IFAB proposing significant changes including match duration

Changes are on the rise in the way a soccer match occurs; at least they will be if the International Football Association Board (IFAB) has anything to say about it.
Two of the biggest changes proposed by the IFAB over the weekend include the length of an actual match being reduced from 90 to 60 minutes. The alteration would also introduce a stoppage of play each time the ball goes out of bounds.
IFAB consists of members of FIFA, as well as four British home football associations and is responsible for making the final decision on law changes.
“Many people are very frustrated that a typical 90-minute match has fewer than 60 minutes of effective [actual] playing time i.e. when the ball is in play,” IFAB said. “The strategy proposes measures to reduce time-wasting and ‘speed up’ the game.”
This rule in particular is a main objective for the IFAB in order to enforce stricter stoppage of play during a live match. Referees would be expected to stop their watches during games not only when the ball exits the field of play but also when there are cards being distributed, penalty and free kicks awards, etc.
Here’s a list of several other changes being proposed by the IFAB.
- If a goalkeeper handles a back pass, the opposing side will be awarded a penalty kick.
- Players could take free kicks and/or corner kicks to themselves instead of having to pass the ball to another teammate, as was stated in the past.
- Goals can be awarded in the instance of a goal line handball.
- Penalty kicks would no longer result in live play. Instead, if the attempt is missed or saved by the goalkeeper then a goal kick for the opposing team would ensue.
- Goal kicks would no longer have to leave the penalty area when being taken.
Macedonia was an underwhelming underdog entering Saturday’s Under-21 European Championship match against Spain, and the minnows couldn’t do much to stop La Furia Roja.
Spain’s U-21 side went on to win 5-0 to open Group B play at this summer’s tournament, but it was the opening goal from Marco Asensio that had people worked up after his blast from distance found the top corner.
The Real Madrid youngster found the ball at his feet around 30 yards out, before unleashing a powerful left-footed effort that left the Macedonia goalkeeper with nothing to do but stare at the shot.
The finish was the first of the day for Asensio, who went on to score a hat-trick for Spain. Atletico’s Saul Niguez and Gerard Deulofeu of AC Milan rounded out the scoring in the rout.
Chile enters the Confederations Cup among the favorites to win the eight-team tournament, but the South American champions will have to do so without the nation’s biggest star.
At least for the team’s first match.
The defending Copa America champions will be without Arsenal attacker Alexis Sanchez on Sunday when Chile takes on Cameroon to open up their Confederations Cup account after the 28-year-old suffered an ankle injury in training.
“Alexis had some health troubles a couple of days ago and, on Friday, we decided we would let him rest,” said manager Juan Antonio Pizzi.
“We will introduce him slowly so he can maybe join us later. He’s still recovering, he’s maybe not ready yet but we will wait until Sunday to see what’s best for him and what’s best for the team considering it’s the first game.”
Meanwhile, Sanchez isn’t the only big casualty for Chile when they kick off play in Russia. Goalkeeper Claudio Bravo is likely out as well for the opener after sustaining a calf injury back in Premier League play with club side Manchester City.
Chile will face Germany and Australia to round out Group B play following Sunday’s opening match.
The game in 100 words (or less): With the Yankee Stadium pitch utterly soaked amid a heavy downpour, NYCFC held much of the possession and eventually earned all three points behind a pair of goals by David Villa. Christian Roldan put the visitors ahead in the first half, but Villa could not be stopped. He gave Seattle a harbinger of things to come after clattering the crossbar ticks before halftime, before assuming direct control in the second half with a pair of goals, proving dangerous from start to finish.
Three moments that mattered
40′ – Some nice midfield touches sprung Seattle, and with Christian Roldan onto the ball long-ball in a two-on-one situation, he took it himself, tucking his shot low inside the far post for a 1-0 lead. Roldan had Clint Dempsey streaking near the far post, but Maxime Chanot did all he could to cut off the passing lane, forcing Roldan to shoot, and the USMNT call-up finished selfishly.
52′ – A controversial moment saw NYCFC equalize as the referee pointed to the spot and David Villa finished it off for MLS goal #50 of his career. The foul, however, was the subject of some serious scrutiny. Oniel Fisher attempted a tackle through the back of David Villa as he charged down the left edge of the area, and although there was contact with Villa’s left leg, Fisher also successfully dispossessed the NYCFC attacker, but the referee still awarded the hosts a spot-kick.
77′ – NYCFC began to show signs of serious attacking intent, and they would earn all three points through Villa’s second goal. A hard-worked cross by Jack Harrison fell to a charging Villa who was completely unmarked at the far post, and he powerfully buried the chance to put NYCFC 2-1 up.
Man of the match: David Villa.
Goalscorers: Roldan 40′; Villa 52′, 77′
AMSTERDAM (AP) — Ajax has appointed Marcel Keizer as its new head coach to replace Peter Bosz, who left the Amsterdam club after one season to join Borussia Dortmund.
The club announced Saturday that Keizer, who trained Ajax’s second team last season, is being promoted and will shortly sign a two-year contract. Financial terms were not disclosed.
Director Edwin van der Sar says it was not a difficult decision because Keizer “knows the players, the organization and supports the club philosophy.”
Keizer says he wants to continue with the attacking style of play from last season that saw Ajax reach the final of the Europa League, where it lost 2-0 to Manchester United.
One of Keizer’s first jobs will be to find a new captain following Davy Klaassen’s departure to Everton.