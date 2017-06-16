MLS Power Rankings — Week 16: Fire continue ascent

It’s been two weeks since we’ve had a full slate of MLS matches, but the docket is stacked this weekend as all 22 sides take the field.
With only six teams in action during the international break, there wasn’t movement in this week’s Power Rankings but one club continues its rise to the top after extending its unbeaten run to seven matches.
Here are PST’s latest MLS Power Rankings as we head into another busy weekend:
|TEAM
|RANKING (Last Wk)
|
|22 (22)
21 (20)
20 (21)
|D.C. United: A tough test up north against Toronto won’t be easy for Ben Olsen’s group.
Real Salt Lake: The Claret and Cobalt have conceded a league-worst 35 goals so far.
Colorado Rapids: The Rapids remain at the bottom of the west but back-to-back wins have given Pablo Mastroeni’s group a moral lift.
|19 (16)
|Seattle Sounders: The Sounders are looking to have a second half of the season like a year ago but the defending champions have struggled so far.
|18 (7)
|Minnesota United: This is a completely different side away from home, with the Loons have failed to secure a victory in their time on the road this season.
|17 (17)
|New England Revolution: A draw with NYCFC and win over Toronto (arguably the league’s best side) could be what the doctor ordered for the Revs to kick start their season.
|16 (19)
|Montreal Impact: Unbeaten in three, the Impact are looking a bit more like themselves as of late.
|15 (14)
|Philadelphia Union: The Union always get up when the Red Bulls come to town. The 10th-place side needs another strong performance against Jesse Marsch’s group.
|14 (11)
|Vancouver Whitecaps: The Whitecaps host Dallas in a critical match out west.
|13 (9)
|Atlanta United: Back-to-back defeats are on Atlanta’s record but they sit just two points out of sixth place in the East.
|12 (15)
|Orlando City: The Lions are finding their way again after a hiccup a couple weeks back. They’ll host the Impact on Saturday.
|11 (15)
|San Jose Earthquakes: The Quakes have allowed six goals in their last two matches. They’ve lost both.
|10 (13)
|Portland Timbers: A big win over FC Dallas should have the Timbers back on track moving towards the second half of the season.
|9 (12)
|New York Red Bulls: The defending East champions had their rivals’ number in the Open Cup, but now the Red Bulls face a Union side that has had their number over the years.
|8 (8)
|Columbus Crew: The Crew are losers of four of their last six. A trip down to Atlanta is in the offing, which won’t be easy.
|7 (13)
|LA Galaxy: The Galaxy currently boast the second-best unbeaten run in MLS at six matches.
|6 (3)
|New York City FC: An Open Cup defeat to the Red Bulls surely stings, but NYCFC has to have short-term memory this weekend when they host Seattle.
|5 (4)
|FC Dallas: The Timbers had their number last weekend, which isn’t the end of the world based on Portland’s quality. Now, Dallas moves on to Vancouver.
|4 (5)
|Sporting KC: Eric Palmer-Brown’s expected permanent move to Europe has made headlines while Sporting continues its reign atop the Western Conference.
|3 (6)
|Houston Dynamo: A road visit to the surging Galaxy could be one of the best matches of the weekend.
|2 (2)
|Chicago Fire: The Fire are deserving of the top spot after they extended their unbeaten streak to seven matches with a win over Atlanta. Unfortunately, it’s going to take more than one slip up to dethrone Toronto.
|1 (1)
|Toronto FC: Greg Vanney’s side finally lost two weeks ago against the Revolution but this club is still the best in MLS.