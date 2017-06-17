MLS Snapshot: Toronto FC 2-0 D.C. United (video)

The game in 100 words (or less): Even in the games where Sebastian Giovinco isn’t scoring goals, he’s still making a huge impact for Toronto FC. The Italian playmaker recorded two assists on Saturday night en route to TFC’s 2-0 win over D.C. United, who managed just one shot on target throughout the match. TFC sits atop the Eastern Conference and Supporters’ Shield standings with 32 points through 16 matches. Meanwhile, D.C. remains at the bottom of the East on 15 points in as many fixtures.
Three two moments that mattered
60′ — Giovinco finds Altidore: Sound familiar? — Is there any better duo up front in MLS? They make it look so easy.
The game in 100 words (or less): Ignacio Piatti looked like his two goals in as many minutes would be enough to leave Orlando with three points, but Jonathan Spector and the Lions had something else in mind. Orlando went ahead inside of the opening 10 minutes before the two teams exchanged leads from there on out. The Lions remain fourth in the East with the draw, while the Impact stay ninth in the conference.
Three four five moments that mattered
8′ — Good movement leads to Orlando opener — There was a question of whether the ball went out before Kaka got his cross in but MPG was still in the right place to finish the move off.
The game in 100 words (or less): Is there any doubt that Atlanta’s Designated Player signings have paid off? They certainly did on Saturday with all three of the club’s DPs notching goals in the win for Tata Martino’s group. It was a brilliant return for Josef Martinez, who scored his sixth goal of the season with a blast from a tight angle, while Miguel Almiron continues to impress up front for Atlanta. Yamil Asad is quietly becoming one of the top playmaker’s in MLS as well, adding his eighth assist of the year. The victory puts Atlanta into the sixth and final playoff spot in the East.
Three moments that mattered
16′ — Villalba fires hosts in front — The defensive miscues continue for the Crew and Hector Villalba made the visitors pay big time. Side note: That’s Yamil Asad’s EIGHTH assist of the season…
Goalscorers: Hector Villalba (16′), Federico Higuain (26′), Miguel Almiron (67′), Josef Martinez (88′)
The game in 100 words (or less): The Chicago Fire are the hottest team in MLS and Nemanja Nikolic is looking like a legitimate MVP candidate. The Fire striker has 13 goals on the season now after adding another on Saturday, while also tallying the game-winning assist with just under a half hour remaining. For the Revs, it’s the club’s first loss at home of the season, snapping a seven-game perfect run to start 2017.
Three moments that mattered
18′ — Nikolic just keeps on scoring — Is there a better signing this winter than Nemanja Nikolic? I’ll wait… That’s 13 goals now for the Fire striker.
MLS suspended Williams indefinitely pending investigations by the league and Vancouver police. MLS said Williams will be assessed by doctors under its Substance Abuse and Behavioral Health Program.
“We are working closely with MLS and local authorities and fully support the league’s swift action to suspend the player while further investigation takes place,” the Whitecaps said in a statement. “Vancouver Whitecaps FC is a values-based organization and we expect all members of the club to act in a manner that reflects our values both on and off the field.”
The 27-year-old Williams, from Boston, has two assists in 11 games this season – his first with Vancouver. He has seven goals and 24 assists in 188 career games in nine seasons with the Philadelphia Union, Houston Dynamo and Vancouver.
Also Thursday, the Whitecaps – who also field a team in the lower-tier United Soccer League – said two minors have been charged with sexual assault after an incident last week at the team’s training facility in Burnaby. The players were indefinitely suspended by the Whitecaps and the team pressed charged with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.
Report: U-17 USMNT striker Timothy Weah set to join PSG
Weah, the son of former Liberia international player George Weah Sr., has risen through the U.S. youth ranks over the years and is expected to be a member of the U.S. U-17s when they head to the World Cup in India this September.
Timothy was born in the U.S., prompting him to represent the USMNT instead of his father’s native Liberia.