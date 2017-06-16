Report: Chicago could add ex-BVB winger Błaszczykowski

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

The Chicago Fire may up the ante when it comes to the race for Major League Soccer’s Eastern Conference.

A Polish report claims that the Fire are closing in on the signing of Jakub Blaszczykowski, who left Borussia Dortmund for Wolfsburg last year and is ready to make a new move.

Blaszczykowski, 31, was linked with the Fire before he made his move across Germany, and Wolfsburg is believed to be ready to move on from the midfielder.

There’s no guarantee that any player immediately adapts to a new league, but Blaszczykowski to MLS seems like a match made in Heaven.

Getting way ahead of ourselves, here’s how the Fire could line up. For a game. In MLS.

Lampson

Polster — Meira — Kappelhof — Vincent

Schweinsteiger — McCarty

De Leeuw

Błaszczykowski — Nikolic — Accam

Wow.

