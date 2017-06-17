More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
AP Photo/Sergei Grits

Journalist scammed for almost $1,000 for cab ride in Moscow

Associated PressJun 17, 2017, 10:30 PM EDT

MOSCOW (AP) A Chilean journalist was taken for a very expensive taxi ride during the Confederations Cup soccer tournament in Moscow.

Diego Saez, a 38-year old journalist from Radio ADN in Chile, was scammed by the driver, who charged him 50,000 rubles -around $900- for a one-hour ride from the Domodedovo airport in southern Moscow to his hotel in the city center after arriving from Munich in the early hours of Thursday.

That’s 50 times the typical fare.

Tired from an overnight journey that stared in Romania, where Chile played its last friendly before the Confederations Cup on Tuesday, Saez says at first he did not calculate the exchange rate when the driver told him the astronomical fare upon arrival. After paying but before exiting the car, he consulted with a Chilean colleague over the phone, who told him a more reasonable rate would be 5,000 rubles, or some $90 – and even that’s very high by Moscow standards.

“I then started arguing with him (the driver) to get my money back, but he insisted on the fare,” Saez said.

The driver dropped his bags in front of the hotel entrance and Saez says he took a picture of the license plate and, with the help of the hotel manager, contacted police. He was interviewed by Russian officials until around 5 a.m., and they called him back on Friday to stop by a local police station, where they had the driver detained.

The driver returned all the money, and then some. “He offered to drive me around for free during the whole tournament, but I refused,” Saez said.

The officers also offered Saez a two-man police escort throughout the tournament. He also refused.

Moscow’s airports are notorious among locals for taxi scams. Signs warn against accepting rides from the gaggles of drivers who hang around the terminal, accosting new arrivals. Taxi companies and ride-share apps typically offer a journey to the center for around 1,000 rubles ($17).

VIDEO: Toronto FC takes the “Dad Jokes Challenge”

Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP
By Nicholas MendolaJun 18, 2017, 10:18 PM EDT

Toronto FC is not the first to try the “Dad Jokes Challenge”, but given the holiday of Father’s Day and their unorthodox approach, it’s totally worth watching their effort.

Drew Moor, Alex Bono, and Jonathan Osorio are among the Reds to give it a go in front of the cameras, though the tradition of doing their best to avoid a laugh while delivering a stone-faced punch line wasn’t exactly followed by the letter of the law.

Pretty kid friendly if you ask us. The Zero and Eight joke is a personal highlight.

Chile manager admits players were shaken by VAR disallowed goal

Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 18, 2017, 9:33 PM EDT

Chile manager Juan Antonio Pizzi admits that the implementation of the Video Assistant Referee affected his players during Sunday’s Confederations Cup match against Cameroon.

Eduardo Vargas‘ goal was ruled offside following review by VAR, and Chile was denied an opener despite a controlling first half in Moscow.

Vargas later scored, as did Arturo Vidal, and Chile triumphed 2-0 over Cameroon. But the African representatives were the better side for much of the second half, and Pizzi puts at least some of that on VAR a system he believes but said “needs time.”

From Goal.com:

“At the end of the first half we could have been 1-0 up but 20 minutes later we were still level and that made the players disappointed. It’s true it caused distress but that’s because we are not used to it. We will have to wait and see how it develops.

“It’s true that maybe the situation had an impact on our performance in the second half. It was a fair decision but it’s difficult as before this tournament the goal would have stood.”

It’s all logical. The same way fans will need to get used to a goal being chalked off, or little delays in celebration, players will need to address the emotional disappointment of having a goal taken away form them. I don’t love VAR, but that’s mostly because I’m a foolish purist. Ultimately, it’ll provide a bit more than it detracts from the sport.

MLS Snapshot: Philadelphia Union 0-2 New York Red Bulls

Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images for Puma
By Nicholas MendolaJun 18, 2017, 7:50 PM EDT

The game in 100 words (or less): One of the top finishers in Major League Soccer history was at it again Sunday as Bradley Wright-Phillips scored twice to break open a scoreless match which could fairly be described as a bit of a dud. Aside from a lackluster Derrick Jones red card and a remarkable Luis Robles stop on Chris Pontius (hence the remark), there wasn’t much cooking before BWP bagged a brace starting in the 87th minute. The Red Bulls move back into a playoff spot with their second road win of the season.

The Goals

53′ — Jones slips, misses ball, catches leg, sent off — It was fitting that even the send-off was weak, as Derrick Jones appeared to slip while launching into a tackle and clumsily missed the ball. His follow-through caught Felipe Martins and that was all she wrote.

87′ — Lawrence’s seeing-eye pass finds BWP — There’s so much to love in the build-up here, which is calm from the Red Bulls as the Union look exhausted. Kemar Lawrence gets the ball on the left, BWP was already breaking and look…at that… ball.

90+2′ — BWP slides into your DMs — Not entirely sure that makes any sense, but look at how casually the striker maneuvers his way into scoring position before hitting the grass to knock in the insurance marker.

Man of the Match: BWP.

Juicy rumor: Ronaldo, Morata for De Gea, $234 million

Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 18, 2017, 6:45 PM EDT

The rumors regarding Cristiano Ronaldo’s future are going to be inescapable and in many cases insufferable, but there’s little debating the juicy nature of this particular apple.

Fueled by anger at more tax evasion talk in Spain, Ronaldo is reportedly trying to engineer an exit from Real Madrid.

There are only so many clubs who can handle his contract and the transfer fee, but interest in a return to Manchester United has been a two-way street for some time now.

Ronaldo seems ready to start down that road, according to reports, and one coming out of Italy via Tuttosport says United may have a massive idea to bring him “home” to Old Trafford.

In order to obtain both the 32-year-old’s services and those of Real teammate Alvaro Morata, United is reportedly ready to offer the following to Madrid:

Not a bad haul for the Meringues, who have reaped the rewards of spending on Ronaldo back in 2009 for the then 24-year-old. Ronaldo has only gone onto score 406 goals for Real. Pretty overrated (massive eye roll).

Why would Real include Morata in the deal? That’s what makes the rumor a bit goofy, though perhaps La Liga’s champions know they can land Kylian Mbappe from Monaco or another high profile player? Let’s face it, they can land just about anyone.