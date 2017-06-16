More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Is Eric Dier worth Tottenham’s $64 million asking price?

By Matt ReedJun 16, 2017, 9:00 PM EDT

There’s no question that Tottenham has become one of Europe’s most talented sides when considering the club’s youth and budding stardom throughout the squad.

One player in particular though is gaining significant interest from another top Premier League side though, and that’s midfielder Eric Dier.

The 23-year-old just finished his third year with Spurs since joining last season’s second-place finishers from Portuguese side Sporting Lisbon, and now Manchester United has come calling for the defensive midfielder’s services as Michael Carrick nears the end of his illustrious career.

The Telegraph is reporting that Spurs is holding out for nearly $64 million in order to allow Dier to leave the club, and Jose Mourinho and the Red Devils appear content on adding the youngster.

With Dier being a holding midfielder though, would United or another club be crazy to spend that sort of money?

Chelsea acquired Leicester’s N'Golo Kante a season ago for nearly $27 million less than Dier’s reported fee, and the Frenchman is now a two-time Premier League Player of the Year.

It’s not to say that Dier or other holding midfielders aren’t valuable because Kante has shown what a tremendous signing at the position he has been, however, given the lack of goalscoring prowess a team typically gets from it it’s difficult to see a team warranting that sort of spending.

With United spending over $114 million on Paul Pogba last summer the club will be surely looking for somebody to step in and fill a holding midfield role properly in order to allow the Frenchman to sit higher on the field and potentially create and score more goals.

Dier has proven to be more than valuable because of his versatility in terms of where Spurs have been able to play him under Mauricio Pochettino. The Englishman has predominantly deployed as a defensive mid throughout his career but also pushed up the field and been sent to the defensive back four when Tottenham has needed him to fill that role.

There’s no doubting that Dier could be a useful asset for Mourinho and Co. as the club prepares for a push at top-four next season and begins a UEFA Champions League campaign, but the price tag for Dier remains a bit steep.

Mexico’s Guardado set to join Los Angeles FC ahead of MLS debut

By Matt ReedJun 16, 2017, 7:43 PM EDT

Los Angeles FC is ready to join Major League Soccer next season, and the soon-to-be newest Western Conference side is preparing to make a splash in California.

ESPN is reporting that LA FC has signed Mexican international and PSV Eindhoven midfielder Andres Guardado to a four-year contract.

The club has not confirmed the move yet, however, Guardado would become LA FC’s third player to join the roster ahead of their expansion move.

Guardado has had a successful career for both club and country, spending the last 10 seasons in Europe with various clubs. The 30-year-old Mexico native first moved to Europe in 2007 after joining La Liga side Deportivo La Coruna from childhood Liga MX club Atlas.

In 133 career appearances for El Tri, Guardado has tallied 24 international goals for his country and has appeared at three separate FIFA World Cups to date.

Report: Erik Palmer-Brown attracting interest from Ajax, others in Europe

By Matt ReedJun 16, 2017, 6:30 PM EDT

Erik Palmer-Brown has become one of the brightest talents in the U.S. Men’s National Team pool over the years despite a significant lack of playing time with MLS side Sporting KC.

The 20-year-old defender could be on his way back to Europe though, and this time on a more permanent basis.

Metro New York is reporting that the Sporting KC center back is attracting serious interest from Europa League finalists Ajax and Portuguese side Porto, who saw EPB in person last season while he served on a loan spell from MLS.

The report also that states that Palmer-Brown is being monitored by several larger clubs like Premier League champions Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain.

Palmer-Brown has made just 10 appearances for Sporting KC since signing with the Western Conference side back in 2013 — becoming the youngest player to join the senior team in club history.

The young defender has shined with numerous levels of the USMNT program, including most recently with the U.S. Under-20s, who lost in the quarterfinals of this month’s U-20 World Cup in South Korea.

Arena says USMNT unlikely to catch Mexico in CONCACAF WCQ

By Matt ReedJun 16, 2017, 5:34 PM EDT

The U.S. Men’s National Team will surely be happy with their most recent four-point gathering during the resumption of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying, but manager Bruce Arena realizes that their recent fortunes likely won’t be enough to catch Mexico at the top.

