MLS Power Rankings — Week 16: Fire continue ascent

By Matt ReedJun 16, 2017, 3:10 PM EDT

It’s been two weeks since we’ve had a full slate of MLS matches, but the docket is stacked this weekend as all 22 sides take the field.

With only six teams in action during the international break, there wasn’t movement in this week’s Power Rankings but one club continues its rise to the top after extending its unbeaten run to seven matches.

Here are PST’s latest MLS Power Rankings as we head into another busy weekend:

TEAM RANKING (Last Wk)

22 (22)

21 (20)

 

20 (21)

 D.C. United: A tough test up north against Toronto won’t be easy for Ben Olsen’s group.

Real Salt Lake: The Claret and Cobalt have conceded a league-worst 35 goals so far.

Colorado Rapids: The Rapids remain at the bottom of the west but back-to-back wins have given Pablo Mastroeni’s group a moral lift.
19 (16) Seattle Sounders: The Sounders are looking to have a second half of the season like a year ago but the defending champions have struggled so far.
18 (7) Minnesota United: This is a completely different side away from home, with the Loons have failed to secure a victory in their time on the road this season.
17 (17) New England Revolution: A draw with NYCFC and win over Toronto (arguably the league’s best side) could be what the doctor ordered for the Revs to kick start their season.
16 (19) Montreal Impact: Unbeaten in three, the Impact are looking a bit more like themselves as of late.
15 (14)  Philadelphia Union: The Union always get up when the Red Bulls come to town. The 10th-place side needs another strong performance against Jesse Marsch’s group.
14 (11) Vancouver Whitecaps: The Whitecaps host Dallas in a critical match out west.
13 (9) Atlanta United: Back-to-back defeats are on Atlanta’s record but they sit just two points out of sixth place in the East.
12 (15)  Orlando City: The Lions are finding their way again after a hiccup a couple weeks back. They’ll host the Impact on Saturday.
11 (15) San Jose Earthquakes: The Quakes have allowed six goals in their last two matches. They’ve lost both.
10 (13) Portland Timbers: A big win over FC Dallas should have the Timbers back on track moving towards the second half of the season.
9 (12)  New York Red Bulls: The defending East champions had their rivals’ number in the Open Cup, but now the Red Bulls face a Union side that has had their number over the years.
8 (8) Columbus Crew: The Crew are losers of four of their last six. A trip down to Atlanta is in the offing, which won’t be easy.
7 (13) LA Galaxy: The Galaxy currently boast the second-best unbeaten run in MLS at six matches.
6 (3)  New York City FC: An Open Cup defeat to the Red Bulls surely stings, but NYCFC has to have short-term memory this weekend when they host Seattle.
5 (4) FC Dallas: The Timbers had their number last weekend, which isn’t the end of the world based on Portland’s quality. Now, Dallas moves on to Vancouver.
4 (5) Sporting KC: Eric Palmer-Brown’s expected permanent move to Europe has made headlines while Sporting continues its reign atop the Western Conference.
3 (6) Houston Dynamo: A road visit to the surging Galaxy could be one of the best matches of the weekend.
2 (2) Chicago Fire: The Fire are deserving of the top spot after they extended their unbeaten streak to seven matches with a win over Atlanta. Unfortunately, it’s going to take more than one slip up to dethrone Toronto.
1 (1) Toronto FC: Greg Vanney’s side finally lost two weeks ago against the Revolution but this club is still the best in MLS.

Russia unveils psychic cat ahead of Confederations Cup

Associated PressJun 16, 2017, 2:30 PM EDT

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) Russia’s famed Hermitage Museum has chosen one of its resident cats to predict the results of an upcoming international football tournament.

From Saturday to July Russia is hosting the Confederations, the main warm-up event for next year’s World Cup.

St. Petersburg’s Hermitage Museum on Thursday unveiled Achilles, a white moggy who will be offered two different plates before each game to predict the Confederations Cup results.

The Hermitage is currently home to some 50 cats which live in the museum’s cellars and catch mice. Cats were introduced to the Hermitage, then the imperial Winter Palace, by Peter the Great in the 18th century. Catherine the Great officially made the cats guards of the royal picture gallery.

Safe hands: Brighton breaks transfer record, Leicester set for vet

By Nicholas MendolaJun 16, 2017, 1:52 PM EDT

A pair of Premier League clubs are providing goalkeeper headlines on Friday, one more costly than the other.

Matthew Ryan, 25, has had an outstanding career at his young age, and cost Brighton and Hove Albion a club record for his services. Ryan comes from Valencia, and has a five-year deal which the BBC says is for an “undisclosed club record.”

The Australian backstop has 32 caps and will replace David Stockdale, who is leaving the Gulls to join Harry Redknapp‘s Birmingham City.

Meanwhile, Hull City backstop Eldin Jakupovic is understood to be on the move to Leicester City, where he’ll back up Kasper Schmeichel. It’ll be a $3 million buy for Jakupovic, who was certainly not at fault for the Tigers relegation last season.

Report: Chicago could add ex-BVB winger Błaszczykowski

By Nicholas MendolaJun 16, 2017, 1:20 PM EDT

The Chicago Fire may up the ante when it comes to the race for Major League Soccer’s Eastern Conference.

A Polish report claims that the Fire are closing in on the signing of Jakub Blaszczykowski, who left Borussia Dortmund for Wolfsburg last year and is ready to make a new move.

Blaszczykowski, 31, was linked with the Fire before he made his move across Germany, and Wolfsburg is believed to be ready to move on from the midfielder.

There’s no guarantee that any player immediately adapts to a new league, but Blaszczykowski to MLS seems like a match made in Heaven.

Getting way ahead of ourselves, here’s how the Fire could line up. For a game. In MLS.

Lampson

Polster — Meira — Kappelhof — Vincent

Schweinsteiger — McCarty

De Leeuw

Błaszczykowski — Nikolic — Accam

Wow.

WATCH: Wolverhampton launches new kit into outer space

By Nicholas MendolaJun 16, 2017, 12:20 PM EDT

Taking the phrase “kit launch” in a very straight-forward fashion, Football League Championship side Wolverhampton Wanderers sent their new uniform skyward with a camera attached.

The video is below, and you can watch the new orange Puma kit ascend and ascend and ascend… from England into outer space.

Fellow FLC side Reading used a similar approach last season. We’re not scientific wizards, but there’s a part of us who loves the idea of astronauts seeing a wide variety of the weirdest stuff in outer space.