MLS Snapshot: Orlando City 3-3 Montreal Impact (video)

The game in 100 words (or less): Ignacio Piatti looked like his two goals in as many minutes would be enough to leave Orlando with three points, but Jonathan Spector and the Lions had something else in mind. Orlando went ahead inside of the opening 10 minutes before the two teams exchanged leads from there on out. The Lions remain fourth in the East with the draw, while the Impact stay ninth in the conference.

Three four five moments that mattered

8′ — Good movement leads to Orlando opener — There was a question of whether the ball went out before Kaka got his cross in but MPG was still in the right place to finish the move off.

The assist, the finish, the celebration. Gotta love it all. #VamosOrlando 😈 pic.twitter.com/BCJMy7fhnk — Orlando City SC (@OrlandoCitySC) June 17, 2017

16′ — Dzemaili with the howler — Joe Bendik couldn’t even react to that one. 1-1 down in Orlando.

Great pressure from Piatti sets up Dzemaili for a low corner screamer 🚀 #ORLvMTL https://t.co/7aqL4jaMRC — Major League Soccer (@MLS) June 18, 2017

23′ — Rivas blasts home the rebound to restore Orlando’s lead — If at first you don’t succeed, try and try again.

More goals in Orlando! This time it's Carlos Rivas breaking the tie. #ORLvMTL https://t.co/pvJOA6cnK1 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) June 18, 2017

58′ — Nacho x 1 — This isn’t the only time you’ll see Ignacio Piatti on the scoresheet.

59′ — Piatti punishes Orlando… again — No, you’re not seeing things. That’s two goals in two minutes.

Man of the match: Ignacio Piatti

Goalscorers: Matias Perez Garcia (8′), Blerim Dzemaili (16′), Carlos Rivas (23′), Ignacio Piatti (58′, 59′), Jonathan Spector (90+3′)