Arena and Co. picked up a 2-0 win over Trinidad & Tobago last Thursday before earning a 1-1 draw with Mexico just three days later at the Estadio Azteca.

As things stand, the USMNT sits third in the Hexagonal — the final round of CONCACAF WCQ — on eight points, while leaders Mexico have 14 points and second-place Costa Rica have 11.

“There’s a little bit more, but there’s not a whole lot. It’s a pretty tight race at this point, and I don’t think we have any interest in finishing fourth,” Arena told U.S. Soccer.

“Our goal is second or third place, because I think Mexico is far ahead and it’s unlikely we can catch them. We can be second or third and I don’t really care which way we end up, but we certainly don’t want to be in fourth.

While the position in which the USMNT finishes doesn’t help or harm them in the qualification process for Russia 2018, the U.S. will obviously still strive for the top spot in the North/Central American region.

The top-three sides from CONCACAF automatically reach next summer’s World Cup, while the fourth-place finisher will compete in a two-legged play off with an undetermined Asian nation.

Since the start of the Hexagonal in the buildup to World Cup 1998, third-place teams in CONCACAF have needed at least 14 points to safely reach FIFA’s most-prized tournament. In order to reach or pass that threshold, the U.S. would need to win at least two more of its final four matches in qualifying.

FIFA targets gay slurs by Chile, Mexico fans in Russia

Associated PressJun 16, 2017, 4:30 PM EDT

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) In a bid to rid the World Cup of gay slurs, FIFA will get tough with Latin American fans in Russia.

FIFA has ordered tighter monitoring of offensive incidents at Confederations Cup matches which kick off Saturday, and wants referees to stop play if fans persist.

FIFA secretary general Fatma Samoura said Friday that curbing problems now is “exactly the whole purpose” of anti-discrimination work at the World Cup rehearsal tournament.

“Fans (must) understand that they will be jeopardizing the game by refusing systematically to respect fair play,” Samoura said at a briefing.

Confederations Cup teams Chile and Mexico have been sanctioned by FIFA a combined 17 times for fans’ homophobic chants in the current World Cup qualifying program.

Chants aimed at opposing goalkeepers are rife in South and Central America football, though some insist they are simply part of terrace culture.

“It’s complicated, because for Mexicans it’s not a chant with the intent to offend,” midfielder Miguel Layun said after a training session in Kazan, Russia. “It’s not about racism, it’s a chant that we even use among friends.”

A leader of the Mexico fan group “Green Wave” doubted FIFA was serious about intervening.

“We talked among ourselves and the feeling is that the chant won’t stop. No one believes they’ll really stop the game,” Gabriel Galvan told The Associated Press.

Mexico’s federation has been fined $120,000 by FIFA in recent months. The Gold Cup winner plays Portugal on Sunday in Kazan.

Chile’s football federation has been fined a total of $210,000 and prevented from playing four games at its national stadium in Santiago. The Copa America champion plays Cameroon on Sunday in Moscow.

Samoura said pre-match announcements in the four Confederations Cup stadiums can start a process that allows referees to pause play to broadcast warnings, and ultimately abandon games.

“If sanctions and education do not work then we have to take it further,” said the FIFA official, who said it has prepared an anti-racism message from Diego Maradona to be revealed on Saturday.

The process now adopted by FIFA has been used for several years by European football body UEFA. It was highlighted ahead of the 2012 European Championship played in Poland and Ukraine when Italy forward Mario Balotelli, who is black, said he was prepared to walk off the pitch if targeted by fans for abuse.

Russian league matches have also had a problem with racism and far-right fans with 89 incidents reported last season.

“We are grateful to FIFA,” Russian deputy prime minister Vitaly Mutko said through a translator on Friday, sitting next to Samoura at a briefing. “With great satisfaction we have welcomed this decision that the system will be strict.”

However, Mutko suggested racism in football was no longer a “systematic” problem in Russia.

“We do not see any big problems here,” said Mukto, who heads the World Cup organizing committee. “This is a problem that is not purely Russian. It exists everywhere in the world.”

AP Sports Writer Carlos Rodriguez in Kazan, Russia, contributed to this report