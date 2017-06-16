More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images

More reports claim Ronaldo wants out of Madrid

By Nicholas MendolaJun 16, 2017, 10:42 AM EDT

The noise is getting louder that Cristiano Ronaldo is looking for a way out of Real Madrid.

The Ballon d’Or hero has been accused of tax evasion in Spain, and the BBC says Ronaldo is furious at the allegations. He’s maintaining his innocence and, reportedly, ready to leave the country.

The top-earning athlete in the world, Ronaldo was accused of tax evasion late last year as well. He joins Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Javier Mascherano as La Liga stars to face legal action.

Ronaldo has a $1.1 billion release clause, but may want out. Here are the quotes from the BBC’s source.

“He feels he’s honest, has good character and did everything OK,” added the source. “He’s very sad and really upset. He doesn’t want to stay in Spain. At this moment, he wants to leave.”

There could be fire under this some, but to expect any quick resolution feels insane. The ramifications of a Ronaldo move, whether to Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich, or elsewhere, are myriad and would shake up European soccer.

Presumably there would be a transfer fee well below that $1.1 billion figure if Ronaldo is engineering his exit, but it would undoubtedly be a world record transfer and Financial Fair Play would probably be keeping a close eye on the move. Not to mention that Ronaldo turns 33 next season.

Report: Erik Palmer-Brown attracting interest from Ajax, others in Europe

Twitter/@SportinKansasRR
By Matt ReedJun 16, 2017, 6:30 PM EDT

Erik Palmer-Brown has become one of the brightest talents in the U.S. Men’s National Team pool over the years despite a significant lack of playing time with MLS side Sporting KC.

The 20-year-old defender could be on his way back to Europe though, and this time on a more permanent basis.

Metro New York is reporting that the Sporting KC center back is attracting serious interest from Europa League finalists Ajax and Portuguese side Porto, who saw EPB in person last season while he served on a loan spell from MLS.

The report also that states that Palmer-Brown is being monitored by several larger clubs like Premier League champions Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain.

Palmer-Brown has made just 10 appearances for Sporting KC since signing with the Western Conference side back in 2013 — becoming the youngest player to join the senior team in club history.

The young defender has shined with numerous levels of the USMNT program, including most recently with the U.S. Under-20s, who lost in the quarterfinals of this month’s U-20 World Cup in South Korea.

Arena says USMNT unlikely to catch Mexico in CONCACAF WCQ

AP Photo/David Zalubowsk
By Matt ReedJun 16, 2017, 5:34 PM EDT

The U.S. Men’s National Team will surely be happy with their most recent four-point gathering during the resumption of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying, but manager Bruce Arena realizes that their recent fortunes likely won’t be enough to catch Mexico at the top.

Arena and Co. picked up a 2-0 win over Trinidad & Tobago last Thursday before earning a 1-1 draw with Mexico just three days later at the Estadio Azteca.

As things stand, the USMNT sits third in the Hexagonal — the final round of CONCACAF WCQ — on eight points, while leaders Mexico have 14 points and second-place Costa Rica have 11.

“There’s a little bit more, but there’s not a whole lot. It’s a pretty tight race at this point, and I don’t think we have any interest in finishing fourth,” Arena told U.S. Soccer.

“Our goal is second or third place, because I think Mexico is far ahead and it’s unlikely we can catch them. We can be second or third and I don’t really care which way we end up, but we certainly don’t want to be in fourth.

While the position in which the USMNT finishes doesn’t help or harm them in the qualification process for Russia 2018, the U.S. will obviously still strive for the top spot in the North/Central American region.

The top-three sides from CONCACAF automatically reach next summer’s World Cup, while the fourth-place finisher will compete in a two-legged play off with an undetermined Asian nation.

Since the start of the Hexagonal in the buildup to World Cup 1998, third-place teams in CONCACAF have needed at least 14 points to safely reach FIFA’s most-prized tournament. In order to reach or pass that threshold, the U.S. would need to win at least two more of its final four matches in qualifying.

FIFA targets gay slurs by Chile, Mexico fans in Russia

Associated PressJun 16, 2017, 4:30 PM EDT

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) In a bid to rid the World Cup of gay slurs, FIFA will get tough with Latin American fans in Russia.

FIFA has ordered tighter monitoring of offensive incidents at Confederations Cup matches which kick off Saturday, and wants referees to stop play if fans persist.

FIFA secretary general Fatma Samoura said Friday that curbing problems now is “exactly the whole purpose” of anti-discrimination work at the World Cup rehearsal tournament.

“Fans (must) understand that they will be jeopardizing the game by refusing systematically to respect fair play,” Samoura said at a briefing.

Confederations Cup teams Chile and Mexico have been sanctioned by FIFA a combined 17 times for fans’ homophobic chants in the current World Cup qualifying program.

Chants aimed at opposing goalkeepers are rife in South and Central America football, though some insist they are simply part of terrace culture.

“It’s complicated, because for Mexicans it’s not a chant with the intent to offend,” midfielder Miguel Layun said after a training session in Kazan, Russia. “It’s not about racism, it’s a chant that we even use among friends.”

