us later. He’s still recovering, he’s maybe not ready yet but we will wait until Sunday to see what’s best for him and what’s best for the team considering it’s the first game.”

Meanwhile, Sanchez isn’t the only big casualty for Chile when they kick off play in Russia. Goalkeeper Claudio Bravo is likely out as well for the opener after sustaining a calf injury back in Premier League play with club side Manchester City.

Chile will face Germany and Australia to round out Group B play following Sunday’s opening match.