Is Eric Dier worth Tottenham’s $64 million asking price?

There’s no question that Tottenham has become one of Europe’s most talented sides when considering the club’s youth and budding stardom throughout the squad.

[ MORE: The ramifications of a Ronaldo move away from Real Madrid ]

One player in particular though is gaining significant interest from another top Premier League side though, and that’s midfielder Eric Dier.

The 23-year-old just finished his third year with Spurs since joining last season’s second-place finishers from Portuguese side Sporting Lisbon, and now Manchester United has come calling for the defensive midfielder’s services as Michael Carrick nears the end of his illustrious career.

The Telegraph is reporting that Spurs is holding out for nearly $64 million in order to allow Dier to leave the club, and Jose Mourinho and the Red Devils appear content on adding the youngster.

With Dier being a holding midfielder though, would United or another club be crazy to spend that sort of money?

Chelsea acquired Leicester’s N'Golo Kante a season ago for nearly $27 million less than Dier’s reported fee, and the Frenchman is now a two-time Premier League Player of the Year.

It’s not to say that Dier or other holding midfielders aren’t valuable because Kante has shown what a tremendous signing at the position he has been, however, given the lack of goalscoring prowess a team typically gets from it it’s difficult to see a team warranting that sort of spending.

With United spending over $114 million on Paul Pogba last summer the club will be surely looking for somebody to step in and fill a holding midfield role properly in order to allow the Frenchman to sit higher on the field and potentially create and score more goals.

Dier has proven to be more than valuable because of his versatility in terms of where Spurs have been able to play him under Mauricio Pochettino. The Englishman has predominantly deployed as a defensive mid throughout his career but also pushed up the field and been sent to the defensive back four when Tottenham has needed him to fill that role.

There’s no doubting that Dier could be a useful asset for Mourinho and Co. as the club prepares for a push at top-four next season and begins a UEFA Champions League campaign, but the price tag for Dier remains a bit steep.