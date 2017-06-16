Leicester refreshes center back corps with $22M Maguire

Maguire cost the Foxes nearly $22 million following a strong season at the KCOM Stadium that saw the 24-year-old center back, who can play on the right, manage three goals and three assists in 36 appearances.
Leicester needed to refresh its center back corps after Wes Morgan and Robert Huth struggled to replicate their star performances in 2016-17. This is another smart move which follows the January buy of Wilfried Ndidi, who helped save the Foxes’ season.
St. Petersburg’s Hermitage Museum on Thursday unveiled Achilles, a white moggy who will be offered two different plates before each game to predict the Confederations Cup results.
The Hermitage is currently home to some 50 cats which live in the museum’s cellars and catch mice. Cats were introduced to the Hermitage, then the imperial Winter Palace, by Peter the Great in the 18th century. Catherine the Great officially made the cats guards of the royal picture gallery.
Safe hands: Brighton breaks transfer record, Leicester set for vet
A pair of Premier League clubs are providing goalkeeper headlines on Friday, one more costly than the other.
Matthew Ryan, 25, has had an outstanding career at his young age, and cost Brighton and Hove Albion a club record for his services. Ryan comes from Valencia, and has a five-year deal which the BBC says is for an “undisclosed club record.”
Meanwhile, Hull City backstop Eldin Jakupovic is understood to be on the move to Leicester City, where he’ll back up Kasper Schmeichel. It’ll be a $3 million buy for Jakupovic, who was certainly not at fault for the Tigers relegation last season.
