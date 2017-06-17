MLS Snapshot: NYCFC 2-1 Seattle Sounders

The game in 100 words (or less): With the Yankee Stadium pitch utterly soaked amid a heavy downpour, NYCFC held much of the possession and eventually earned all three points behind a pair of goals by David Villa. Christian Roldan put the visitors ahead in the first half, but Villa could not be stopped. He gave Seattle a harbinger of things to come after clattering the crossbar ticks before halftime, before assuming direct control in the second half with a pair of goals, proving dangerous from start to finish.

Three moments that mattered

40′ – Some nice midfield touches sprung Seattle, and with Christian Roldan onto the ball long-ball in a two-on-one situation, he took it himself, tucking his shot low inside the far post for a 1-0 lead. Roldan had Clint Dempsey streaking near the far post, but Maxime Chanot did all he could to cut off the passing lane, forcing Roldan to shoot, and the USMNT call-up finished selfishly.

52′ – A controversial moment saw NYCFC equalize as the referee pointed to the spot and David Villa finished it off for MLS goal #50 of his career. The foul, however, was the subject of some serious scrutiny. Oniel Fisher attempted a tackle through the back of David Villa as he charged down the left edge of the area, and although there was contact with Villa’s left leg, Fisher also successfully dispossessed the NYCFC attacker, but the referee still awarded the hosts a spot-kick.

77′ – NYCFC began to show signs of serious attacking intent, and they would earn all three points through Villa’s second goal. A hard-worked cross by Jack Harrison fell to a charging Villa who was completely unmarked at the far post, and he powerfully buried the chance to put NYCFC 2-1 up.

Man of the match: David Villa.

Goalscorers: Roldan 40′; Villa 52′, 77′

