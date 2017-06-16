Safe hands: Brighton breaks transfer record, Leicester set for vet

A pair of Premier League clubs are providing goalkeeper headlines on Friday, one more costly than the other.

Matthew Ryan, 25, has had an outstanding career at his young age, and cost Brighton and Hove Albion a club record for his services. Ryan comes from Valencia, and has a five-year deal which the BBC says is for an “undisclosed club record.”

The Australian backstop has 32 caps and will replace David Stockdale, who is leaving the Gulls to join Harry Redknapp‘s Birmingham City.

Meanwhile, Hull City backstop Eldin Jakupovic is understood to be on the move to Leicester City, where he’ll back up Kasper Schmeichel. It’ll be a $3 million buy for Jakupovic, who was certainly not at fault for the Tigers relegation last season.

