Follow Live — NYCFC v. Sounders kicks off Saturday’s busy MLS slate

The MLS season is nearing the halfway point as we arrive in mid-June and teams are beginning to establish themselves as contenders and pretenders in their respective conferences.

The Seattle Sounders will head to Yankee Stadium to face New York City FC to kick off Saturday’s busy schedule — the weekend’s only cross-conference meeting.

In the East, the New England Revolution will put their perfect home record (5-0-2) to the test when they face a red-hot Chicago Fire side at Gillette Stadium.

Meanwhile, the day’s final match could be the most intriguing of them all as the LA Galaxy and Houston Dynamo do battle in Carson, California.

Here’s the full set of matches slated for Saturday’s jam-packed MLS schedule.

New York City FC vs. Seattle Sounders — 1 p.m. ET

Atlanta United vs. Columbus Crew — 7 p.m. ET

New England Revolution vs. Chicago Fire — 7:30 p.m. ET

Orlando City vs. Montreal Impact — 7:30 p.m. ET

Toronto FC vs. D.C. United — 8 p.m. ET

San Jose Earthquakes vs. Sporting KC — 9 p.m. ET

Colorado Rapids vs. Portland Timbers — 9:30 p.m. ET

Real Salt Lake vs. Minnesota United — 1o p.m. ET

Vancouver Whitecaps vs. FC Dallas — 10 p.m. ET

LA Galaxy vs. Houston Dynamo — 11 p.m. ET