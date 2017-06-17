MLS Snapshot: Orlando City 3-3 Montreal Impact (video)

The game in 100 words (or less): Ignacio Piatti looked like his two goals in as many minutes would be enough to leave Orlando with three points, but Jonathan Spector and the Lions had something else in mind. Orlando went ahead inside of the opening 10 minutes before the two teams exchanged leads from there on out. The Lions remain fourth in the East with the draw, while the Impact stay ninth in the conference.
Three four five moments that mattered
8′ — Good movement leads to Orlando opener — There was a question of whether the ball went out before Kaka got his cross in but MPG was still in the right place to finish the move off.
16′ — Dzemaili with the howler — Joe Bendik couldn’t even react to that one. 1-1 down in Orlando.
23′ — Rivas blasts home the rebound to restore Orlando’s lead — If at first you don’t succeed, try and try again.
58′ — Nacho x 1 — This isn’t the only time you’ll see Ignacio Piatti on the scoresheet.
59′ — Piatti punishes Orlando… again — No, you’re not seeing things. That’s two goals in two minutes.
Man of the match: Ignacio Piatti
Goalscorers: Matias Perez Garcia (8′), Blerim Dzemaili (16′), Carlos Rivas (23′), Ignacio Piatti (58′, 59′), Jonathan Spector (90+3′)
