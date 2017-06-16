More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
More reports claim Ronaldo wants out of Madrid

By Nicholas MendolaJun 16, 2017, 10:42 AM EDT

The noise is getting louder that Cristiano Ronaldo is looking for a way out of Real Madrid.

The Ballon d’Or hero has been accused of tax evasion in Spain, and the BBC says Ronaldo is furious at the allegations. He’s maintaining his innocence and, reportedly, ready to leave the country.

The top-earning athlete in the world, Ronaldo was accused of tax evasion late last year as well. He joins Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Javier Mascherano as La Liga stars to face legal action.

Ronaldo has a $1.1 billion release clause, but may want out. Here are the quotes from the BBC’s source.

“He feels he’s honest, has good character and did everything OK,” added the source. “He’s very sad and really upset. He doesn’t want to stay in Spain. At this moment, he wants to leave.”

There could be fire under this some, but to expect any quick resolution feels insane. The ramifications of a Ronaldo move, whether to Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich, or elsewhere, are myriad and would shake up European soccer.

Presumably there would be a transfer fee well below that $1.1 billion figure if Ronaldo is engineering his exit, but it would undoubtedly be a world record transfer and Financial Fair Play would probably be keeping a close eye on the move. Not to mention that Ronaldo turns 33 next season.

Deulofeu, Dembele buys could keep Messi in Barca midfield

By Nicholas MendolaJun 16, 2017, 9:32 AM EDT

Lionel Messi stay in the Barcelona midfield under new manager Ernesto Valverde, and an Everton player may be the key to a move.

Goal.com says that Barca would move Messi to the right midfield of a 4-3-3 and that it’s ready to exercise a $13.4 buyback clause to get Gerard Deulofeu home from Everton.

Deulofeu, 23, left Goodison Park for a loan to AC Milan in January, and scored four times with three assists in 17 Serie A appearances.

From Goal.com:

Valverde has taken over from Luis Enrique and the former Athletic Club coach could decide to split up the club’s much-praised MSN trident. The interest in Deulofeu – and Borussia Dortmund’s Ousmane Dembele as an alternative – is a clear sign that Messi’s future lies deeper, setting up chances as a midfield playmaker.

Acknowledging that Deulofeu is one of their own, it’s odd that Dembele is listed as an alternative. Dembele is three years younger and helped propel Borussia Dortmund’s attack with six goals and 12 assists.

In any event, Messi in a deeper role isn’t counterproductive. He scored seven goals with three assists in four starts at center attacking mid last year, a bit better than his 47 goals in 48 matches at right wing.

Either way, the world’s best player will probably be fine.

Swiss prosecutors confirm about 25 FIFA investigations

Associated PressJun 16, 2017, 8:42 AM EDT

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) About 25 separate investigations of suspected corruption linked to FIFA and World Cup bidding are being led by federal prosecutors in Switzerland, the country’s office for the attorney general said Friday.

The office of Michael Lauber confirmed the scale of “football-related cases” after securing a first conviction since its FIFA probes began in 2014.

Cases were not specified, but criminal proceedings are open against former FIFA officials Sepp Blatter and Jerome Valcke, and some 2006 World Cup organizers, including Franz Beckenbauer.

Swiss and American prosecutors worked together on a guilty plea made in a Brooklyn federal courthouse on Thursday by Jorge Arzuaga, a former employee of Swiss private banks from Argentina.

Arzuaga admitted to working with former FIFA finance chairman Julio Grondona and others in a money-laundering conspiracy linked to bribes. Grondona was senior vice president at FIFA when he died in 2014.

Arzuaga forfeited $650,000 in “unlawfully obtained” bonuses to the Swiss treasury, the federal prosecution office said.

The banker, who worked in Zurich for Credit Suisse and Julius Baer, is due to be sentenced on Jan. 4.

Lauber was invited by FIFA in November 2014 to begin investigating suspected wrongdoing in the 2018 and 2022 World Cup bidding contests which were won by Russia and Qatar, respectively.

“To date, 178 reports of suspected money-laundering transactions have been received in connection with the football investigations,” Lauber’s office said.

In May 2015, the scope of Swiss and American cooperation to prosecute corruption linked to FIFA was revealed when seven officials, including two FIFA vice presidents, were arrested in early morning hotel raids in Zurich. FIFA was also raided for evidence that day.

