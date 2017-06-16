More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Getty Images

Leicester refreshes center back corps with $22M Maguire

Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaJun 16, 2017, 7:51 AM EDT

Perhaps the two top targets on relegated sides have now been snapped up by Premier League sides ahead of the 2017-18 season.

Jordan Pickford left Sunderland for Everton on Thursday, and Hull City defender Harry Maguire had helped to fund the Tigers promotion push by signing with Leicester City.

[ MORE: Everton adds $30m Klaassen ]

Maguire cost the Foxes nearly $22 million following a strong season at the KCOM Stadium that saw the 24-year-old center back, who can play on the right, manage three goals and three assists in 36 appearances.

Leicester needed to refresh its center back corps after Wes Morgan and Robert Huth struggled to replicate their star performances in 2016-17. This is another smart move which follows the January buy of Wilfried Ndidi, who helped save the Foxes’ season.

Russia unveils psychic cat ahead of Confederations Cup

AP Photo/Sergei Grits
Leave a comment
Associated PressJun 16, 2017, 2:30 PM EDT

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) Russia’s famed Hermitage Museum has chosen one of its resident cats to predict the results of an upcoming international football tournament.

From Saturday to July Russia is hosting the Confederations, the main warm-up event for next year’s World Cup.

[ MORE: Ramifications of a Ronaldo move ]

St. Petersburg’s Hermitage Museum on Thursday unveiled Achilles, a white moggy who will be offered two different plates before each game to predict the Confederations Cup results.

The Hermitage is currently home to some 50 cats which live in the museum’s cellars and catch mice. Cats were introduced to the Hermitage, then the imperial Winter Palace, by Peter the Great in the 18th century. Catherine the Great officially made the cats guards of the royal picture gallery.

Safe hands: Brighton breaks transfer record, Leicester set for vet

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaJun 16, 2017, 1:52 PM EDT

A pair of Premier League clubs are providing goalkeeper headlines on Friday, one more costly than the other.

Matthew Ryan, 25, has had an outstanding career at his young age, and cost Brighton and Hove Albion a club record for his services. Ryan comes from Valencia, and has a five-year deal which the BBC says is for an “undisclosed club record.”

[ MORE: Ramifications of a Ronaldo move ]

The Australian backstop has 32 caps and will replace David Stockdale, who is leaving the Gulls to join Harry Redknapp‘s Birmingham City.

Meanwhile, Hull City backstop Eldin Jakupovic is understood to be on the move to Leicester City, where he’ll back up Kasper Schmeichel. It’ll be a $3 million buy for Jakupovic, who was certainly not at fault for the Tigers relegation last season.

Report: Chicago could add ex-BVB winger Błaszczykowski

Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaJun 16, 2017, 1:20 PM EDT

The Chicago Fire may up the ante when it comes to the race for Major League Soccer’s Eastern Conference.

A Polish report claims that the Fire are closing in on the signing of Jakub Blaszczykowski, who left Borussia Dortmund for Wolfsburg last year and is ready to make a new move.

Blaszczykowski, 31, was linked with the Fire before he made his move across Germany, and Wolfsburg is believed to be ready to move on from the midfielder.

[ MORE: Ramifications of a Ronaldo move ]

There’s no guarantee that any player immediately adapts to a new league, but Blaszczykowski to MLS seems like a match made in Heaven.

Getting way ahead of ourselves, here’s how the Fire could line up. For a game. In MLS.

Lampson

Polster — Meira — Kappelhof — Vincent

Schweinsteiger — McCarty

De Leeuw

Błaszczykowski — Nikolic — Accam

Wow.

WATCH: Wolverhampton launches new kit into outer space

@Wolves
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaJun 16, 2017, 12:20 PM EDT

Taking the phrase “kit launch” in a very straight-forward fashion, Football League Championship side Wolverhampton Wanderers sent their new uniform skyward with a camera attached.

The video is below, and you can watch the new orange Puma kit ascend and ascend and ascend… from England into outer space.

[ MORE: Ramifications of a Ronaldo move ]

Fellow FLC side Reading used a similar approach last season. We’re not scientific wizards, but there’s a part of us who loves the idea of astronauts seeing a wide variety of the weirdest stuff in outer space.