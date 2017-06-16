Russia unveils psychic cat ahead of Confederations Cup

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) Russia’s famed Hermitage Museum has chosen one of its resident cats to predict the results of an upcoming international football tournament.

From Saturday to July Russia is hosting the Confederations, the main warm-up event for next year’s World Cup.

[ MORE: Ramifications of a Ronaldo move ]

St. Petersburg’s Hermitage Museum on Thursday unveiled Achilles, a white moggy who will be offered two different plates before each game to predict the Confederations Cup results.

The Hermitage is currently home to some 50 cats which live in the museum’s cellars and catch mice. Cats were introduced to the Hermitage, then the imperial Winter Palace, by Peter the Great in the 18th century. Catherine the Great officially made the cats guards of the royal picture gallery.