Ajax appoints Marcel Keizer as new coach to replace Bosz

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Ajax has appointed Marcel Keizer as its new head coach to replace Peter Bosz, who left the Amsterdam club after one season to join Borussia Dortmund.
The club announced Saturday that Keizer, who trained Ajax’s second team last season, is being promoted and will shortly sign a two-year contract. Financial terms were not disclosed.
Director Edwin van der Sar says it was not a difficult decision because Keizer “knows the players, the organization and supports the club philosophy.”
Keizer says he wants to continue with the attacking style of play from last season that saw Ajax reach the final of the Europa League, where it lost 2-0 to Manchester United.
One of Keizer’s first jobs will be to find a new captain following Davy Klaassen’s departure to Everton.
Chile enters the Confederations Cup among the favorites to win the eight-team tournament, but the South American champions will have to do so without the nation’s biggest star.
At least for the team’s first match.
The defending Copa America champions will be without Arsenal attacker Alexis Sanchez on Sunday when Chile takes on Cameroon to open up their Confederations Cup account after the 28-year-old suffered an ankle injury in training.
“Alexis had some health troubles a couple of days ago and, on Friday, we decided we would let him rest,” said manager Juan Antonio Pizzi.
“We will introduce him slowly so he can maybe join us later. He’s still recovering, he’s maybe not ready yet but we will wait until Sunday to see what’s best for him and what’s best for the team considering it’s the first game.”
Meanwhile, Sanchez isn’t the only big casualty for Chile when they kick off play in Russia. Goalkeeper Claudio Bravo is likely out as well for the opener after sustaining a calf injury back in Premier League play with club side Manchester City.
Chile will face Germany and Australia to round out Group B play following Sunday’s opening match.
The game in 100 words (or less): With the Yankee Stadium pitch utterly soaked amid a heavy downpour, NYCFC held much of the possession and eventually earned all three points behind a pair of goals by David Villa. Christian Roldan put the visitors ahead in the first half, but Villa could not be stopped. He gave Seattle a harbinger of things to come after clattering the crossbar ticks before halftime, before assuming direct control in the second half with a pair of goals, proving dangerous from start to finish.
Three moments that mattered
40′ – Some nice midfield touches sprung Seattle, and with Christian Roldan onto the ball long-ball in a two-on-one situation, he took it himself, tucking his shot low inside the far post for a 1-0 lead. Roldan had Clint Dempsey streaking near the far post, but Maxime Chanot did all he could to cut off the passing lane, forcing Roldan to shoot, and the USMNT call-up finished selfishly.
52′ – A controversial moment saw NYCFC equalize as the referee pointed to the spot and David Villa finished it off for MLS goal #50 of his career. The foul, however, was the subject of some serious scrutiny. Oniel Fisher attempted a tackle through the back of David Villa as he charged down the left edge of the area, and although there was contact with Villa’s left leg, Fisher also successfully dispossessed the NYCFC attacker, but the referee still awarded the hosts a spot-kick.
77′ – NYCFC began to show signs of serious attacking intent, and they would earn all three points through Villa’s second goal. A hard-worked cross by Jack Harrison fell to a charging Villa who was completely unmarked at the far post, and he powerfully buried the chance to put NYCFC 2-1 up.
Man of the match: David Villa.
Goalscorers: Roldan 40′; Villa 52′, 77′
Plenty has been made of 18-year-old goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and his agent Mino Raiola refusing a contract offer at AC Milan. There’s been name-calling, hurt feelings, and scathing words flying in every which direction.
AC Milan, not wanting to be disrespected by such a young and inexperienced player, has publicized what it says is the final contract offer given to Donnarumma that was eventually rejected.
Speaking with Italian publication Corriere dello Sport, AC Milan sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli said, “We wanted to make him a symbol of Milan for our fans and Gigio had everything required to fill that role. He would have had the captain’s armband and, frankly, it was an enormous offer, considering his young age and Milan’s situation: €25 million [$28 million] net over five years, meaning €50 million [$56 million] gross from the club.”
If true, it’s certainly a hefty offer for Donnarumma to turn down. For the club to have offered him captaincy is significant given manager Vincenco Montella’s comments back in May, when he said he would not make Donnarumma captain because he doesn’t think goalkeepers don’t make good captains.
While Mirabelli reflected the frustration of the club, he also respects the goalkeeper’s decision. “On a human level, we were upset, especially as there was no chance for negotiation,” the sporting director said. “It’s not true that on Thursday there was tension with Raiola and we argued with him. We both simply took stock of the situation and went our separate ways. We are upset, naturally, just as our fans are. And I say that with the utmost respect for Gigio and Raiola; everyone is free to make whatever decision they deem right.”
That final part is most important. While it’s every fan’s right to question whether Donnarumma’s decision is the correct one, it is ultimately his own choice, and he has every right to make a decision that he believes will better his own personal situation. Whether it works out remains to be seen, but it’s every player’s right to seek out the best possible financial and personal setup for him and his family.
The MLS season is nearing the halfway point as we arrive in mid-June and teams are beginning to establish themselves as contenders and pretenders in their respective conferences.
The Seattle Sounders will head to Yankee Stadium to face New York City FC to kick off Saturday’s busy schedule — the weekend’s only cross-conference meeting.
In the East, the New England Revolution will put their perfect home record (5-0-2) to the test when they face a red-hot Chicago Fire side at Gillette Stadium.
Meanwhile, the day’s final match could be the most intriguing of them all as the LA Galaxy and Houston Dynamo do battle in Carson, California.
Here’s the full set of matches slated for Saturday’s jam-packed MLS schedule.
New York City FC vs. Seattle Sounders — 1 p.m. ET
Atlanta United vs. Columbus Crew — 7 p.m. ET
New England Revolution vs. Chicago Fire — 7:30 p.m. ET
Orlando City vs. Montreal Impact — 7:30 p.m. ET
Toronto FC vs. D.C. United — 8 p.m. ET
San Jose Earthquakes vs. Sporting KC — 9 p.m. ET
Colorado Rapids vs. Portland Timbers — 9:30 p.m. ET
Real Salt Lake vs. Minnesota United — 1o p.m. ET
Vancouver Whitecaps vs. FC Dallas — 10 p.m. ET
LA Galaxy vs. Houston Dynamo — 11 p.m. ET