A leader of the Mexico fan group “Green Wave” doubted FIFA was serious about intervening.

“We talked among ourselves and the feeling is that the chant won’t stop. No one believes they’ll really stop the game,” Gabriel Galvan told The Associated Press.

Mexico’s federation has been fined $120,000 by FIFA in recent months. The Gold Cup winner plays Portugal on Sunday in Kazan.

Chile’s football federation has been fined a total of $210,000 and prevented from playing four games at its national stadium in Santiago. The Copa America champion plays Cameroon on Sunday in Moscow.

Samoura said pre-match announcements in the four Confederations Cup stadiums can start a process that allows referees to pause play to broadcast warnings, and ultimately abandon games.

“If sanctions and education do not work then we have to take it further,” said the FIFA official, who said it has prepared an anti-racism message from Diego Maradona to be revealed on Saturday.

The process now adopted by FIFA has been used for several years by European football body UEFA. It was highlighted ahead of the 2012 European Championship played in Poland and Ukraine when Italy forward Mario Balotelli, who is black, said he was prepared to walk off the pitch if targeted by fans for abuse.

Russian league matches have also had a problem with racism and far-right fans with 89 incidents reported last season.

“We are grateful to FIFA,” Russian deputy prime minister Vitaly Mutko said through a translator on Friday, sitting next to Samoura at a briefing. “With great satisfaction we have welcomed this decision that the system will be strict.”

However, Mutko suggested racism in football was no longer a “systematic” problem in Russia.

“We do not see any big problems here,” said Mukto, who heads the World Cup organizing committee. “This is a problem that is not purely Russian. It exists everywhere in the world.”

AP Sports Writer Carlos Rodriguez in Kazan, Russia, contributed to this report

MLS Power Rankings — Week 16: Fire continue ascent

Twitter/@ChicagoFire
By Matt ReedJun 16, 2017, 3:10 PM EDT

It’s been two weeks since we’ve had a full slate of MLS matches, but the docket is stacked this weekend as all 22 sides take the field.

With only six teams in action during the international break, there wasn’t movement in this week’s Power Rankings but one club continues its rise to the top after extending its unbeaten run to seven matches.

Here are PST’s latest MLS Power Rankings as we head into another busy weekend:

TEAM RANKING (Last Wk)

22 (22)

21 (20)

 

20 (21)

 D.C. United: A tough test up north against Toronto won’t be easy for Ben Olsen’s group.

Real Salt Lake: The Claret and Cobalt have conceded a league-worst 35 goals so far.

Colorado Rapids: The Rapids remain at the bottom of the west but back-to-back wins have given Pablo Mastroeni’s group a moral lift.
19 (16) Seattle Sounders: The Sounders are looking to have a second half of the season like a year ago but the defending champions have struggled so far.
18 (7) Minnesota United: This is a completely different side away from home, with the Loons have failed to secure a victory in their time on the road this season.
17 (17) New England Revolution: A draw with NYCFC and win over Toronto (arguably the league’s best side) could be what the doctor ordered for the Revs to kick start their season.
16 (19) Montreal Impact: Unbeaten in three, the Impact are looking a bit more like themselves as of late.
15 (14)  Philadelphia Union: The Union always get up when the Red Bulls come to town. The 10th-place side needs another strong performance against Jesse Marsch’s group.
14 (11) Vancouver Whitecaps: The Whitecaps host Dallas in a critical match out west.
13 (9) Atlanta United: Back-to-back defeats are on Atlanta’s record but they sit just two points out of sixth place in the East.
12 (15)  Orlando City: The Lions are finding their way again after a hiccup a couple weeks back. They’ll host the Impact on Saturday.
11 (15) San Jose Earthquakes: The Quakes have allowed six goals in their last two matches. They’ve lost both.
10 (13) Portland Timbers: A big win over FC Dallas should have the Timbers back on track moving towards the second half of the season.
9 (12)  New York Red Bulls: The defending East champions had their rivals’ number in the Open Cup, but now the Red Bulls face a Union side that has had their number over the years.
8 (8) Columbus Crew: The Crew are losers of four of their last six. A trip down to Atlanta is in the offing, which won’t be easy.
7 (13) LA Galaxy: The Galaxy currently boast the second-best unbeaten run in MLS at six matches.
6 (3)  New York City FC: An Open Cup defeat to the Red Bulls surely stings, but NYCFC has to have short-term memory this weekend when they host Seattle.
5 (4) FC Dallas: The Timbers had their number last weekend, which isn’t the end of the world based on Portland’s quality. Now, Dallas moves on to Vancouver.
4 (5) Sporting KC: Eric Palmer-Brown’s expected permanent move to Europe has made headlines while Sporting continues its reign atop the Western Conference.
3 (6) Houston Dynamo: A road visit to the surging Galaxy could be one of the best matches of the weekend.
2 (2) Chicago Fire: The Fire are deserving of the top spot after they extended their unbeaten streak to seven matches with a win over Atlanta. Unfortunately, it’s going to take more than one slip up to dethrone Toronto.
1 (1) Toronto FC: Greg Vanney’s side finally lost two weeks ago against the Revolution but this club is still the best in MLS.