A further round of arrests, indictments and guilty pleas to U.S. courts were revealed in December 2015. More than 40 soccer and marketing officials have been indicted or made guilty pleas in the American case.

In Switzerland, authorities are now analyzing “seized documents containing some 19 terabytes of data,” Lauber’s office said Friday.

Leicester refreshes CB corps with $22m Maguire

By Nicholas MendolaJun 16, 2017, 7:51 AM EDT

Perhaps the two top targets on relegated sides have now been snapped up by Premier League sides ahead of the 2017-18 season.

Jordan Pickford left Sunderland for Everton on Thursday, and Hull City defender Harry Maguire had helped to fund the Tigers promotion push by signing with Leicester City.

[ MORE: Everton adds $30m Klaassen ]

Maguire cost the Foxes nearly $22 million following a strong season at the KCOM Stadium that saw the 24-year-old center back, who can play on the right, manage three goals and three assists in 36 appearances.

Leicester needed to refresh its center back corps after Wes Morgan and Robert Huth struggled to replicate their star performances in 2016-17. This is another smart move which follows the January buy of Wilfried Ndidi, who helped save the Foxes’ season.

FIFA aims to avoid errors with video review, not perfection

Associated PressJun 15, 2017, 10:05 PM EDT

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) Not perfect, but good enough to avoid game-changing referee mistakes at the World Cup.

Football’s governing body set out its aims for an experimental video review system ahead of live trials at the Confederations Cup starting on Saturday.

“To eliminate a clear scandal in football, the mistake that after many years you still remember,” FIFA’s head of refereeing Massimo Busacca said Thursday of technology designed to help referees avoid and correct errors within seconds.

FIFA wants video review approved next year before the World Cup to help decide key incidents: goals scored, penalty awards, red cards and cases of mistaken identity.

Still, video-assisted decisions this month at the Under-20 World Cup in South Korea and international friendly matches have been widely debated.

“I think the quality of the decisions are very high, never perfect,” FIFA technical director Marco van Basten said at a briefing in the St. Petersburg stadium that will host the Confederations Cup’s opening game and final.

FIFA will also use the eight-nation World Cup rehearsal tournament to stress themes it wants to be more widely accepted in one year’s time, including more actual playing time.

Referees must add more stoppage time for excessive goal celebrations and time-wasting by goalkeepers, because “the audience wants to see action,” Van Basten said.

Video review, however, is likely to define refereeing success at a World Cup that kicks off just 18 months after the 2016 Club World Cup was the first FIFA tournament to have live trials.

At the Under-20 World Cup, one decision causing confusion after advice from referee assistants watching replays was a red card for an Italy defender in a quarterfinals win over Zambia.

The referee awarded a penalty for an apparent foul by the goalkeeper, then was told to award a free kick and send off the defender for a challenge seconds earlier. Replays provoked doubt if the Zambia forward was fouled at all.

“We still have to improve of course,” said Busacca. “We are not afraid. We don’t have many hours to instruct but the top referees are really learning very fast.”

The nine referees on FIFA duty in Russia includes Damir Skomina, the Slovenian who handled the Champions League final, and Mark Geiger of the United States, who worked at the 2014 World Cup. FIFA appointed 25 refereeing teams to the last World Cup.

A lesson from South Korea – where 12 decisions were made on review in a 52-game tournament – is the need for faster judgments.

“In some situations we are taking too long, we know,” acknowledged Busacca, who has previously set a target of six seconds.

Busacca said FIFA also wants video review to be “an incredible tool of prevention” and singled out a red card at the Under-20 World Cup for an Argentina forward for striking an opponent with an elbow.

“Be careful, a camera is following you,” Busacca said FIFA is telling players in Russia. “We are talking with teams -don’t do it.”

Teams have also been warned that FIFA wants referees to be strict with players crowding around them to influence decision, and goalkeepers who hold the ball for more than six seconds.

“We have asked referees to remind goalkeepers that this rule still exists,” said Van Basten, who showed footage of Italy’s goalkeeper taking 21 seconds to release the ball against Zambia.

Van Basten said he believes “no one will complain” when referees add on longer periods of stoppage time, especially in the second half.

While FIFA has learned from other sports which adopted video review much earlier, it is not ready to follow the NFL or rugby in having referees announce their decisions or be wired for sound to broadcast how they reach a decision.

“We don’t have to explain immediately why we make a decision,” Van Basten said. “It is important to show it on the screens and let the people know what is the reason. That is enough.”